शुक्रवार, 30 जनवरी 2026
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 30 जनवरी 2026 (15:10 IST)

महान पूर्व भारतीय एथलीट P.T .उषा के पति का हुआ निधन

P.T Usha
राज्यसभा सांसद और इंडियन ओलंपिक एसोसिएशन (IOA) अध्यक्ष पी.टी. उषा के पति, वेंगलिल श्रीनिवासन (67) का शुक्रवार सुबह कोझिकोड जिले में अपने घर पर गिरने के बाद निधन हो गया, परिवार के सूत्रों ने बताया। पोन्नानी के रहने वाले श्रीनिवासन, थिक्कोडी के पेरुमलपुरम में अपने घर पर सुबह करीब 12.30 बजे गिर गए। उन्हें तुरंत पेरुमलपुरम के एक प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया, जहाँ डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।

वह सेंट्रल इंडस्ट्रियल सिक्योरिटी फोर्स (CISF) में इंस्पेक्टर थे और उनके परिवार में उनकी पत्नी और बेटा, डॉ. उज्ज्वल विग्नेश हैं।महान पूर्व एथलीट और मौजूदा राज्यसभा मेंबर डॉ. उषा, अभी नई दिल्ली में चल रहे पार्लियामेंट सेशन में शामिल हो रही हैं।
तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एम के स्टालिन ने श्रीनिवासन के निधन पर शोक जताया है। एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में, स्टालिन ने कहा, “इंडियन ओलंपिक एसोसिएशन की प्रेसिडेंट और सांसद थिरुमिगु पीटी उषा के पति थिरु. श्रीनिवासन के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुख हुआ। थिरुमिगु पीटी उषा और उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं, जो अपने प्रियजन के निधन पर शोक मना रहे हैं।”
