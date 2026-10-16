जिस सिस्टम में हो उससे सवाल पूछना कभी मत छोड़ा, अभिनव बिंद्रा की खिलाड़ियों को सलाह

Throughout my sporting career, I questioned my coaches, challenged ideas and remained curious. Not because I lacked respect but because I wanted to understand, learn and get better. I worry that when athletes feel they cannot speak freely, something far more troubling happens over time. They slowly stop questioning even in their own minds. And when that happens we loose something essential to sporting excellence. We need athletes who question their own work, their coaches, the methods recommended to them and the structures they operate within. Not out of defiance but out of a genuine desire to improve. What some might consider indiscipline may, in fact, be essential to growth. There is a difference between an athlete who refuses to learn and one who refuses to stop asking questions. Sport must be wise enough to recognise that difference.