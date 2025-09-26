शुक्रवार, 26 सितम्बर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
बेंगलुरु , शुक्रवार, 26 सितम्बर 2025 (15:06 IST)

महिला ने चुराई 90 हजार की साड़ियां, दुकानदार ने जमकर पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

bangluru saree
Bengaluru news in hindi : बेंगलुरु में एक महिला को साड़ी की दुकान से 90,000 रुपए की साड़ियां चुराना खासा महंगा पड़ गया। दुकानदार ने उसे सड़क पर घसीटा और थप्पड़ मारे। सोशल मीडिया पर घटना का वीडियो वायरल हो गया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में दुकानदार समेत 3 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
 
पुलिस के अनुसार, बेंगलुरु के एवेन्यू रोड स्थित एक दुकान में हंपम्मा नाम की एक महिला आई और उसने साड़ी का गुच्छा चुरा लिया। हालांकि वह दुकान से साड़ियां लेकर नहीं पाई। साड़ी चुराने के आरोप में दुकानदार ने महिला की जमकर पिटाई की।
इस घटना का वीडियो पास में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया। इसमें दिखाई ने रहा है कि दुकान के अंदर खड़ी होकर महिला साड़ियां निकालने की कोशिश करने लगी, इसके बाद साड़ी लेकर वह दुकान से बाहर जाने लगी। इसी दौरान दुकानदार ने महिला को पकड़ लिया।
 
दुकानदार ने महिला को सड़क पर घसीटा और पुलिस को सौंपने से पहले उसे कई बार थप्पड़ मारा। आसपास खड़े लोगों ने इस पूरी घटना का वीडियो बनाया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में दुकानदार, और उसके सहायक को हिरासत में लेकर जेल भेज दिया है।
Online youtuber भिखारी, Live stream में QR से कमाई, बिजनेस सेटअप देखकर हो जाओगे हैरान

Online youtuber भिखारी, Live stream में QR से कमाई, बिजनेस सेटअप देखकर हो जाओगे हैरानहमारे देश में यूट्‍यूब और इंस्टाग्राम पर रील्स और वीडियो बनाकर लोग खूब कमाई कर रह हैं। आपने रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टेशन, सड़क पर भिखारियों को भीख मांगते देखा होगा। लेकिन एक भिखारी ने ऐसा कुछ कर दिखाया जिसे देखकर और सुनकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। गौतम सूर्या नाम के भिखारी ने अपना यूट्यूब अकाउंट बनाया। यहां उसने भीख मांगने का काम एक बिजनेस सेटअप की तरह शुरू कर दिया है।

जर्मन शेफर्ड की मामूली खरोंच से चली गई पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर की जान, खबर नहीं यह एक चेतावनी है

जर्मन शेफर्ड की मामूली खरोंच से चली गई पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर की जान, खबर नहीं यह एक चेतावनी हैअगर आपका कुत्ता वैक्सीनेटेड है और आप इसे लेकर बेचिंतक है कि तो यह खबर आपके लिए है। काटने से नहीं बल्कि जर्मन शेफर्ड का नाखून लगने से इंस्पेक्टर की जान चली गई। अहमदाबाद में यह चौंकाने वाली घटना सामने आई है। यहां एक पालतू जर्मन शेफर्ड (German Shepherd) के नाखून से आई मामूली खरोंच के चलते पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर वनराज मंझरिया की रेबीज (Rabies) से मौत हो गई।

Marathwada Flood : महाराष्ट्र में बारिश ने मचाई तबाही, मराठवाड़ा में गई 86 लोगों की जान

Marathwada Flood : महाराष्ट्र में बारिश ने मचाई तबाही, मराठवाड़ा में गई 86 लोगों की जानमहाराष्ट्र के कई जिले भारी बारिश से परेशान हैं। इस मानसून के मौसम में महाराष्ट्र के मराठवाड़ा क्षेत्र में बारिश से संबंधित घटनाओं में 86 लोगों की जान चली गई। भारी बारिश के कारण आई बाढ़ ने इस क्षेत्र में लाखों एकड़ में खड़ी फसलों को नष्ट कर दिया और पिछले कुछ दिन में कई लोगों की जान इन घटनाओं में चली गई।

सोनम वांगचुक के NGO का FCRA रद्द, हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बाद केंद्र सरकार का फैसला

सोनम वांगचुक के NGO का FCRA रद्द, हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बाद केंद्र सरकार का फैसलाकेंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को जलवायु कार्यकर्ता सोनम वांगचुक द्वारा स्थापित स्टूडेंट्स एजुकेशनल एंड कल्चरल मूवमेंट ऑफ लद्दाख (एसईसीएमओएल) का एफसीआरए लाइसेंस “तत्काल प्रभाव” से रद्द कर दिया है। एक सरकारी आदेश में यह जानकारी दी गई। मंत्रालय की यह कार्रवाई संगठन के खातों में पाई गई कई कथित विसंगतियों पर आधारित थी, जिसमें स्वीडन से धन अंतरण भी शामिल था, जिसे मंत्रालय ने “राष्ट्रीय हित” के विरुद्ध पाया।

WhatsApp के New Feature से बदल जाएगा चैट करने का अंदाज

WhatsApp के New Feature से बदल जाएगा चैट करने का अंदाजमैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म WhatsApp अपने यूजर्स के लिए लगातार नए-नए फीचर्स लाता है। इससे यूजर्स का एक्सपीरियंस को बेहतर बने। अब फेस्टिवल सीजन में कंपनी ने अपने यूजर्स के लिए नया फीचर पेश किया है। WhatsApp ने अब ऐसा अपडेट जारी किया है। इससे अलग-अलग भाषाओं में बातचीत करना पहले से कहीं ज्यादा आसान हो जाएगा।

