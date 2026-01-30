महान पूर्व भारतीय एथलीट P.T .उषा के पति का हुआ निधन

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एम के स्टालिन ने श्रीनिवासन के निधन पर शोक जताया है। एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में, स्टालिन ने कहा, “इंडियन ओलंपिक एसोसिएशन की प्रेसिडेंट और सांसद थिरुमिगु पीटी उषा के पति थिरु. श्रीनिवासन के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुख हुआ। थिरुमिगु पीटी उषा और उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं, जो अपने प्रियजन के निधन पर शोक मना रहे हैं।”
Saddened to learn of the passing of Thiru. Srinivasan, husband of Thirumigu P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association and Member of Parliament.— M.K.Stalin - (@mkstalin) January 30, 2026
My heartfelt condolences to Thirumigu P.T. Usha and to her family as they mourn their loved one’s passing.