शनिवार, 12 जुलाई 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 12 जुलाई 2025 (08:01 IST)

AAIB रिपोर्ट से खुला राज, अहमदाबाद में क्यों क्रेश हुआ था प्लेन?

AAIB report on Ahmedabad plane crash
AAIB report on Ahmedabad plane crash : अहमदाबाद प्लेन हादसे पर विमान दुर्घटना अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (AAIB) की प्रारंभिक जांच रिपोर्ट में बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। इसमें कहा गया है कि ईंधन सप्लाई बाधित होने के बाद इंजन हवा में बंद होने की वजह है यह हादसा हुआ। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि ईंधन स्विच में खराबी के संबंध में एफएफए की सलाह को भी एअर इंडिया ने नजरअंदाज किया था। 
 
एएआईबी की 15 पेज की प्रारंभिक जांच रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, विमान के डाटा रिकॉर्डर की जांच में पता चला कि उड़ान के चंद सेकंड बाद दोनों इंजनों ने काम करना बंद कर दिया, क्योंकि उन्हें ईंधन सप्लाई बंद हो गई थी। रैम एयर टर्बाइन (RAT) से विमान में बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित होने के संकेत मिले, जिसका सीसीटीवी से पता चला था।
 
रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि पायलटों ने इंजन चालू करने के प्रयास किए। एक इंजन कुछ देर के लिए चला, पर दूसरा चालू नहीं किया जा सका। हादसे से पहले विमान 32 सेकंड हवा में रहा। विमान के थ्रस्ट लीवर भी निष्क्रिय अवस्था में थे, जिससे उनकी खराबी का संकेत मिलता है। टेकऑफ के समय विमान को पूरा थ्रस्ट मिला था।
 
रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, ऐसा कोई तथ्य नहीं मिला है जिससे विमान के किसी पक्षी के टकराने का संकेत मिलता हो। उस दिन मौसम साफ था, हवाएं भी हल्की थीं। दोनों पायलट स्वस्थ थे और उनके पास उड़ान का पर्याप्त अनुभव भी था। 
 
एयर इंडिया ने बताया कि विमान दुर्घटना जांच ब्यूरो (AAIB) द्वारा 12 जुलाई 2025 को जारी की गई प्रारंभिक जांच रिपोर्ट मिल गई है। एयर इंडिया नियामकों समेत हितधारकों के साथ मिलकर काम कर रहा है। कंपनी एएआईबी और अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ जांच में प्रगति के साथ पूर्ण सहयोग करना जारी रखेगी। 
गौरतलब है कि 12 जून को एअर इंडिया का बोइंग 787-8 विमान (उड़ान एआई 171) लंदन गैटविक के लिए अहमदाबाद से उड़ान भरने के तुरंत बाद एक मेडिकल कॉलेज के हॉस्टल परिसर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया, जिससे इसमें सवार 241 लोगों सहित 260 लोगों की मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना में एक यात्री जीवित बच गया था।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
