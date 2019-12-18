BARBARIC! UNDEMOCRATIC! UNSECULAR! That’s what we are turning into! Not the India I was born in! #UnityIsOurReligion #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 17, 2019
The act of #JamiaMilia students is #Barbaric #Undemocratic & #Unsecular & hence actn shld b taken against them. Nobody is above law. India is a great country & will remain to be so under @narendramodi ‘s regime. Students can’t behave like goons. #Unity #IStandWithDelhiPolice https://t.co/GcFdaK2aZp— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 17, 2019
Sir main is desh ke samajhdar nagrikon se baat kar raha hoon.. not a personal attack on you.. this is for the nagriks who might not remain apne desh ke nagrik if this is how we go ahead.. & good job poking your nose in this thread just for traction! Get well soon sir!— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 17, 2019
Bohot velle hai sir aap! Busy rahiye aur mujhe kabhi mat miliyega! Big hug!— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 17, 2019