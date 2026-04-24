शुक्रवार, 24 अप्रैल 2026
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Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Last Modified: हुगली , शुक्रवार, 24 अप्रैल 2026 (10:06 IST)

हुगली नदी में पीएम मोदी का नौका विहार, फोटोग्राफी भी की, गंगा को बताया बंगाल की आत्मा

PM Modi Hooghly river
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोलकाता में हुगली नदी में नौका विहार किया और नाविकों के साथ ही सुबह की सैर करने वालों से भी मुलाकात की। उन्होंने कहा कि हर बंगाली के मन में गंगा की खास जगह है। गंगा बंगाल की आत्मा में बसती है। ALSO READ: ममता का किला बनाम भाजपा का Silent दांव, क्या 91 लाख वोटर्स का 'शॉक' पलट देगा बाजी?
 
पीएम मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'हर बंगाली के लिए, गंगा एक बहुत ही विशेष स्थान रखती है। यह कहा जा सकता है कि गंगा बंगाल की आत्मा में बहती है। उनका दिव्य जल एक पूरी सभ्यता की कालजयी भावना को संजोए हुए है।'
उन्होंने कहा कि आज सुबह कोलकाता में, मैंने हुगली नदी के तट पर कुछ समय बिताया, जो मां गंगा के प्रति आभार व्यक्त करने का एक अवसर था। नाविकों से मिलने का भी अवसर मिला, जिनका मेहनती स्वभाव सराहनीय है, साथ ही सुबह की सैर करने वालों से भी मुलाकात हुई। हुगली के तट पर, पश्चिम बंगाल के विकास और महान बंगाली लोगों की समृद्धि की दिशा में काम करने की हमारी प्रतिबद्धता को फिर से दोहराया। ALSO READ: बंगाल में बंपर वोटिंग के पीछे क्या वजह? ममता बनर्जी या BJP- किसे मिलेगा फायदा
प्रधानमंत्री ने एक्स पर इसकी तस्वीरें और वीडियो भी शेयर किए हैं। इन तस्वीरों के साथ पीएम मोदी ने लिखा कि हुगली की कुछ और झलकियां। इस महान नदी में नौका विहार के दौरान मैंने फोटोग्राफी में भी हाथ आजमाया। साथ ही विद्यासागर सेतु और हावड़ा ब्रिज को भी नजदीकी से कैमरे में कैद किया। 
 
गौरतलब है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में पहले चरण की 152 सीटों पर रिकॉर्ड मतदान के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दूसरे चरण की सीटों पर चुनाव प्रचार के लिए बंगाल आए हुए हैं। वे आज यहां दमदम और जाधवपुर में चुनावी सभाएं करेंगे।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
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हुगली नदी में पीएम मोदी का नौका विहार, फोटोग्राफी भी की, गंगा को बताया बंगाल की आत्मा

हुगली नदी में पीएम मोदी का नौका विहार, फोटोग्राफी भी की, गंगा को बताया बंगाल की आत्माप्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोलकाता में हुगली नदी में नौका विहार किया और नाविकों के साथ ही सुबह की सैर करने वालों से भी मुलाकात की। उन्होंने कहा कि हर बंगाली के मन में गंगा की खास जगह है। गंगा बंगाल की आत्मा में बसती है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प को पूर्ण कर रहा है मध्यप्रदेश: मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प को पूर्ण कर रहा है मध्यप्रदेश: मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादवमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना में मध्यप्रदेश की गौरवशाली उपलब्धियों पर हर्ष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा है कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के मार्गदर्शन में प्रदेश के पथ-विक्रेता (स्ट्रीट वेण्डर) आज आत्मनिर्भरता की नई ऊंचाइयों को स्पर्श कर रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने कहा कि मध्यप्रदेश ने इस योजना के सफल क्रियान्वयन में देशभर में अग्रणी रहते हुए एक अनुपम उदाहरण प्रस्तुत किया है, जो अंत्योदय और समावेशी विकास के प्रति हमारी सरकार की अटूट प्रतिबद्धता का परिचायक है।

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अमेरिका और ईरान में हार्मुज पर कंट्रोल की जंग, ट्रंप को युद्ध खत्म करने की जल्दी नहीं, क्या बोला ईरान?अमेरिका और ईरान के बीच हार्मुज पर जंग तेज होती नजर आ रही है। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने दावा किया कि हार्मुज पर अमेरिका का पूर्ण नियंत्रण है और वे ईरान के तेल राजस्व को रोकने के लिए इसे बंद रखे हुए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वे जल्द युद्ध खत्म करने के लिए बैचेन नहीं है। इस पर ईरान ने भी पलटवार करने में देर नहीं की। सुप्रीम लीडर मोजतबा खामेनेई और विदेश मंत्री ने ईरान की एकता को उसकी सबसे बड़ी ताकत बताया।

भाजपा विधायक प्रीतम लोधी को मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने लगाई फटकार, IPS अफसर से मांगी माफी

भाजपा विधायक प्रीतम लोधी को मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने लगाई फटकार, IPS अफसर से मांगी माफीIPS अफसर को धमकाने और बेटे के थार से सरेराह पांच लोगों को रौंदने के मामले में पार्टी की किरकिरी कराने वाले भाजपा विधायक प्रीतम लोधी को मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव और भाजपा अध्यक्ष हेमंत खंडेलवाल ने जमकर फटकार लगाई है। पार्टी नेतृत्व से फटकार के बाद भाजपा विधायक प्रीतम लोधी के तेवर नरम पड़ गए है और पुलिस अधिकारी को धमकी देने के मामले में सार्वजनिक रूप से माफी मांग ली है।
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