रोहित शर्मा को गणित में नोबेल पुरस्कार मिलना चाहिए, भारत के लगातार 15वीं बार टॉस हारने पर फैंस ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

India lost 15 consecutive tosses in ODIs & Rohit Sharma lost 12 in a row as captain— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) March 9, 2025
(The probability of losing 12 coin tosses in a row:
(0.0002441 or 1 in 4096 attempts) pic.twitter.com/aOmlyzUkGQ
15/15 coin tosses lost. Rohit Sharma deserves Nobel Prize in Mathematics for disproving the fraudulent theory of probability.— chanakya fc (@The_Sleigher) March 9, 2025
After losing 15/15 tosses in a row, thanks to Rohit Sharma and X, I am relearning the long forgotten theory of probability that I had last come across in high school and how to calculate it
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) March 9, 2025
लगातार 15वीं बार ODI Cricket में Toss हारा भारत, पूरी खबर ????????https://t.co/uvcPvjfWak#indvsnzfinal #indvnz #rohitsharma #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/MsJEUbrwsh— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) March 9, 2025