शनिवार, 13 दिसंबर 2025
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. अन्य खेल
  3. समाचार
  4. chaos at kolkata lake salt stadium lionel messi tour bottles thrown banners vandalised
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : शनिवार, 13 दिसंबर 2025 (13:37 IST)

मेसी का इवेंट बना हंगामा, स्टेडियम में गुस्साए फैंस ने की तोड़फोड़, मेसी को कड़ी सुरक्षा में बाहर निकाला गया [VIDEO]

lionel messi hindi news
Lionel Messi Tour India : कोलकाता के साल्ट लेक स्टेडियम (Salt Lake Stadium) में लियोनेल मेसी का टूर स्टॉप हंगामे में बदल गया। अव्यवस्था और खराब इंतजामों से नाराज हजारों फैंस का गुस्सा स्टेडियम के अंदर फूट पड़ा, जिसके बाद तोड़फोड़ और बवाल की स्थिति बन गई। शनिवार को बड़ी रकम देकर टिकट खरीदने वाले दर्शक मेसी को ठीक से देख भी नहीं पाए। मेसी करीब 10 मिनट के लिए मैदान पर आए, लेकिन वीआईपी, आयोजकों और सुरक्षा घेरे में ही रहे। न तो उन्होंने खेला और न ही फैंस को साफ झलक मिली।


लियोनेल मेसी के एक प्रशंसक ने कहा, “यह कार्यक्रम बिल्कुल ही भयानक था। वह सिर्फ़ 10 मिनट के लिए आए। उनके चारों तरफ़ नेता और मंत्री घिरे हुए थे। हम कुछ भी नहीं देख पाए। उन्होंने न तो एक भी किक मारी और न ही कोई पेनल्टी ली। उन्होंने कहा था कि शाहरुख ख़ान को भी लाया जाएगा, लेकिन किसी को नहीं लाया गया। वह 10 मिनट आए और चले गए। इतना पैसा, भावनाएँ और समय बर्बाद हो गया। हम कुछ भी नहीं देख सके…”
 
जैसे ही मेसी को जल्दबाज़ी में स्टेडियम से बाहर ले जाया गया, दर्शकों का सब्र टूट गया। स्टैंड्स में बैठे कई फैंस ने मैदान में बोतलें फेंकी, बैनर और होर्डिंग्स फाड़े और प्लास्टिक कुर्सियों को नुकसान पहुँचाया।

कुछ दर्शकों ने बैरिकेड तोड़कर मैदान में घुसने की भी कोशिश की, हालात काबू में लाने के लिए पुलिस को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आए वीडियो में स्टेडियम के अंदर अफरा-तफरी और तोड़फोड़ साफ दिखी।

फैंस का आरोप है कि पूरा इवेंट सिर्फ वीआईपी और सेलिब्रिटीज तक सीमित रहा, जबकि आम दर्शकों को नजरअंदाज कर दिया गया। कई लोगों ने इसे खराब प्लानिंग और धोखे भरा आयोजन बताया।

हालात बिगड़ते देख मेसी को तय समय से पहले ही एयरपोर्ट रवाना कर दिया गया, जिससे कोलकाता में उनका दौरा विवादों के साये में खत्म हुआ।
 
दिन की शुरुआत लेक टाउन स्थित श्रीभूमि स्पोर्टिंग क्लब में जश्न के माहौल के साथ हुई, जहां लियोनेल मेसी ने वर्चुअली 70 फुट की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया। इस मौके पर पश्चिम बंगाल के मंत्री सुजीत बोस और बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान भी मौजूद रहे।
 
मेसी का कार्यक्रम आगे मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान सौरव गांगुली से मुलाकात का था, लेकिन स्टेडियम में हुए हंगामे और सुरक्षा कारणों के चलते उन्होंने अपने बाकी कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिए। इसके बाद मेसी तय समय से पहले ही कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट के लिए रवाना हो गए और हैदराबाद के लिए निकल गए।
 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

10 हार, 3 सीरीज गंवाई, भारतीय जमीन पर 21वीं सदी के सबसे खराब टेस्ट कोच

10 हार, 3 सीरीज गंवाई, भारतीय जमीन पर 21वीं सदी के सबसे खराब टेस्ट कोचमुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर का 16 महीने का सफर उतार-चढ़ाव भरा रहा, इस दौरान भारत को घरेलू मैदान पर न्यूजीलैंड से 0-3, ऑस्ट्रेलिया से उसकी सरजमीं पर 1-3 से और अब घरेलू मैदान पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 0-2 से हार मिली।इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जरूर मिंया मैजिक के कारण सीरीज बराबर हुई लेकिन वहां भी टीम इंडिया 2 टेस्ट मैच हारी।

WTC Points Table में भारत पाकिस्तान से भी नीचे खिसका

WTC Points Table में भारत पाकिस्तान से भी नीचे खिसकादक्षिण अफ्रीका से दोनों टेस्ट मैच में हार झेलने के बाद भारत विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC) तालिका में पांचवें स्थान पर खिसक गया है जिससे उसकी फाइनल में पहुंचने की संभावनाओं को करारा झटका लगा है।बुधवार को गुवाहाटी में दूसरे टेस्ट में 408 रन से मिली हार, पारंपरिक पांच दिवसीय प्रारूप में रनों के लिहाज से भारत की सबसे बड़ी हार है।

INDvsSA ODI मैच पहली बार खेला गया इस नियम से, बल्लेबाजों को हुआ फायदा

INDvsSA ODI मैच पहली बार खेला गया इस नियम से, बल्लेबाजों को हुआ फायदारांची के जेसीए अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम में हुआ भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका का मैच एक नए नियम से खेला गया। 34 ओवर के बाद गेंदबाजी कर रही टीम को कोई एक गेंद चुनने को मिली जिससे बाकी के 16 ओवर पूरे होंगे। भारत की पारी के दौरान विराट कोहली ने चुनी हुई गेंद पर जबरदस्त प्रहार किया और धीमे लग रहे शतक को तेज बनाया।

वैभव को नहीं उनके के दोस्त को मिली U19 टीम की कप्तानी, जो हैं CSK का ओपनर

वैभव को नहीं उनके के दोस्त को मिली U19 टीम की कप्तानी, जो हैं CSK का ओपनरमुंबई के बल्लेबाज़ आयुष म्हात्रे को 12 दिसंबर से दुबई में होने वाले ACC अंडर-19 एशिया कप के लिए भारत अंडर-19 टीम का कप्तान बनाया गया है। BCCI ने टूर्नामेंट के लिए 15 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा की, जिसमें आक्रामक ओपनर वैभव सूर्यवंशी भी शामिल हैं। विहान मल्होत्रा को टीम का उपकप्तान बनाया गया है।

WTC के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर यह जीत, टेम्बा बावुमा भारतीय किला फतह करने के बाद बोले

WTC के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर यह जीत, टेम्बा बावुमा भारतीय किला फतह करने के बाद बोलेमौजूदा विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियन दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान तेम्बा बावुमा के लिए भारत को उसकी सरजमीं पर हराना विशेष महत्व रखती है और उनका कहना है कि दो टेस्ट मैच की श्रृंखला जीतना लगभग इस साल के शुरू में मिली विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जीत के बराबर ही ही है।दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने भारत के तीन दौरों में लगातार सात टेस्ट गंवाए हैं और उनकी आखिरी जीत 2010 में नागपुर में रही थी

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com