क्या वाकई आपके नमक में जानलेवा सायनाइड है...जानिए सच...

Last Updated: सोमवार, 15 जुलाई 2019 (15:37 IST)
‘देश का नमक’ बताकर जिस ब्रांडेड नमक ने देश के घर-घर में अपनी पैठ बना ली है, जब उसी नमक में जानलेवा जहर होने की खबर आई, तो सोशल मीडिया के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता सबको जागरुक करने के लिए एक्शन मोड में आ गए। कोई आगाह कर रहा है कि नमक में सायनाइड है, तो कोई अब सेंधा नमक के इस्तेमाल करने की सुझाव दे रहा है।

दरअसल, पिछले महीने सुरक्षित नमक के लिए अभियान चलाने वाले एक कार्यकर्ता ने दावा किया कि अमेरिकन वेस्ट एनालिटिकल लैबोरेटरीज की रिपोर्ट से यह बात सामने आई है कि भारत में बिकने वाले ब्रांडेड संसाधित आयोडीन युक्त नमक में जानलेवा पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड जैसे कार्सिनोजेनिक और हानिकारक घटक खतरनाक स्तर तक पाए जाते हैं।
इस खबर ने देशभर में तहलका मचा दिया था। कई मीडिया संस्थानों ने इस खबर को प्रकाशित भी किया था। ले‍किन क्या सच में हमारे नमक में जहरीला सायनाइड है। आइए जानते हैं...

गौर करने वाली पहली बात यह है कि कई मीडिया हाउस नमक में सायनाइड होने की बात कर रहे हैं, लेकिन लैब रिपोर्ट में पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड की बात कही गई है।

पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड क्या है?

पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड को नमक बनाने के समय एंटी केकिंग एजेंट के तौर पर इस्तेमाल में लिया जाता है। मतलब कि यह पदार्थ नमक को ढेला बनने से रोकता है।
भारतीय खाद्य सुरक्षा और मानक प्राधिकरण (FSSAI) और इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (IMA) ने इस दावे को खारिज किया है कि प्रमुख ब्रांड्स के नमक में पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड का स्तर बहुत ज्यादा है।

FSSAI ने एक ट्वीट में कहा कि नमक की प्रोसेसिंग में पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड का इस्तेमाल एंटी केकिंग एजेंट्स के रूप में किया जाता है और यह खाने के नजरिए से सुरक्षित है। मीडिया में प्रस्तुत की गई टेस्ट रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इसकी मौजूदगी FSSAI द्वारा तय की गई 10 मिलीग्राम प्रति किलो की सीमा के दायरे में है। यह अंतरराष्ट्रीय खाद्य मानक कोडेक्स की सीमा से भी कम है। कोडेक्स के द्वारा तय की गई सीमा 14 मिलीग्राम प्रति किलो है।


वहीं, IMA ने ट्वीट कर लिखा है कि वह FSSAI के बयान का समर्थन करता है।


टाटा सॉल्ट ने भी आश्वासन देते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि हम अपने उत्पादों में कोई हानिकारक तत्व नहीं मिलाते हैं। पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड, सायनाइड से अलग है। यह पूरी तरह से हानिरहित है और नियामकों द्वारा स्वीकार्य है।


अमेरिकन वेस्ट एनालिटिकल लैबोरेटरीज (AWAL) ने भी 1 जुलाई को जारी किए अपने बयान में कहा है कि AWAL एनालिटिकल डेटा से संबंधित राय नहीं देता है। साथ ही, वह पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड का विश्लेषण या रिपोर्ट नहीं करता है।
इसने यह भी कहा कि AWAL हमारे क्लाइंट की लिखित अनुमति के बिना हमारे लैब में किए गए कार्य से संबंधित जानकारी तीसरे पक्ष (जैसे, समाचार एजेंसी) को नहीं देता है।

वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है कि नमक की प्रोसेसिंग में पोटेशियम फेरोसायनाइड का इस्तेमाल एंटी केकिंग एजेंट्स के रूप में किया जाता है और अप्रूव्ड लिमिट में इसका सेवन हमारी सेहत के लिए हानिकारक नहीं है।


 

