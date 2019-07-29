सोमवार, 29 जुलाई 2019
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. मिर्च-मसाला

शेखर कपूर ने खुद को बताया देश में रिफ्यूजी, जावेद अख्तर बोले- दिमाग के डॉक्टर के पास जाओ

देश में एक बार फिर मॉब लिंचिंग और असहिष्णुता को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई है। इस बहस में फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े लोग भी कूद गए है, पिछले दिनों प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े कुछ लोगों ने ओपन लेटर लिखकर मॉब लिंचिंग के खिलाफ सख्त कदम उठाए जाने की मांग की थी। बाद में 62 कलाकारों ने इसके जवाब में एक और लेटर लिखा था।
इसके बाद से ही इस मुद्दे पर बॉलीवुड दो हिस्सों में बंटा नजर आ रहा है। अब शेखर कपूर ने इसके खिलाफ ट्वीट कर दिया जिसके बाद मशहूर गीतकार जावेद अख्तर उन पर भड़क गए और उन्हें दिमाग के डॉक्टर के पास जाने की हिदायत दे डाली।

दरअसल शेयर कपूर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'अपने जीवन की शुरुआत भारत के विभाजन के समय में एक शरणार्थी के तौर पर की थी। माता-पिता ने मेरा जीवन बनाने के लिए सब कुछ अर्पण कर दिया। मैं बुद्धिजीवियों से हमेशा डरता रहा। उन्होंने मुझे हमेशा अधूरा और छोटा महसूस करवाया और जब मेरी फिल्म चल पड़ी तो वहीं लोग मेरी सराहना करने लगे। मैं आज भी बुद्धिजीवियों से डरता हूं। बुद्धिजीवियों से गले मिलना सांप के डसने जैसा है। मैं आज भी एक शरणार्थी हूं।'
शेयर के इस ट्वीट के बाद जावेद अख्तर करारा जवाब देते हुए लिखा, 'वो कौन से बुद्धिजीवी हैं जिन्होंने आपको गले लगाया और आपको वो सांप के काटने जैसा लगा? श्याम बेनेगल, आदूर गोपाल कृष्णा (अदूर गोपालकृष्णन), राम चंद्र गुहा? सच में? शेखर साहब आप ठीक नहीं है। आपको मदद की जरूरत है। इस बात में कोई शर्म नहीं है जाइए किसी मनोचिकित्सक से मिल लीजिए।'
जावेद ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा, 'आपका क्या मतलब है कि आप अभी भी रिफ्यूजी हैं? क्या आपका मतलब है कि आपको भारतीय नहीं बल्कि बाहर के व्यक्ति जैसा महसूस होता है और ये लगता है कि ये आपका देश नहीं है। अगर भारत में आपको रिफ्यूजी जैसा लग रहा है तो कहां नहीं लगेगा, पाकिस्तान में? ये मेलोड्रामा करना बंद करो।
जावेद ने आगे लिखा, 'आप अपने आप को बीते कल से निष्पक्ष और आने वाले से निर्भय बताते हैं। कहते हैं कि आप आज में जीते हैं और वहीं आप कह रहे हैं कि आपको बंटवारे के बाद रिफ्यूजी जैसा लग रहा है और आप आज भी रिफ्यूजी हैं। इन दोनों बातों में फर्क देखने के लिए किसी को ज्यादा सोचने की जरूरत नहीं है।'
शेखर कपूर ने 49 कलाकारों के प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को मॉब लिंचिंग को रोकने के लिए लेटर लिखने के बाद ये ट्वीट किए थे। हालांकि इस लेटर के बदले कंगना रनौट, प्रसून जोशी समेत 62 कलाकारों ने इसके जवाब में एक और लेटर लिखा था।

 

सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :