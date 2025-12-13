कोलकाता में Messi का कार्यक्रम हुआ Messy, ममता बनर्जी ने बवाल के बाद मांगी माफी [VIDEO]

I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 13, 2025
#LionelMessiinindia : सॉल्ट लेक स्टेडियम में निराशा का तूफ़ान!— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) December 13, 2025
कुप्रबंधन से नाराज़ फैंस ने तोड़ी कुर्सियां, पुरी खबरhttps://t.co/7haYJMNRqi#LionelMessi #Messi #Messi #MessiInKolkata #Kolkata #GOATIndiaTour #football pic.twitter.com/lnDPHkRqFi
Kolkata के Salt Lake Stadium में हुए कार्यक्रम की अव्यवस्था से भड़के Fans ने गुस्से में तोड़फोड़ कर दी।— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) December 13, 2025
Fan ने कहा, “ वह सिर्फ़ 10 मिनट के लिए आए। उनके चारों तरफ़ नेता और मंत्री घिरे हुए थे।'#lionelmessi #kolkata #vandalism #football #MessiInIndia #Trending #Messi pic.twitter.com/MyYqdJEqsk
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi says, "We have given so much money for this event and the most important thing is that Messi has come for this event and what message we have given to him... The sports minister is clicking a picture with Messi,… https://t.co/Ce4kNu8dBH pic.twitter.com/28XPQjLYFT— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025