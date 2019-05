उत्तराखंड लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 परिणाम : ताजा दलीय स्थिति Live Update

Uttarakhand

Almora(SC) Ajay Tamta Pradeep Tamta -- BJP is leading Garhwal Tirath Singh Rawat Manish Khanduri -- BJP is leading Hardwar Ramesh Pokhriyal (Nishank) Ambrish Kumar -- BJP is leading Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Ajay Bhatt Harish Rawat -- BJP is leading Tehri Garhwal Mala Rajya Laxmi Pritam Singh -- BJP is leading