Madhya Pradesh

Balaghat Dhal Singh Bisen Madhu Bhagat -- is leading Betul(ST) Durgadas Uike Ramu Tekam -- BJP is leading Bhind(SC) Sandhya Rai Dewasish Jararia -- BJP is leading Bhopal Digvijaya Singh -- BJP is leading Chhindwara Shri Natthan Shah Nakul Nath -- is leading BY 40000 Damoh Prahlad Patel Pratap Singh Lodhi -- BJP is leading Dewas Mahendra Solanki Pralhad singh Tipania -- BJP is leading Dhar(ST) Chattar Singh Darbar Dinesh Girwal -- BJP is leading Guna Dr. K.P. Yadav Jyotiraditya Scindia -- BJP is leading Gwalior Vivek Sejwalkar Ashok Singh -- BJP is leading Hoshangabad Rao Udai Pratap Singh Shailendra Diwan -- BJP is leading Indore Shankar Lalwani Pankaj Sanghavi -- BJP is leading Jabalpur Rakesh Singh Vivek Tankha -- BJP is leading Khandwa Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan Arun Yadav -- BJP is leading Khajuraho Bishnu Datt Sharma Smt Kavita Singh W/O Natiraja -- BJP is leading Khargone(ST) Gajendra Patel Dr. Govind Muzaalda -- Gajendra Patel (BJP) Won Mandla(ST) Faggan Singh Kulaste Kamal Maravi -- BJP is leading Mandsour Sudhir Gupta MS Meenakshi Natarajan -- BJP is leading Morena Narendra Singh Tomar Shri Ram Niwas Rawat -- BJP is leading Rajgarh Roadmal Nagar Smt. Mona Sustani -- BJP is leading Ratlam(ST) GS Damor Kantilal Bhuria -- BJP is leading Rewa Janardan Mishra Siddharth Tiwari -- BJP is leading Sagar Raj Bahadur Singh Prabhusingh Thakur -- BJP is leading Satna Ganesh Singh Raja Ram Tripathi -- BJP is leading Shahdol Himadri Singh Smt Pramila Singh -- BJP is leading Sidhi Riti Pathak Ajay Singh Rahul -- BJP is leading Tikamgarh(SC) Virendra Kumar Khateek Smt Kiran Ahirwar -- BJP is leading Ujjain(SC) Anil Firojiya Babulal Malviya -- BJP is leading Vidisha Ramakant Bhargav Shailendra Patel -- BJP is leading