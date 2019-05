Bihar

Araria Pradeep Singh (BJP) Sarfarz Alam (RJD) -- Pradeep Singh is leading Arrah Rajkumar Singh (BJP) Raju Yadav (Kerala Congress) -- Rajkumar Singh is leading Aurangabad Susheel Kumar Singh (BJP) Upender Prasad (HAM) -- Susheel Kumar Singh is leading Banka Girdhari Yadav JD(U) Jai Prakash Yadav (RJD) -- Girdhari Yadav is leading Begusarai (BJP) Tanveer Hasan (RJD) -- Giriraj Singh is leading Bhagalpur Ajay Kumar Mandal JD(U) Bulo Mandal (RJD) -- Ajay Kumar Mandal is leading Buxar Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP) Jagdananad Singh (RJD) -- Ashwini Kumar Choubey is leading Darbhanga Gopal Ji Thakur (BJP) Abdul Bari Siddiqui (RJD) -- Gopal Ji Thakur is leading Gaya(SC) Vijay Kumar Manjhi JD(U) Jitan ram manjhi (HAM) -- Vijay Kumar Manjhi is leading Gopalganj(SC) Dr. Alok Kumar Suman JD(U) Surender Ram urf Mahant (RJD) -- Alok Kumar Suman is leading Hajipur(SC) Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP) Shiv Chancier Ram (RJD) -- Pashupati Kumar Paras is leading Jahanabad Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi JD(U) Surender Yadav (RJD) -- Surender Yadav is leading Jamui(SC) Chirag Kumar Paswan (LJP) Bhudeo Chaudhary (RLSP) -- Chirag Kumar Paswan is leading Jhanjharpur Ram Preet Mandal JD(U) Gulab Yadav (RJD) -- Ram Preet Mandal is leading Karakat Mahabali Singh JD(U) Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP) -- Mahabali Singh is leading Katihar Dular Chand Goswami JD(U) Tariq Anwar (Congress) -- Dular Chand Goswami is leading Khagaria Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser Mukesh Sahani (VIP) -- Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser is leading Kishanganj Mahmood Ashraf JD(U) Mohammad Javed (Congress) -- Mahmood Ashraf is leading Madhepura Dinesh Chandra Yadav JD(U) Sharad Yadav (RJD) -- Dinesh Chandra Yadav is leading Madhubani Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP) Badrinath Purve (VIP) -- Ashok Kumar Yadav is leading Maharajganj Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP) Randhir Singh (RJD) -- Janardan Singh Sigriwal is leading Munger Rajiv Ranjan Singh urf Lallan Singh JD(U) Smt. Neelam Devi (Congress) -- Rajiv Ranjan Singh urf Lallan Singh is leading Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad (BJP) Raj Bhushan Choudhary (VIP) -- Ajay Nishad is leading Nalanda Kaushalendra Kumar JD(U) Ashok Kumar Azad Chandervanshi (VIP) -- Kaushalendra Kumar is leading Nawada Chandan Kumar (LJP) Vibha Devi (RJD) -- Chandan Kumar is leading Paschim Champaran Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) Brajesh kumar Kushwaha (INC) -- Sanjay Jaiswal is leading Pataliputra -- Misa Bharti (RJD) -- Misa Bharti is leading Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) Shatrughan Sinha (Congress) -- Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading Purnia Santosh Kumar Kushwah JD(U) Uday Singh (Congress) -- Santosh Kumar Kushwah is leading Purvi Champaran Radha Mohan Singh (BJP) Akash Kumar Singh (Congress) -- Radha Mohan Singh is leading Samastipur(SC) Ramchandra Paswan (LJP) Dr. Ashok Kumar (Congress) -- Ramchandra Paswan is leading Saran Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) Chandrika Rai (RJD) -- Rajiv Pratap Rudy is leading Sasaram(SC) Chedi Paswan (BJP) Smt. Meira Kumar (Congress) -- Chedi Paswan is leading Sheohar Smt. Rama Devi (BJP) Syed fasal ali (Congress) -- Rama Devi is leading Sitamarhi Dr. Varun Kumar JD(U) Arjun Rai (RJD) -- Varun Kumar is leading Siwan Kavita Singh JD(U) Heena Sahab (RJD) -- Kavita Singh is leading Supaul Dileshwar Kamath JD(U) Smt Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress) -- Dileshwar Kamath is leading Ujiarpur Nityanand Rai (BJP) Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP) -- Nityanand Rai is leading Vaishali Veena Devi (LJP) Raghuvansh Babu (RJD) -- Veena Devi is leading Valmiki Nagar Baidya Nath Prasad Mahato JD(U) Shashwat Kedar (Congress) -- Baidya Nath Prasad Mahato is leading