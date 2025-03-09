रविवार, 9 मार्च 2025
  4. India lose 15 Consecutive Tosses in ODI, PROBALITY OF WHICH IS ONCE IN 32768 POSSIBLE CASES
Written By WD Sports Desk
रविवार, 9 मार्च 2025 (15:12 IST)

रोहित शर्मा को गणित में नोबेल पुरस्कार मिलना चाहिए, भारत के लगातार 15वीं बार टॉस हारने पर फैंस ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

India vs New Zealand Toss : न्यूजीलैंड ने रविवार को चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के खिताबी मुकाबले में टॉस जीतकर भारत के खिलाफ पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया।यह एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट में भारत का लगातार पंद्रवा टॉस था जो भारत नहीं जीत पाया इसमें से 12 बार रोहित शर्मा कप्तान रहे।


आज न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान मिचेल सैंटनर ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला लिया। टॉस के बाद सैंटनर ने कहा कि जैसे-जैसे मैच आगे बढ़ेगा पिच धीमी हो सकती है। ऐसे में उनकी टीम अच्छा स्कोर खड़ा करने का प्रयास करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि टीम में एक बदलाव है मैट हेनरी नहीं खेल रहे हैं उनकी जगह पर नेथन स्मिथ को एकादश में जगह दी गई है। मैट हेनरी ने भारत के खिलाफ पिछले मुकाबले में 5 विकेट लिए थे और अब तक इस टूर्नामेंट में 10 विकेट ले चुके हैं लेकिन अब वह इस तालिका को आगे नहीं बढ़ा पाएंगे।

वहीं भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि उन्हें बाद में बल्लेबाजी करने से कोई परेशानी नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले मैच में भी उनकी टीम ने आसानी से लक्ष्य हासिल किया था। उन्होंने कहा कि टीम में कोई बदलाव नहीं हैं।

दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार है:-
 
भारत एकादश: रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), शुभमन गिल, विराट कोहली, श्रेयस अय्यर, अक्षर पटेल, केएल राहुल (विकेटकीपर), हार्दिक पंड्या, रवींद्र जडेजा मोहम्मद शमी, कुलदीप यादव और वरुण चक्रवर्ती।
 
न्यूजीलैंड एकादश : विल यंग, रचिन रवींद्र, केन विलियमसन, डैरिल मिचेल, टॉम लेथम (विकेटकीपर), ग्लेन फिलिप्स, माइकल ब्रेसवेल, मिचेल सैंटनर (कप्तान), नेथन स्मिथ, काइल जेमिसन और विलियम ओरूर्क।
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता शमा मोहम्मद ने रोहित शर्मा को कहा 'मोटा' और खराब कप्तान, पार्टी ने तुरंत लिया एक्शन

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता शमा मोहम्मद ने रोहित शर्मा को कहा 'मोटा' और खराब कप्तान, पार्टी ने तुरंत लिया एक्शनCongress’s Shama Mohamed Remark on Rohit Sharma : भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा पर एक कंट्रोवर्शियल कमेंट करने के बाद कांग्रेस की महिला प्रवक्ता डॉ. शमा मोहम्मद भारतीय जनता पार्टी और क्रिकेट फैंस के घेरे में आ चुकी हैं। उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा को मोटा बताते हुए उन्हें अपना वजन कम करने की सलाह दी, उन्होंने शर्मा को भारत का अब तक का सबसे 'Unimpressive' कप्तान भी कहा। उनके इस कमेंट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बहस छिड़ चुकी है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी और क्रिकेट फैंस के गुस्सा होने के बाद कांग्रेस ने खुद को उनके इस बयान से किनारे कर लिया है।

यह हमारा घर नहीं है, यह दुबई है! पिच पर सवाल उठाने वालों को रोहित शर्मा ने दिया करारा जवाब

यह हमारा घर नहीं है, यह दुबई है! पिच पर सवाल उठाने वालों को रोहित शर्मा ने दिया करारा जवाबIndia vs England Champions Trophy : कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने इस धारणा को खारिज किया कि सारे मैच दुबई में खेलने से उनकी टीम को चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में फायदा हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह उनका घरेलू मैदान नहीं है और पिचों से उनकी टीम को अलग तरह की चुनौतियां मिली है। पाकिस्तान, आस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के कई पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने कहा है कि भारत को सारे मैच एक ही जगह पर खेलने से दूसरी टीमों के मुकाबले हालात के अनुकूल बेहतर ढलने में मदद मिली है।

कांग्रेस और TMC को खिलाड़ियों को अकेला छोड़ देना चाहिए : खेल मंत्री मांडविया ने कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता को दिया तीखा जवाब

कांग्रेस और TMC को खिलाड़ियों को अकेला छोड़ देना चाहिए : खेल मंत्री मांडविया ने कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता को दिया तीखा जवाबबेहद शर्मनाक और पूरी तरह से निराशाजनक: खेल मंत्री मांडविया ने रोहित पर टिप्पणी की आलोचना की

अपने 300वें वनडे मैच में विराट ने छुए बापू के पैर, वजह उड़ा देगी आपके भी होश [WATCH]

अपने 300वें वनडे मैच में विराट ने छुए बापू के पैर, वजह उड़ा देगी आपके भी होश [WATCH]Virat Kohli touching Axar Patel's Feet : भारत रविवार को न्यूजीलैंड को 44 रनों से हराकर ग्रुप A में टॉप पर रहा, अब उनकी भिड़ंत सेमी फाइनल में होगी उनके कट्टर प्रतिद्वंदियों में से एक, ऑस्ट्रेलिया से। न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ मैच से एक ऐसा मोमेंट बाहर आया जिसे देख सभी हंस हंसकर लोट पोट हो गए। दरअसल 250 लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए न्यूजीलैंड के दिग्गज केन विलियमसन (Kane Williamson) को आउट करना भारतीय गेंदबाजों के लिए सिरदर्द बन चूका था।

कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने बनाया अजिंक्य रहाणे को टीम का कप्तान

कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने बनाया अजिंक्य रहाणे को टीम का कप्तानकोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने सोमवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2025 के लिए अजिंक्य रहाणे को टीम का कप्तान और वेंकटेश अय्यर को उपकप्तान बनाया है।केकेआर के मुख्य कार्यकारी वेंकी मैसूर आज यह घोषणा करते हुए कहा, “हमें अजिंक्य रहाणे जैसे किसी व्यक्ति को पाकर खुश है, जो एक नेतृत्‍वकर्ता के रूप में अपना अनुभव और परिपक्वता लाता है। इसके अलावा, वेंकटेश अय्यर केकेआर के लिए एक फ्रैचाइजी खिलाड़ी रहे हैं और उनमें बहुत सारे नेतृत्व गुण हैं। हमें भरोसा है कि वे खिताब के बचाव में अच्छा सहयोग करेंगे।”

