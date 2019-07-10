कंगना रनौट को नहीं दिया जाएगा मीडिया कवरेज, पत्रकारों का फैसला

की आने वाली फिल्म 'जजमेंटल है क्या' को लेकर एक कार्यक्रम मुंबई में था जिसमें बड़ी संख्या में थे। कंगना को एक पत्रकार से समस्या थी कि वह उनके बारे में ठीक खबरें नहीं छाप रहा है। कंगना ने उसे मंच से ही लताड़ लगा दी और मामला गरमा गया।

इस पर पत्रकारों का नाराज होना स्वाभाविक था। मुंबई की 'एंटरटेनमेंट जर्नलिस्ट गिल्ड ऑफ इंडिया' ने जजमेंटल है क्या की निर्माता एकता कपूर को एक पत्र भेजा है जिसमें कंगना के व्यवहार की आलोचना की गई है। साथ ही इसमें कहा गया है कि कंगना को अब मीडिया कवरेज नहीं दिया जाएगा।





Official Statement from Balaji Telefilms:





To whomsoever it may concern:







A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor and Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn.





While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident.







We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments.





Our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film.