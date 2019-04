क्या मुरली मनोहर जोशी ने आडवाणी को चिट्ठी लिखकर बयां किया अपना दर्द-ए-दिल... जानिए वायरल चिट्ठी का सच...

Letter from Dr Murli Manohar Joshi to LK Advani. Says BJP likely to win only 120-150 seats all-India in current Elections. pic.twitter.com/3UnfVNQH5p

Statement: Screenshots of BJP MP Murli Manohar Joshi statement on his letter head is circulating on WhatsApp and Twitter with an ANI watermark. No such letter exists. This is fake.