Leh Ladakh Protest: कैसे काम करता है सोनम वांगचुक का आइस स्तूप प्रोजेक्ट जिसने किया लद्दाख के जल संकट का समाधान

Leh Ladakh Protest: कैसे काम करता है सोनम वांगचुक का आइस स्तूप प्रोजेक्ट जिसने किया लद्दाख के जल संकट का समाधानHow ice stupas project works: लद्दाख को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा और छठी अनुसूची में शामिल करने की मांग को लेकर शुरू हुआ आंदोलन हिंसा में बदल गया। गृह मंत्रालय ने लेह में हिंसा के लिए सोनम वांगचुक जिम्मेदार ठहराया लेकिन उन्होंने इन आरोपों को खारिज कर दिया है। इसके बाद उनके NGO की विदेशी फंडिंग का लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिया गया है। सोनम वांगचुक की पहचान एक समाज सुधारक होने के साथ पर्यावरणविद और बदलाव लाने वाले इंजीनियर के रूप में बनी हुई है। जो तब भी चर्चा में आए थे जब उन्होंने आइस स्तूप प्राेजेक्ट को पेश किया था। कई देशों में इसकी चर्चा हुई थी।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा आदेश, दिल्ली में ग्रीन पटाखों के निर्माण की अनुमति

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा आदेश, दिल्ली में ग्रीन पटाखों के निर्माण की अनुमतिSupreme Court Green firecrackers : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में ग्रीन पटाखों के निर्माण की अनुमति दे दी। हालांकि शीर्ष अदालत ने साफ कहा कि बिना परमिशन राजधानी में पटाखे नहीं बेचें जाएंगे। इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 8 अक्टूबर को होगी।

LIVE: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा आदेश, दिल्ली में ग्रीन पटाखों के निर्माण की अनुमति

LIVE: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा आदेश, दिल्ली में ग्रीन पटाखों के निर्माण की अनुमतिLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में ग्रीन पटाखों के निर्माण की अनुमति दे दी। हालांकि शीर्ष अदालत ने साफ कहा कि बिना परमिशन राजधानी में पटाखे नहीं बेचें जाएंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...

75 लाख महिलाओं को मिले 10-10 हजार रुपए, क्या है नीतीश कुमार की महिला रोजगार योजना योजना में खास?

75 लाख महिलाओं को मिले 10-10 हजार रुपए, क्या है नीतीश कुमार की महिला रोजगार योजना योजना में खास?mukhyamantri mahila rojgar yojana bihar : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को बिहार की ‘मुख्यमंत्री महिला रोजगार योजना’ की शुरुआत करते हुए राज्य की 75 लाख महिलाओं के बैंक खातों में 10-10 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर किए। मुख्‍यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की इस योजना का उद्देश्य स्वरोजगार और आजीविका के अवसरों के माध्यम से महिला सशक्तिकरण को बढ़ावा देना है।

Weather Update : मानसून की विदाई के बीच इन 9 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट

Weather Update : मानसून की विदाई के बीच इन 9 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्टWeather Update : ओडिशा में बने अवदाब की वजह से ओडिशा, पश्चिम बंगाल, केरल और छत्तीसगढ़ समेत कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश की संभावना है। तेलंगाना, आंध्रप्रदेश, झारखंड, मध्यप्रदेश और कर्नाटक में भी बारिश का अलर्ट। अगले 2 से 3 दिन में राजस्थान, हिमाचल प्रदेश, जम्मू कश्मीर के साथ ही मध्यप्रदेश और उत्तरप्रदेश के भी कई हिस्से से मानसून की विदाई हो जाएगी।

iPhone 17 खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मुंबई में एपल स्टोर के बाहर मारपीट

iPhone 17 खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मुंबई में एपल स्टोर के बाहर मारपीटApple Iphone 17 : आईफोन 17 सीरीज की बिक्री शुरू होते ही देशभर में इस फोन को खरीदने के लिए शुक्रवार सुबह एप्पल स्टोर्स पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। जोश से भरे ग्राहक दिल्ली, मुबंई और बेंगलुरु में स्टोर के बाहर सुबह से ही कतार में लग गए। उन्होंने नए पेश हुए एप्पल 17 के साथ ही एप्पल वॉच और एयरपॉड्स भी खरीदे।

apple iphone 16 pro पर बंपर डिस्काउंट, 55,000 रुपए तक की बचत, जानिए क्यों कम हुए दाम

apple iphone 16 pro पर बंपर डिस्काउंट, 55,000 रुपए तक की बचत, जानिए क्यों कम हुए दामapple 17 सीरीज को लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। नए मॉडल्स लॉन्च होने के बाद आईफोन 16 के कुछ मॉडल्स की कीमतों में गिरावट आई है। iPhone 16 Pro Max को अब Flipkart की आने वाली Big Billion Days Sale में बेहद कम दामों पर खरीदा जा सकेगा। साल की Big Billion Days Sale, जो 23 सितंबर से शुरू हो रही है, में iPhone 16 Pro Max के बेस वेरिएंट पर भारी डिस्काउंट मिलेगा।

iPhone Air: अब हवा से भी पतला फ़ोन लाया Apple!

iPhone Air: अब हवा से भी पतला फ़ोन लाया Apple!सोचिए इतना पतला फ़ोन कि हाथ में पता ही न चले! iPhone Air इस सीरीज़ का नया स्टार है, और ये अब तक का सबसे पतला iPhone है। इसकी मोटाई सिर्फ़ 5.6 मिमी है। ये iPhone 17 Plus की जगह ले रहा है और इसमें 6.5-इंच की बड़ी स्क्रीन है जो गेमिंग और मूवी देखने के लिए एकदम परफेक्ट है।
