I am proud to share that both the State of West Bengal and the Durgapur Municipal Corporation have been selected as awardees at the SVANidhi Samman Awards 2026, organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. ​To be conferred in New Delhi on November 20, 2026, this marks our first national honour in the State category, and the third and fourth national awards overall for our UDMA Department and SUDA. Through the dedicated implementation of the PM SVANidhi scheme, we continue to provide Street Vendors with vital financial support and promote their holistic socio-economic development. ​My heartfelt congratulations to the Authorities of the Department of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs and Durgapur Municipal Corporation, along with the entire SUDA team, for their tireless efforts.