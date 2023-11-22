बुधवार, 22 नवंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. Tanishaa Mukherji impressed fans with her performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: बुधवार, 22 नवंबर 2023 (15:26 IST)

'झलक दिखला जा' में अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन से तनीषा मुखर्जी ने फैंस को किया इंप्रेस, नेटिज़न्स ने की जमकर तारीफ

'झलक दिखला जा' में अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन से तनीषा मुखर्जी ने फैंस को किया इंप्रेस, नेटिज़न्स ने की जमकर तारीफ | Tanishaa Mukherji impressed fans with her performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: तनीषा मुखर्जी इन दिनों डांस रियलिटी शो 'झलक दिखला जा' में बतौर कंटेस्टेंट नजर आ रही हैं। मंच पर प्रभावशाली प्रदर्शन करने के लिए यह अभिनेत्री पिछले कुछ समय से काफी अभ्यास कर रही है और आखिरकार उनका नवीनतम प्रदर्शन वास्तव में धमाकेदार और सटीक था। 
 
तनीषा के स्टेज पर प्रवेश करने से लेकर उसके प्रदर्शन के अंत तक, भीड़ को उनके लिए हूटिंग करते, सीटियां बजाते और जयकार करते देखा गया और यह वास्तव में एक यह काफी अद्भुत प्रदर्शन था। या खूबसूरत महिला खूबसूरत सुनहरी पोशाक में सजी हुई थी और उन्होंने मशहूर गाने 'लैला मैं लैला' पर डाँस किया। 
 
इस प्रदर्शन के लिए खास रीमिक्स किए गए गीत में उन्होंने अपनी फिल्म 'नील एन निक्की' के तत्व को भी जोड़ा और यह निश्चित रूप से कर्णप्रिय था। तनीषा ने अपने डांस पार्टनर तरुण राज निहलानी के साथ एक अविश्वसनीय कपल प्रदर्शन किया और यह इतना शानदार था की इस प्रदर्शन के तुरंत बाद, सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इसकी चर्चा शुरू करने लगे। 
 
ट्विटर सचमुच तनीषा के नृत्य क्षमताओं के लिए प्रशंसा और तारीफों से भरा हुआ है क्योंकि कई लोगों का मानना है कि वह इस शो का अब तक का सबसे शानदार प्रदर्शन करने में कामयाब रहीं। उनके प्रदर्शन को देखने के बाद नेटिज़न्स ने भी उनकी अविश्वसनीय प्रतिभा की सराहना करते हुए ट्वीट पोस्ट किए। आइए कुछ सबसे शानदार तारीफों पर एक नज़र डालें जो उन्हें उनके प्रदर्शन के बाद मिलीं।
 












इस प्रदर्शन के बाद, तनीषा मुखर्जी उनकी ओर से उम्मीदें निश्चित रूप से उच्च स्तर पर हैं और हमेशा से वह खुद के लिए जो प्रयास करती है, उसे देखते हुए, अगर आपको अगले प्रदर्शन में कुछ और भी बेहतर देखने को मिले तो आश्चर्यचकित मत होना। 
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

’डंकी' का पहला गाना 'डंकी ड्रॉप 2 - लुट पुट गया' हुआ रिलीज, दिखा शाहरुख खान का रोमांटिक अवतार

’डंकी' का पहला गाना 'डंकी ड्रॉप 2 - लुट पुट गया' हुआ रिलीज, दिखा शाहरुख खान का रोमांटिक अवतारDunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'डंकी' का फैंस बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। बीते दिनों मेकर्स ने 'डंकी ड्रॉप 1' वीडियो फैंस के साथ शेयर किया था। इसके बाद मेकर्स ने फिल्म के कुछ पोस्टर्स भी शेयर किए थे।

विक्की कौशल की 'सैम बहादुर' का नया गाना 'बंदा' हुआ रिलीज

विक्की कौशल की 'सैम बहादुर' का नया गाना 'बंदा' हुआ रिलीजFilm Sam Bahadur: विक्की कौशल की मच अवेटेड फिल्म 'सैम बहादुर' जल्द ही दर्शकों के बीच होगी। लेकिन उससे पहले न सिर्फ फिल्म के प्रमोशन्स को लेकर शोर है, बल्कि मेकर्स फिल्म की हर नई झलक के साथ फैंस और ऑडियंस की उत्सुक्ता को बनाए हुए है। इसी कड़ी में अब फिल्म से एक और लेटेस्ट गाना जारी किया गया है। इस गाने के बोल 'बंदा' है। गाने में सैम मानेकशॉ बनें विक्की के सफर को दिखाया गया है।

