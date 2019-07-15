क्या वाकई आपके नमक में जानलेवा सायनाइड है...जानिए सच...

दरअसल, पिछले महीने सुरक्षित नमक के लिए अभियान चलाने वाले एक कार्यकर्ता ने दावा किया कि अमेरिकन वेस्ट एनालिटिकल लैबोरेटरीज की रिपोर्ट से यह बात सामने आई है कि भारत में बिकने वाले ब्रांडेड संसाधित आयोडीन युक्त नमक में जानलेवा पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड जैसे कार्सिनोजेनिक और हानिकारक घटक खतरनाक स्तर तक पाए जाते हैं।
Ferrocyanides are used as anti-caking agents in processing of salt & are safe for consumption. Test reports quoted in media have shown its presence well within limit of 10 mg/kg, as specified by FSSAI.— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) June 28, 2019
This is less than 14 mg/kg specified by Codex (International Food Standards). pic.twitter.com/g4nSu38SSW
वहीं, IMA ने ट्वीट कर लिखा है कि वह FSSAI के बयान का समर्थन करता है।
FSSAI has officially proclaimed that Ferrocyanates less than 10 mg /kg is safe for consumption of salt. Salt is essential for health. IMA reiterates the statement of FSSAI.— Indian Medical Association (HQs.) (@IndianMedAssn) June 29, 2019
टाटा सॉल्ट ने भी आश्वासन देते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि हम अपने उत्पादों में कोई हानिकारक तत्व नहीं मिलाते हैं। पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड, सायनाइड से अलग है। यह पूरी तरह से हानिरहित है और नियामकों द्वारा स्वीकार्य है।
Please rest assured, we don’t add any harmful ingredients to our products. Potassium Ferrocyanide is different from cyanide. It is completely harmless & allowed by regulators as an additive in salt. Please don’t get misled by messages that are incorrectly confusing these two.— Tata Salt (@_deshkanamak) July 1, 2019
अमेरिकन वेस्ट एनालिटिकल लैबोरेटरीज (AWAL) ने भी 1 जुलाई को जारी किए अपने बयान में कहा है कि AWAL एनालिटिकल डेटा से संबंधित राय नहीं देता है। साथ ही, वह पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड का विश्लेषण या रिपोर्ट नहीं करता है।