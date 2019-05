हरियाणा लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 परिणाम : ताजा दलीय स्थिति Live Update

Haryana

Ambala(SC) Ratan Lal Katariya Kum. Selja -- BJP Is leading Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharmvir Singh Ms. Shruti Chaudhary -- BJP Is leading Faridabad Krisnpal Gurjar Avtar Singh Bhadana (In place of Lalit Nagar) -- BJP Is leading Gurgaon Rao Indrajeet Singh Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav -- BJP Is leading Hisar Brijendra Singh Bhavya Bishnoi -- BJP Is leading Karnal Sanjay Bhatiya Kuldeep Sharma -- BJP Is leading Kurukshetra Nayab Singh Saini Nirmal Singh -- BJP Is leading Rohtak Arvind Sharma Deepender Singh Hooda -- BJP Is leading Sirsa(SC) Smt Suneeta Duggal Ashok Tanwar -- BJP Is leading Sonipat Ramesh Chandra Kaushik Bhupinder Singh Hooda -- BJP Is leading