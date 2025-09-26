महिला ने चुराई 90 हजार की साड़ियां, दुकानदार ने जमकर पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

City Market Police have registered a case against two people who assaulted a woman after she allegedly stole sarees from a shop. The two accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody @BlrCityPolice. pic.twitter.com/GSEm6rOKlY— DCP West Bengaluru City (@DCPWestBCP) September 26, 2025
दुकानदार ने महिला को सड़क पर घसीटा और पुलिस को सौंपने से पहले उसे कई बार थप्पड़ मारा। आसपास खड़े लोगों ने इस पूरी घटना का वीडियो बनाया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में दुकानदार, और उसके सहायक को हिरासत में लेकर जेल भेज दिया है।
In Bengaluru, the saree shop owner & his assistant have been arrested by City Market police after a video went viral showing them assaulting a shoplifter.— Nishkama_Karma (@Nishkama_Karma1) September 26, 2025
The 55-year-old woman from Guntakal, Andra Pradesh caught stealing was also arrested.pic.twitter.com/NUcjGv1YCK pic.twitter.com/IOACa1Gytb