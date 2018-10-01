मंगलवार, 2 अक्टूबर 2018
कृष्णा राज कपूर के अंतिम दर्शन करने पहुंचे सितारे (फोटो)

Last Updated: सोमवार, 1 अक्टूबर 2018 (17:06 IST)
भारतीय सिनेमा जगत पर अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़ने वाले 'शोमैन' राजकपूर की पत्नी कृष्णा राज कपूर का आज सुबह निधन हो गया। कृष्णा राज कपूर के अंतिम दर्शन करने सिनेमा जगत के कई स्टार्स पहुंचे।

(चित्र : सोशल मीडिया)

सम्बंधित जानकारी

