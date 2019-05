Gujarat

Ahmedabad East H.S. Patel Geetaben Patel -- BJP Is leading Ahmedabad West Dr. Kirit Bhai Solanki Raju Parmar -- BJP Is leading Amreli Naran Bhai Kchhadia Paresh Dhanani -- Congress Is leading Anand Miteshbhai Patel (Bakabhai) Bharatsinh M. Solanki -- BJP Is leading Banaskantha Parbat Bhai Patel Parthibhai Bhatol -- BJP Is leading Bardoli Parbhu Bhai Vasava Tushar Chaudhary -- Congress Is leading Bharuch Mansukh Bhai Vasava Sherkhan Abdul Shakur Pathan -- BJP Is leading Bhavnagar Dr. Mrs. Bharati Ben Shiyal Manhar Patel -- BJP Is leading Chhota Udaipur Mrs. Geetaben Rathva Ranjit Mohansinh Rathwa -- BJP Is leading Dahod Jashvant Sinh Bhabhor Babubhai Kataria -- BJP Is leading Gandhinagar Amit Shah Dr C.J. Chavda -- BJP Is leading Jamnagar Mrs. Punamben Madam Murubhai Kandoriya -- BJP Is leading Junagadh Rajeshbhai Chudasma Punjabhai Vansh -- BJP Is leading Kachchh(SC) Vinod Bhai Chavda Naresh N. Maheshwari -- BJP Is leading Kheda Devusinh Chauhan Bimal Shah -- BJP Is leading Mehsana Mrs. Sharda Ben Patel A J Patel -- BJP Is leading Navsari C.R. Patil Dharmesh Bhimbhai Patel -- BJP Is leading Panchmahal Ratan Singh VK Khant -- BJP Is leading Patan Bharatsinh Dabhi Thakor Punjbhai Vansh -- BJP Is leading Porbandar Ramesh Dhaduk Lalit Vasoya -- BJP Is leading Rajkot Mohan Bhai Kundariya Lalit Kagathapa -- BJP wins Sabarkantha Dipsinh Radhod Rajendra Thakor -- BJP Is leading Surat Darshana Jardosh Ashok Adhevada -- BJP Is leading Surendranagar Dr. Mahendra Bhai Munjpara Somabhai Patel -- BJP Is leading Vadodara Mrs. Ranjan Ben Bhatt Prashant Patel -- BJP Is leading Valsad(ST) Dr. K.C. Patel Jitu Chaudhary -- BJP Is leading