सोमवार, 17 सितम्बर 2018
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
Widgets Magazine

सेना के जवान ने दो साथियों की हत्या के बाद खुद को गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या

Last Updated: सोमवार, 17 सितम्बर 2018 (12:46 IST)
हिमाचल प्रदेश में धर्मशाला सैन्य स्टेशन पर तैनात भारतीय सेना की 18 सिख रेजिमेंट के जवान ने सोमवार तड़के कथित रूप से गोली मारकर अपने दो सहकर्मियों की हत्या करने के बाद खुदकुशी कर ली।


हालांकि सेना के जवान ने यह कदम क्यों उठाया, इसका पता नहीं चल सका है। पुलिस इस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है।

सम्बंधित जानकारी

वेबदुनिया हिंदी मोबाइल ऐप अब iOS पर भी, डाउनलोड के लिए क्लिक करें। एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल ऐप डाउनलोड करने के लिए क्लिक करें। ख़बरें पढ़ने और राय देने के लिए हमारे फेसबुक पन्ने और ट्विटर पर फ़ॉलो भी कर सकते हैं।

और भी पढ़ें :

जरूर पढ़ें

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में भारतीय सेना ने किया था पेशाब और मल का ...

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक में भारतीय सेना ने किया था पेशाब और मल का प्रयोग
नई दिल्ली। उड़ी हमले के बाद पिछले साल भारतीय सेना ने सीमा पार कर पाकिस्तान में सर्जिकल ...

बड़ी खबर, 328 दवाओं पर सरकार ने लगाई रोक, जानिए क्‍या है ...

बड़ी खबर, 328 दवाओं पर सरकार ने लगाई रोक, जानिए क्‍या है कारण...
सरकार ने 328 फिक्स डोज कॉम्बिनेशन (एफडीसी) दवाओं पर तत्काल प्रभाव से रोक लगा दी है। इनमें ...

अमेरिका में कुत्ते-बिल्लियों को मारकर खाने पर रोक, साढ़े ...

अमेरिका में कुत्ते-बिल्लियों को मारकर खाने पर रोक, साढ़े तीन लाख का जुर्माना
वॉशिंगटन। अमेरिकी प्रतिनिधि सभा ने बुधवार को एक विधेयक पारित किया, जिसके तहत इंसानों के ...

सवर्णों के आंदोलन से कांग्रेस और भाजपा भयभीत, अब मनाने की ...

सवर्णों के आंदोलन से कांग्रेस और भाजपा भयभीत, अब मनाने की तैयारी
भोपाल। मध्यप्रदेश में एट्रोसिटी एक्ट से नाराज चल रहे सवर्णों को रिझाने के लिए कांग्रेस ने ...

पादरी चीखा- ईसा मसीह आ रहे हैं, समलैंगिक शादी से समाज ...

पादरी चीखा- ईसा मसीह आ रहे हैं, समलैंगिक शादी से समाज बर्बाद हो जाएगा...
कोयंबटूर। समलैंगिकता के खिलाफ सोमवार को एक पादरी ने यहां जिला अदालत परिसर में जमकर ...

नवीनतम

राजनीति में नहीं आना चाहते हैं आमिर खान, इस बात से लगता है ...

राजनीति में नहीं आना चाहते हैं आमिर खान, इस बात से लगता है डर...
नई दिल्ली। फिल्म सुपरस्टार आमिर खान का कहना है कि भले ही वह जल संरक्षण जैसे सामाजिक ...

ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी का जल स्तर बढ़ा, असम के 6 जिलों में बाढ़ की ...

ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी का जल स्तर बढ़ा, असम के 6 जिलों में बाढ़ की स्थिति गंभीर
गुवाहाटी। असम के छह जिलों में रविवार को बाढ़ की स्थिति गंभीर रही क्योंकि ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी ...

एशिया कप में श्रीलंका के लिए 'करो या मरो' का मुकाबला

एशिया कप में श्रीलंका के लिए 'करो या मरो' का मुकाबला
दुबई। अपना पहला मैच बांग्लादेश से 137 रन के बड़े अंतर से हारने के बाद श्रीलंका के लिए ...

गुस्से में पुलिस से भिड़ गए भाजपा नेता, वाइरल हुआ वीडियो

गुस्से में पुलिस से भिड़ गए भाजपा नेता, वाइरल हुआ वीडियो
चेन्नई। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव एच राजा एक बार फिर विवादों में घिर गए हैं। उनकी तमिलनाडु ...

शादी में उपहार में मिला 'पेट्रोल', खुश हुआ दूल्हा

शादी में उपहार में मिला 'पेट्रोल', खुश हुआ दूल्हा
कुड्डलूर। पेट्रोल के लगातार बढ़ रहे दामों से देश में हाहाकार मचा हुआ है। एक अनोखे ...

फ़ोटो गैलरी

मोबाइल मेनिया

Xiaomi ने लांच किया सबसे सस्ता स्मार्ट फोन, फीचर्स में ...

Xiaomi ने लांच किया सबसे सस्ता स्मार्ट फोन, फीचर्स में दमदार, मिलेगा जबर्दस्त डिस्काउंट
भारतीय फोन बाजार में Xiaomi एक से बढ़कर एक स्मार्ट फोन लांच कर रही है। कंपनी रेडमी 6 ...

Samsung ने सस्ते किए स्मार्टफोन

Samsung ने सस्ते किए स्मार्टफोन
सैमसंग ने अपने कई स्मार्टफोन के दामों में कटौती की है। खबरों के मुताबिक, इस लिस्ट में ...

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core स्मार्ट फोन, डेटा कंट्रोल और अल्ट्रा ...

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core स्मार्ट फोन, डेटा कंट्रोल और अल्ट्रा डेटा सेविंग मोड जैसे कमाल के फीचर्स
Samsung ने Galaxy J2 Core कोर को लांच कर दिया है। यह कंपनी की सबसे ज्‍यादा बिकने वाली ...

Oppo Realme 2 स्मार्टफोन, फेस अनलॉक, 6.2 इंच नॉच्ड डिस्प्ले ...

Oppo Realme 2 स्मार्टफोन, फेस अनलॉक, 6.2 इंच नॉच्ड डिस्प्ले जैसे फीचर्स और इतना सस्ता कि जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान...
चीनी कंपनी Oppo अब भारतीय बाजार में अपने सब-ब्रांड Realme के नए स्मार्टफोन Realme 2 लॉन्च ...

लांच होगा सबसे सस्ता आईफोन, 14 सितंबर से शुरू होगी प्री ...

लांच होगा सबसे सस्ता आईफोन, 14 सितंबर से शुरू होगी प्री बुकिंग, ये रहेंगे फीचर्स
एपल के चाहने वालों को आईफोन के सालाना इवेंट का इंतजार रहता है। एपल का यह सालाना इवेंट इस ...