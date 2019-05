कर्नाटक लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 परिणाम : ताजा दलीय स्थिति Live Update

Karnataka

Bagalkot PC Gaddigoudar Veena kashappanavar -- PC Gaddigoudar is leading Bangalore Central P.C Mohan Rizwan Arshad -- Rizwan Arshad is leading Bangalore North DV Sadananda Gowda Krishna Byregowda -- DV Sadananda Gowda is leading Bangalore South Tejaswi Surya B.K. Hariprasad -- Tejaswi Surya is leading Bangalore Rural Ashwath Narayana Gowda DK Suresh -- DK Suresh is leading Belgaum Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi Virupakshi S. Sadhunnavar -- Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi is leading Bellary Devendrappa VS Ugrappa -- Devendrappa is leading Bidar Bhagvanth Khuba Eshwar Khandre B. -- Bhagwanth Khuba is leading Bijapur(SC) Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Sunitha Chavan -- Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi is leading Chamrajanagar V. Srinivasa Prasad R. Dhruva Narayana -- V. Srinivasa Prasad is leading Chikkballapur BN Bache Gowda Dr. M. Veerappa Moily -- BN Bache Gowda is leading Chikkodi Anna Saheb Jolle Prakash Hukkeri -- Anna Saheb Jolle is leading Chitradurga(SC) A Narayana Swamy BN Chandrappa -- A Narayana Swamy is leading Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel Mithun M Rai -- Nalin Kumar Kateel is leading Davanagere Gowdar M Siddeshwara H.B. Manjappa -- Gowdar M Siddeshwara is leading Dharwad Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi Vinay Kulkarni -- Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi is leading Gulbarga(SC) Dr Umesh Jadhav Malliakarjun Kharge -- Umesh Jadhav is leading Hassan A Manju Prajwal Revanna -- Prajwal Revanna is leading Haveri Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi DR Patil -- Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi is leading Kolar S.Muniswamy K.H.Muniyappa -- S.Muniswamy is leading Koppal Sanganna Karadi Rajashekhar Hitnal -- Sanganna Karadi is leading Mandya -- Nikhil Kumaraswamy Smt Sumalatha (IND Support) Sumalatha is leading Mysore Prathap Simha CH Vijayshankar -- Prathap Simha is leading Raichur Raja Amresh Nayak BV Naik -- Raja Amareshwara Naik is leading Shimoga BY Raghavendra Madhu Bangarappa -- BY Raghavendra is leading Tumkur GS Basavaraju HD.DeveGowda -- GS Basavaraju is leading Udupi Chikmagalur Kum. Shobha Karandlaje Pramod Madhwaraj -- Shobha Karandlaje is leading Uttara Kannada Anant kumar hegade Anand Asnotikar -- Anantkumar Hegde is leading