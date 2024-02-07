बुधवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2024
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. 7 february live updates
Written By
Last Updated : बुधवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2024 (12:40 IST)

Live : शरद पवार से पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे अजीत पवार, दाखिल की कैविएट

Ajit Pawar
7 February updates : कर्नाटक और केरल के सत्तारुढ दलों का केंद्र के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, उत्तराखंड विधानसभा में यूसीसी बिल समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी सबकी नजर...


12:34 PM, 7th Feb
अजित पवार गुट ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कैविएट दाखिल की और निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा उसे मूल राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) घोषित करने के आदेश को शरद पवार गुट की ओर से चुनौती दिये जाने की स्थिति में उसका पक्ष भी सुने जाने का अनुरोध किया।

12:29 PM, 7th Feb
दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ कर्नाटक और केरल सरकार का प्रदर्शन। कर्नाटक के सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने कहा कि जहां तक ​​टैक्स कलेक्शन की बात है तो कर्नाटक दूसरे नंबर पर है, महाराष्ट्र नंबर एक पर है। दरअसल इस साल कर्नाटक टैक्स के रूप में 4.30 लाख करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का योगदान दे रहा है। अगर हम टैक्स के रूप में 100 रुपए इकट्ठा करते हैं और इसे भारत सरकार को देते हैं, तो हमें केवल 12-13 रुपए ही वापस मिल रहे हैं।
प्रदर्शन के दौरान कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा कि कर्नाटक इस देश को सबसे ज्यादा राजस्व देने वाला दूसरा सबसे बड़ा राज्य है। हम अपना अधिकार मांग रहे हैं, हम अपना हिस्सा मांग रहे हैं। हम सभी यहां कर्नाटक के लोगों के लिए लड़ रहे हैं।

12:27 PM, 7th Feb
उत्तराखंड विधानसभा में समान नागरिक संहिता बिल पर दूसरे दिन भी बहस जारी। आज पास हो सकता है UCC बिल।

10:24 AM, 7th Feb
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार आज नई दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी से मुलाकात करें। NDA में शामिल होने की बाद नीतीश की प्रधानमंत्री से पहली मुलाकात। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेप नड्डा से भी मुलाकात करेंगे नीतीश कुमार। 
हरदा हादसे पर बोले CM मोहन, दोषियों को नहीं बख्‍शेंगे, घायलों का हालचाल जाना, कलेक्टर-कमिश्नर से ली रिपोर्ट

हरदा हादसे पर बोले CM मोहन, दोषियों को नहीं बख्‍शेंगे, घायलों का हालचाल जाना, कलेक्टर-कमिश्नर से ली रिपोर्टharda factory blasts : मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री डॉ मोहन यादव ने मंत्रालय में हरदा हादसे की विस्तार पूर्वक जानकारी ली। कलेक्टर हरदा और कमिश्नर भोपाल जो हरदा में ही है उनसे विस्तृत चर्चा कर घायलों के उपचार की जानकारी प्राप्त की। आधिकारिक जानकारी के अनुसार डॉ यादव ने सभी कलेक्टर्स को निर्देश दिए हैं कि 24 घंटे में प्रतिवेदन भेजें उनके जिले में संचालित फटाका फैक्ट्री का संचालन नियम अनुसार हो रहा है कि नहीं।

पेपर लीक करने वालों की शामत, 10 साल की जेल, 1 करोड़ का जुर्माना, सार्वजनिक परीक्षा विधेयक लोकसभा में पास

पेपर लीक करने वालों की शामत, 10 साल की जेल, 1 करोड़ का जुर्माना, सार्वजनिक परीक्षा विधेयक लोकसभा में पासPublic Examinations Bill 2024 update : सरकारी भर्ती और प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में प्रश्नपत्र लीक तथा फर्जी वेबसाइट जैसी अनियमितताओं के खिलाफ तीन साल से 10 साल तक की जेल और न्यूनतम 1 करोड़ रुपए के जुर्माने के प्रावधान वाले ‘लोक परीक्षा (अनुचित साधनों का निवारण) विधेयक, 2024’ को मंगलवार को लोकसभा ने पारित कर दिया।

कुत्ते ने BJP का क्या बिगाड़ा, अपने वायरल वीडियो पर राहुल गांधी ने ऐसा क्यों कहा

कुत्ते ने BJP का क्या बिगाड़ा, अपने वायरल वीडियो पर राहुल गांधी ने ऐसा क्यों कहाRahul Gandhi News in hindi : कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने मंगलवार को कहा कि कुत्ते द्वारा मेरे हाथ से बिस्किट नहीं खाने पर मैने यह (बिस्किट) खिलाने के लिए उसके मालिक को दे दिया था। कांग्रेस नेता की यह सफाई उस वीडियो जिसमें वह एक बिस्किट कुत्ते के खाने से इंकार करने के बाद उसे (बिस्किट को) एक व्यक्ति को देते हुए दिख रहे हैं, के वायरल होने के बाद आई है।

