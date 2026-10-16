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  4. Abhinav Bindra advices players to speak truth to the power
Written By वेबदुनिया स्पोर्ट्स टीम वेबदुनिया स्पोर्ट्स टीम
Published By अविचल शर्मा
Last Updated : Friday, 16 October 2026 (16:09 IST)

जिस सिस्टम में हो उससे सवाल पूछना कभी मत छोड़ा, अभिनव बिंद्रा की खिलाड़ियों को सलाह

Abhinav Bindra
Written By: वेबदुनिया स्पोर्ट्स टीम
Published By: अविचल शर्मा
Updated: Fri, 16 Oct 2026 (16:09 IST)
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भारत के महान निशानेबाज अभिनव बिंद्रा ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि देश को ऐसे खिलाड़ियों की जरूरत है जो अपने ही काम पर, उन्हें बताई गई प्रक्रिया पर और उस ढांचे पर सवाल उठाये जिसमें वह काम करते हैं।बीजिंग ओलंपिक 2008 में व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा का ओलंपिक स्वर्ण जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय बिंद्रा ने कहा कि उन्हें सफलता इसीलिये मिली क्योंकि वह सवाल पूछने का सामर्थ्य रखते थे।

उन्होंने संदर्भ का जिक्र नहीं करते हुए खिलाड़ियों को एक्स पर सलाह देते हुए कहा ,‘‘ मेरे पूरे खेल कैरियर में मैने कोचों से सवाल पूछे, सुझावों को चुनौती दी और उत्सुकता नहीं छोड़ी। इसलिये नहीं कि मैं सम्मान नहीं करता था बल्कि इसलिये कि मैं समझकर सीखना चाहता था।’’
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मुझे चिंता है कि जब खिलाड़ियों को लगता है कि वे खुलकर अपनी बात नहीं कह सकते, तो समय के साथ कुछ कहीं ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति पैदा हो जाती है। वे धीरे-धीरे अपने मन में भी सवाल पूछना बंद कर देते हैं। और जब ऐसा होता है, तो हम खेल में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के लिए जरूरी एक अहम चीज खो देते हैं।’’

बिंद्रा ने कहा ,‘‘ हमें ऐसे खिलाड़ी चाहिये जो अपने काम, अपने कोचों और उन्हें बताई गई प्रक्रिया पर सवाल उठा सकें। विद्रोह के लिये नहीं बल्कि बेहतर प्रदर्शन की वास्तविक इच्छा के लिये। कुछ को यह अनुशासनहीनता लग सकती है लेकिन विकास के लिये जरूरी है।’’उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ सीखने की इच्छा छोड़ देने वाले खिलाड़ी और सवाल पूछना बंद करने वाले खिलाड़ी में फर्क है। यह अंतर समझना जरूरी है।’’

अब 43 साल के हो चुके बिंद्रा ने 2008 बीजिंग ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर राइफल में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था। वह ओलिंपिक खेलों में व्यक्तिगत स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले भारत के पहले खिलाड़ी हैं।

वह 2010 से 2020 तक अंतरराष्ट्रीय निशानेबाजी खेल महासंघ (International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF) की एथलीट समिति के सदस्य थे जिसमें वह 2014 से इसके अध्यक्ष रहे। वह 2018 से आईओसी एथलीट आयोग के सदस्य हैं।
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