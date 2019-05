Rajasthan

Alwar Balak Nath Jitendra Singh -- is leading Ajmer Bhagirath Chaudhary Rijju Jhunjhunuwala -- BJP wins Banswara(ST) Kanakmal Katara Tarachand Bhagora -- BJP is leading Barmer Kailash Chaudhry Manvendra Singh -- BJP is leading Bharatpur(SC) Ranjeeta Kohli Abhijit Kumar Jatav -- BJP is leading Bhilwara Subhash Chandra Baheria Rampal Sharma -- BJP wins Bikaner(SC) Arjun Ram Meghwal Madangopal Meghwal -- BJP wins Chittorgarh CP Joshi Gopal Singh Idwa -- BJP is leading Churu Rahul Kaswan Rafique Mandelia -- BJP wins Dausa Jas Kaur Meena Savita Meena -- BJP is leading Ganganagar(SC) Nihal Chand Chauhan Bharatram Meghwal -- BJP is leading Jaipur Ramcharan Bohra Smt. Jyoti Khandelwal -- BJP is leading Jaipur Rural Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Krishna Punia -- BJP is leading Jalore Devji Mansingram Patel Ratan Dewasi -- BJP is leading Jhalawar-Baran Dushyant singh Pramod Sharma -- BJP wins Jhunjhunu Narendra Khinchal Shrawan Kumar -- BJP is leading Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Vaibhav Gehlot -- BJP is leading Karauli-Dholpur(SC) Manoj Rajuriya Sanjay Kumar Jatav -- BJP is leading Kota -- BJP is leading Nagaur Hanuman Baniwal Dr. Jyoti Mirdha -- BJP is leading Pali PP Chaudhary Badri Ram Jakhar -- BJP is leading Rajsamand Diya Kumari Devkinandan Gurjar -- BJP is leading Sikar Sumedhanand Saraswati Subhash Maharia -- BJP is leading Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria Namo Narain Meena -- BJP is leading Udaipur Arjunlal Meena Raghuveer Singh Meena -- BJP is leading