मध्यप्रदेश में महंगी होगी शराब, कैबिनेट ने आबकारी नीति को दी मंजूरी, कुलपति अब कुलगुरु कहलाएंगे

मध्यप्रदेश में महंगी होगी शराब, कैबिनेट ने आबकारी नीति को दी मंजूरी, कुलपति अब कुलगुरु कहलाएंगेमध्यप्रदेश में शराब महंगी होने जा रही है। मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव की अध्यक्षता में हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में नई आबकारी नीति को मंजूरी दे दी गई। नई आबकारी नीति में शराब की दुकानें 15 फीसदी बढ़ी हुई दरों पर नीलामी की जाएगी।

बर्फबारी और बारिश से बेहाल हिमाचल प्रदेश, 4 राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों सहित 473 सड़कें बंद

बर्फबारी और बारिश से बेहाल हिमाचल प्रदेश, 4 राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों सहित 473 सड़कें बंदHimachal Pradesh weather update : हिमाचल प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में बर्फबारी और बारिश के चलते मंगलवार को 4 राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों सहित 470 से ज्यादा सड़कें बंद हो गईं। राज्य आपात परिचालन केंद्र के मुताबिक, 473 सड़कों पर आवाजाही ठप हो गई और 398 ट्रांसफार्मर तथा 38 जल आपूर्ति योजनाएं बाधित हुई हैं।

gujarat board exam: मूल्यांकन में गलतियां करने पर शिक्षकों पर लगा जुर्माना

gujarat board exam: मूल्यांकन में गलतियां करने पर शिक्षकों पर लगा जुर्मानाGujarat Board Exam: गुजरात में 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा (Board Exam) की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं के मूल्यांकन के दौरान अंकों की गणना में गलती करने पर 9 हजार से अधिक स्कूली शिक्षकों (school teachers) पर 2 वर्षों में 1.54 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया। राज्य के शिक्षामंत्री ने गांधीनगर में गुजरात विधानसभा (Gujarat Assembly) यह जानकारी दी।

विधानसभा में गूंजा हरदा ब्लास्ट का मामला, विपक्ष ने सरकार को घेरा, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन अब भी जारी

विधानसभा में गूंजा हरदा ब्लास्ट का मामला, विपक्ष ने सरकार को घेरा, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन अब भी जारीहरदा में पटाखा फैक्टरी में ब्लास्ट के 24 घंटे के बाद भी आग अभी भी सुलग रही है। घटना स्थल पर NDRF और SDRF के साथ पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन की टीम राहत बचाव काम में जुटी है। ब्लास्ट में अब 11 लोगों की मौत की आधिकारिक पुष्टि हो चुकी है, वहीं 200 से अधिक घायल है। भोपाल और इंदौर रेफर किए गए कुछ घायलों की स्थिति अब भी गंभीर बनी हुई है। हरदा कलेक्टर के अनुसार अब भी रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन अब भी जारी है और अब तक मृतकों की संख्या 11 ही है।

क्या इंडिया गठबंधन को बड़ा झटका देंगे जयंत चौधरी, पश्चिम यूपी में RLD क्यों है जरूरी?

क्या इंडिया गठबंधन को बड़ा झटका देंगे जयंत चौधरी, पश्चिम यूपी में RLD क्यों है जरूरी?Jayant Chaudhary news in hindi : पश्चिमी उत्तरी प्रदेश में बड़ी ताकत माने जाने वाले राष्‍ट्रीय लोकदल के प्रमुख जयंत चौधरी के भाजपा से संपर्क में होने की खबरों से इंडिया गठबंधन में हलचल तेज हो गई है। मीडिया खबरों में कहा जा रहा है कि जयंत चौधरी भाजपा के नेतृत्व वाले राजग (NDA) के साथ आ सकते हैं तो सपा नेताओं का मानना है कि वे साथ छोड़कर नहीं जाएंगे।

diesel पर तेल कंपनियों को 3 रुपए प्रति लीटर का घाटा, Petrol पर घटा मुनाफा

diesel पर तेल कंपनियों को 3 रुपए प्रति लीटर का घाटा, Petrol पर घटा मुनाफाOil companies lose Rs 3 per liter on diesel : कच्चे तेल (crude oil) की अंतरराष्ट्रीय कीमतों में हालिया मजबूती आने से सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की पेट्रोलियम कंपनियों (petroleum companies) को डीजल (diesel) पर प्रति लीटर लगभग 3 रुपए का घाटा हो रहा है जबकि पेट्रोल (petrol) पर उनके मुनाफे में कमी आई है। तेल उद्योग के अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी।