डेंगू की चपेट में आईं भूमि पेडनेकर, अस्पताल में भर्ती

डेंगू की चपेट में आईं भूमि पेडनेकर, अस्पताल में भर्तीBhumi Pednekar gets dengue: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस भूमि पेडनेकर ने अपनी बेहतरीन अदाकारी से एक अलग पहचान बनाई है। दुनियाभर में उनके करोड़ों फैंस है। भूमि सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और फैंस को अपने बारे में अपडेट देती रहती हैं। हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस ने एक पोस्ट शेयर करके बताया है कि वह डेंगू की चपेट में आ गई हैं।

साउथ स्टार सूर्या की 'कंगुवा' रचेगी इतिहास, 38 भाषाओं में रिलीज होगी फिल्म

साउथ स्टार सूर्या की 'कंगुवा' रचेगी इतिहास, 38 भाषाओं में रिलीज होगी फिल्मfilm Kanguva: साउथ मेगास्टार सूर्या की अगली मैग्नम ओपस 'कंगुवा' लगातार चर्चा में हैं। मेकर्स ने सूर्या के जन्मदिन पर फिल्म की पहली झलक दिखाई है। इसके बाद एक दिलचस्प पोस्टर भी सामने आया जो 'कांगुवा' की जोरदार दुनिया से रूबरू कराता है। अब, 'कंगुवा' इतिहास रचने के लिए तैयार है।

शिल्पा शेट्टी और राज कुंद्रा की शादी को 12 साल पूरे, एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर की खूबसूरत वेडिंग तस्वीरें

शिल्पा शेट्टी और राज कुंद्रा की शादी को 12 साल पूरे, एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर की खूबसूरत वेडिंग तस्वीरेंshilpa shetty wedding anniversary : बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी और राज कुंद्रा इंडस्ट्री के लविंग कपल्स में से एक हैं। राज कुंद्रा के मुश्किल वक्त में शिल्पा हमेशा उनके साथ खड़ी नजर आईं। 22 नवंबर को शिल्पा और राज अपनी शादी की 14वीं सालगिरह सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षा

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षाJawan Movie Review:

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगा

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगाफिल्म "उमराव जान" का गाना "दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी जान लीजिए" काव्यात्मक सुंदरता, भावनात्मक गहराई और मधुर संगीत का एक शानदार उदाहरण है। प्रसिद्ध संगीतकार खय्याम द्वारा संगीतबद्ध और आशा भोसले की मनमोहक आवाज द्वारा जीवंत किया गया यह गीत प्रेम, लालसा और आत्म-खोज की जटिल भावनाओं के माध्यम से एक यात्रा है।

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियां

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियांशक्ति कपूर का वास्तविक नाम सुनील सिकंदरलाल कपूर है। उनका जन्म 3 सितंबर 1952 को हुआ। शक्ति कपूर एक बार अपने माता-पिता को अपनी फिल्म 'इंसानियत के दुश्मन' दिखाने ले गए। फिल्म में वे बलात्कार करते नजर आएं। यह देख उनकी मां भड़क गई और थिएटर छोड़ कर चली गई। पिता ने फटकार लगा दी कि सिर्फ लड़कियों को छेड़ने का काम करते हो। अच्छे रोल करो। हेमा मालिनी जैसी अभिनेत्री के साथ काम करो।

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता है

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता हैनीरज पांडे थ्रिलर फिल्म और वेबसीरिज बनाने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। वे 'द फ्रीलांसर' नामक सीरिज लेकर आ रहे हैं जो पुस्तक 'ए टिकट टू सीरिया: ए स्टोरी' पर आधारित है। इस सीरिज में नवनीत मलिक भी नजर आएंगे। नीरज की इस सीरिज का हिस्सा बनकर वे बेहद खुश हैं। पेश है उनसे बातचीत के मुख्य अंश:

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातें

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातेंजवान में शाहरुख ने विक्रम नामक कमांडो का रोल निभाया है जो समाज में हो रहे गलत को सही करने के लिए महिलाओं के एक समूह के साथ निकल पड़ता है। शाहरुख खान ने फिल्म जवान में पिता और पुत्र का डबल रोल निभाया है। शाहरुख खान के फिल्म जवान में 6 अलग-अलग लुक नजर आएंगे।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com