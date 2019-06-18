पाक की करारी हार और पिज्जा-बर्गर वाले वीडियो के बाद वीना-सानिया में छिड़ा ट्विटर वार

Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019
Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019
To know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. thank you for your concern though .. means a lot https://t.co/R4lXSm794B— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019
Twitter cracks me up and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out .. peace out guys it’s break time— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019