Petrol Diesel Prices: पेट्रोल डीजल की खुदरा कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी, जानिए क्या हैं ताजा भाव

Petrol Diesel Prices: पेट्रोल डीजल की खुदरा कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी, जानिए क्या हैं ताजा भावPetrol Diesel Prices: कच्‍चे तेल (Crude oil) की कीमतें फिर से बढ़ने लगी है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार (international market) में ब्रेंट क्रूड का भाव एक बार फिर 80 डॉलर के करीब पहुंच गया है। इस बीच भारतीय तेल कंपनियों की ओर से बुधवार सुबह जारी पेट्रोल-डीजल (petrol and diesel) की खुदरा कीमतों में भी बदलाव देखा जा रहा है। आज बुधवार को रेगिस्‍तान से लेकर पहाड़ तक तेल के दाम बढ़े हैं, हालांकि दिल्‍ली-मुंबई जैसे देश के चारों महानगरों में आज भी कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है।

Realme 12 Pro Series ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, कीमत का भी खुलासा

Realme 12 Pro Series ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, कीमत का भी खुलासाRealme 12 Pro Series Sales Record: रियलमी इसी हफ्ते Realme 12 Pro और Realme 12 Pro+ को लॉन्च किया है। इन फोन की पहली ओपन सेल 6 फरवरी को लाइव होने जा रही है। ग्राहकों के लिए अर्ली एक्सेस सेल फिल्हाल जारी है। रियलमी ने इसे लेकर नई जानकारी दी है। इसके मुताबिक फोन बिक्री को लेकर नए रिकॉर्ड बना दिए हैं। रियलमी 12 प्रो सीरीज 5जी की कीमत 25,999 रुपए से शुरू होती है।

7000 से कम कीमत में तगड़े फीचर्स, महंगे स्मार्टफोन को देता है मात

7000 से कम कीमत में तगड़े फीचर्स, महंगे स्मार्टफोन को देता है मातLava ने Yuva 3 को लॉन्च किया है। स्मार्टफोन को Amazon पर के जरिए सेल किया जाएगा। लावा का यह बजट फोन साथ ही, इस फोन में 128GB UFS 2.2 स्टोरेज फीचर मिलता है। Lava का यह बजट फोन दो स्टोरेज ऑप्शन - 4GB RAM + 64GB और 4GB RAM + 128GB में आता है। इस फोन की शुरुआती कीमत 6,799 रुपये है। टॉप वेरिएंट के लिए आपको 7,299 रुपए चुकाने होंगे।

Samsung Galaxy S24 series के स्मार्टफोन की डिलीवरी सिर्फ 10 मिनट में, 500 रुपए का इंस्टैंट कैशबैक

Samsung Galaxy S24 series के स्मार्टफोन की डिलीवरी सिर्फ 10 मिनट में, 500 रुपए का इंस्टैंट कैशबैकइलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स कंपनी सैमसंग (Samsung) ने भारत में अपनी हाल ही में लॉन्च की गई गैलेक्सी एस 24 सीरीज (Samsung Galaxy S24 series) के स्मार्टफोन की 10 मिनट में डिलीवरी के लिए क्विक-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म ब्लिंकिट के साथ साझेदारी की है।

सबसे पावरफुल OnePlus 12 भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमत

सबसे पावरफुल OnePlus 12 भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमतOnePlus 12 Price in India, Specifications : OnePlus 12 को लॉन्च किया। स्मार्टफोन के अलावा कंपनी ने वनप्लस बड्स 3 भी पेश किए हैं। फीचर्स की बात करें तो कंपनी ने 'स्मूथ बियोंड बिलिफ' इवेंट में नई सीरीज को दो वैरिएंट वनप्लस 12 और वनप्लस 12R में पेश किया है। दोनों ही स्मार्टफोन्स को पहले चीन में लॉन्च किया गया।

realme ने भारत में बेचे 5 साल में 10 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी का ब्रांडिंग बेहतर करने पर ध्यान

realme ने भारत में बेचे 5 साल में 10 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी का ब्रांडिंग बेहतर करने पर ध्यानrealme sold 10 crore smartphones in India : चीन की स्मार्टफोन (smartphone) बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी (Realme) ने अपनी स्थापना के केवल 5 साल के अंदर 2023 में भारत में 10 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन (10 crore smartphones) बेचने का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। कंपनी के उपाध्यक्ष चेस शू ने कहा कि ब्रांड इस साल अपनी बिक्री को और बढ़ाने के लिए कामकाज, फोटोग्राफी और डिजाइन को उत्कृष्ट बनाने पर अपना ध्यान केंद्रित करेगा।
