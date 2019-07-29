शेखर कपूर ने खुद को बताया देश में रिफ्यूजी, जावेद अख्तर बोले- दिमाग के डॉक्टर के पास जाओ

इसके बाद से ही इस मुद्दे पर बॉलीवुड दो हिस्सों में बंटा नजर आ रहा है। अब शेखर कपूर ने इसके खिलाफ ट्वीट कर दिया जिसके बाद मशहूर गीतकार जावेद अख्तर उन पर भड़क गए और उन्हें दिमाग के डॉक्टर के पास जाने की हिदायत दे डाली।
Started life as refugee of Partition. Parents gave everything to make a life for kids. Was always in fear of ‘intellectuals’. They made me feel insignicant. Small. Then suddenly embraced me after my films. I still fear them. Their embrace is like a bite of snake. Still a refugee.— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 27, 2019
.who are these intellectuals who embraced you and you found that embrace like a snake’s bite ? Shyam Benegal , Adoor Gopal Krishna , Ram chandra Guha ? Really ? . Shekhar saheb you are not well . You need help . Come on , there is no shame in meeting a good psychiatrist .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 28, 2019
What do you mean by still a refugee Does it mean that you feel like an outsider n not an Indian n you don’t feel that this is your motherland .If in India you are still a refugee where will you not feel like a refugee ,In Pakistan? Cut this melodrama you poor rich but lonely guy— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 28, 2019
You introduce yourself as neither prejudiced by the past nor afraid of the future living in this moment and in the same breath you say you are a refugee of partition and still a refugee . One doesn’t need a magnifying glass to see the contradiction .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 28, 2019