भिवाड़ी फैक्ट्री में आग का तांडव: 7 मजदूर जिंदा जले, रेस्क्यू जारी

आग की सूचना मिलने पर दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। डेढ़ घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया लिया। घटनास्थल से 7 शव बरामद किए गए हैं। बुलडोजर से मलबा हटाया जा रहा है।
Seven workers were killed and two others were still trapped in a massive fire at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Khairthal-Tijara district, Rajasthan, on the morning of February 16, 2026. The incident occurred in the Khushkheda-Karoli industrial area, and rescue efforts are… pic.twitter.com/zRBqrVHxPx— Kumar Ranjan (@Kumarranjan1182) February 16, 2026