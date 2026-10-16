जिस सिस्टम में हो उससे सवाल पूछना कभी मत छोड़ा, अभिनव बिंद्रा की खिलाड़ियों को सलाह
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मुझे चिंता है कि जब खिलाड़ियों को लगता है कि वे खुलकर अपनी बात नहीं कह सकते, तो समय के साथ कुछ कहीं ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति पैदा हो जाती है। वे धीरे-धीरे अपने मन में भी सवाल पूछना बंद कर देते हैं। और जब ऐसा होता है, तो हम खेल में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के लिए जरूरी एक अहम चीज खो देते हैं।’’
Throughout my sporting career, I questioned my coaches, challenged ideas and remained curious. Not because I lacked respect but because I wanted to understand, learn and get better. I worry that when athletes feel they cannot speak freely, something far more troubling happens over time. They slowly stop questioning even in their own minds. And when that happens we loose something essential to sporting excellence. We need athletes who question their own work, their coaches, the methods recommended to them and the structures they operate within. Not out of defiance but out of a genuine desire to improve. What some might consider indiscipline may, in fact, be essential to growth. There is a difference between an athlete who refuses to learn and one who refuses to stop asking questions. Sport must be wise enough to recognise that difference.— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) October 16, 2026
बिंद्रा ने कहा ,‘‘ हमें ऐसे खिलाड़ी चाहिये जो अपने काम, अपने कोचों और उन्हें बताई गई प्रक्रिया पर सवाल उठा सकें। विद्रोह के लिये नहीं बल्कि बेहतर प्रदर्शन की वास्तविक इच्छा के लिये। कुछ को यह अनुशासनहीनता लग सकती है लेकिन विकास के लिये जरूरी है।’’उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ सीखने की इच्छा छोड़ देने वाले खिलाड़ी और सवाल पूछना बंद करने वाले खिलाड़ी में फर्क है। यह अंतर समझना जरूरी है।’’
वह 2010 से 2020 तक अंतरराष्ट्रीय निशानेबाजी खेल महासंघ (International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF) की एथलीट समिति के सदस्य थे जिसमें वह 2014 से इसके अध्यक्ष रहे। वह 2018 से आईओसी एथलीट आयोग के सदस्य हैं।