बुधवार, 18 दिसंबर 2019
पुलकित सम्राट और अशोक पंडित के बीच छिड़ा ट्वीट वॉर, एक्‍टर ने निर्देशक को कह डाला 'वेले'

पुनः संशोधित बुधवार, 18 दिसंबर 2019 (12:15 IST)
देश भर में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी है और वहीं जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के छात्रों पर दिल्ली पुलिस की बर्बरता को लेकर भी छात्र सड़कों पर उतर रहे हैं। वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर बॉलीवुड के सितारे इस मामले को लेकर लगातार अपना पक्ष रख रहे हैं।
हाल ही में एक्टर पुलिकत सम्राट ने भी नागरिकता संसोधन कानून और जामिया विश्वविद्यालय में हुई हिंसा को लेकर ट्वीट किया। इस को लकेर निर्देशक अशोक पंडित और पुलिकत सम्राट के बीच जमकर बहस छिड गई और सोशल मीडिया पर #Pulkit ट्विटर के टॉप ट्रेंड में नजर आने लगा।
दरअसल, पुलिकत सम्राट ने ट्वीट किया, 'विध्‍वंसक, अलोकतांत्रिक, धर्मनिर्पेक्षता के विरुद्ध। शायद यही हम बनते जा रहे हैं। ये वो भारत नहीं हैं जहां हम पैदा हुए थे।'
पुलकित के इस ट्वीट को रीट्वीट करते हुए निर्देशक अशोक पंडित ने लिखा, 'जामिया के छात्रों की हरकत विध्‍वंसक, अलोकतांत्रिक, धर्मनिर्पेक्षता के विरुद्ध थी, इसलिए उनके खिलाफ एक्‍शन लिया जाना चाहिए। कानून से ऊपर कोई नहीं है। भारत एक महान देश है और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्‍व में रहेगा भी। छात्रों को गुंडों की तरह व्‍यवहार नहीं करना चाहिए।'
इस ट्वीट के जवाब में पुलकित ने लिखा, 'सर मैं इस देश के समझदार नागरिकों से बात कर रहा हूं। ये आप के ऊपर पर्सनल अटैक नहीं है। ये उन नागरिकों के लिए है जो शायद आगे चलकर हमारे देश के नागरिक न रहें अगर हम ऐसे ही बढ़ते रहे तो। और सिर्फ ध्‍यान खींचने के लिए इस बातचीत में अपनी नाक घुसाने का अच्‍छा काम किया है आपने। ईश्‍वर आपको जल्द ठीक करे।'
इसके बाद भी ये बहस रुकी नहीं और पुलकित ने में लिखा, बहुत वेले हैं सर आप। व्‍यस्‍त रहिए और मुझे कभी मत मिलिएगा।'

