मंगलवार, 9 जुलाई 2019
क्या वाकई में रवि शास्त्री के पैरों के पास शराब की बोतल रखी थी...

Last Updated: मंगलवार, 9 जुलाई 2019 (17:12 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री की एक तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है। वायरल तस्वीर में रवि शास्त्री पूरी भारतीय टीम के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। यूजर्स तस्वीर शेयर कर रवि शास्त्री की कुर्सी के नीचे उनके पैरों के पास देखने के लिए कह रहे हैं। तस्वीर में भारतीय क्रिकेट कोच के पैरों के पास एक बोतल रखी हुई दिख रही है। कोई इसे स्कॉच की बोतल बता रहा है तो कोई वाइन की, लेकिन मकसद एक ही है रवि शास्त्री को ट्रोल करना।
सच क्या है?

चूंकि इस तस्वीर में पूरी भारतीय टीम नजर आ रही थी तो हमने सबसे पहले बीसीसीआई (BCCI) के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर वायरल तस्वीर को ढूंढा और हमें मिल भी गई।

इस तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं कि रवि शास्त्री के पैरों के पास कोई बोतल नहीं है। अब यह स्पष्ट है कि इस तस्वीर में छेड़छाड़ कर बोतल को जोड़ दिया गया है।

इस तस्वीर में बोतल तो नकली थी, जिसके लिए रवि शास्त्री को ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। लेकिन इसमें एक और शख्स है, जो ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गया है और वो है ऋषभ पंत। अगर आप इस तस्वीर को गौर से देखेंगे तो पाएंगे कि सभी खिलाड़ी और सपोर्ट स्टाफ समाने की तरफ देख रहे हैं। इकलौते पंत ही तैयार नहीं दिख रहे हैं। वे अपने बाल सांवरने में लगे हैं। इस कारण यूजर्स ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। देखें कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट्स-




 

