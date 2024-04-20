शनिवार, 20 अप्रैल 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :कटिहार , शनिवार, 20 अप्रैल 2024 (17:43 IST)

लालू यादव पर नीतीश के बिगड़े बोल- इतना ज्यादा बच्चा पैदा कर दिए, इतना नहीं करना चाहिए

RJD ने भी किया पलटवार

लालू यादव पर नीतीश के बिगड़े बोल- इतना ज्यादा बच्चा पैदा कर दिए, इतना नहीं करना चाहिए - Itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes dig at Lalu Yadav, RJD hits back
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर नेताओं में बयानबाजी शुरू हो गई है। इस बीच लालू प्रसाद यादव को लेकर नीतीश कुमार का बयान सामने आया है। कटिहार के डुमरिया में एक चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करने पहुंचे नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि लालू प्रसाद यादव ने बहुत बच्चे पैदा कर दिए, इतना नहीं करना चाहिए। इन सब बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए था।
कटिहार में दूसरे चरण में 26 अप्रैल को मतदान होने वाला है। इस सीट से कांग्रेस के तारिक अनवर तो जेडीयू के दुलाल चंद्र गोस्वामी मैदान में हैं। नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि पहले अपने दो बेटों को लालू ने राजनीति में आगे बढ़ाने का काम किया। अब दो बेटियों को राजनीति में आगे लाने का काम कर रहे हैं।
मुसलमानों के लिए कुछ नहीं किया : नीतीश ने कहा कि राजद ने मुसलमानों के लिए कुछ नहीं किया। मुसलमानों का वोट लेने के लिए ठगने का काम जरूर किया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि केंद्र व राज्य सरकार मिलकर काम कर रही है। नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में एक बार फिर केंद्र में सरकार बनाने के लिए लोग एनडीए प्रत्याशी को जिताने का काम करें।
 
क्या बोलीं मीसा भारती : नीतीश कुमार के बयान पर पाटलिपुत्र सीट से राजद उम्मीदवार मीसा भारती ने कहा कि अब चाचाजी (नीतीश कुमार) के लिए क्या बोलें।  बिहार की जनता समझेगी कि प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री क्या कहना चाह रहे हैं। हम उन पर क्या कहें। PM मोदी ने परिवारवाद पर बोलना बंद किया तो चाचा जी ने बोलना शुरू कर दिया है।
दुखी हैं नीतीश कुमार : बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के बयान पर RJD नेता मृत्युंजय तिवारी ने कहा कि भाजपा ने उन्हें (नीतीश कुमार) प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ मंच साझा करने से रोक दिया, इसलिए वे दुख में हैं।
उन्होंने कल मतदान के दौरान लोगों का आंदोलन भी देखा, उन्हें अपनी हार का पूरा यकीन है। इसलिए वे घबराहट में लालू प्रसाद यादव के खिलाफ व्यक्तिगत टिप्पणी कर रहे हैं। नीतीश कुमार के पास कोई राजनीतिक जमीन नहीं बची है। Edited by : Sudheer Sharma
