Chennai Ennore Power Plant Accident : चेन्नई में पावर प्लांट में मचान गिरने से 9 की मौत, 5 घायल

एन्नोर थर्मल पावर प्लांट चेन्नई में स्थित एक कोयला आधारित बिजली संयंत्र है। इसे 1970 में स्थापित किया गया था। इसकी क्षमता 450 मेगावाट है।
PMO India tweets, "Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be… pic.twitter.com/sDscrcoF13— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025
असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने कहा, "उत्तरी चेन्नई थर्मल पावर स्टेशन के विस्तार के लिए निर्माण कार्य करते समय आज तिरुवल्लूर जिले के मिंजुर में एक निर्माण स्थल पर गिरने से असम के 9 प्रवासी श्रमिकों की मौत हो गई है... हम उनके पार्थिव शरीर को जल्द से जल्द वापस लाने के लिए… pic.twitter.com/rcMudu9Xyi
— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 30, 2025
अवाडी पुलिस कमिश्नर ने बताया कि थर्मल पावर प्लांट में मचान गिरने का सही कारण अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। मौके पर राहत-बचाव कार्य जारी है। हादसे की जांच की जा रही है। इनपुट एजेंसियां Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
PMO India tweets, "Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be… pic.twitter.com/sDscrcoF13— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025