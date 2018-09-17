सेना के जवान ने दो साथियों की हत्या के बाद खुद को गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या

हिमाचल प्रदेश में धर्मशाला सैन्य स्टेशन पर तैनात भारतीय सेना की 18 सिख रेजिमेंट के जवान ने सोमवार तड़के कथित रूप से गोली मारकर अपने दो सहकर्मियों की हत्या करने के बाद खुदकुशी कर ली।
Himachal Pradesh: An Army jawan of 18 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot dead his two colleagues before committing suicide at Dharamshala Military Station earlier this morning. Police are present at the spot and are investigating the matter. pic.twitter.com/9p5uTB4Djj— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018
हालांकि सेना के जवान ने यह कदम क्यों उठाया, इसका पता नहीं चल सका है। पुलिस इस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है।