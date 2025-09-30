मंगलवार, 30 सितम्बर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
चेन्नई , मंगलवार, 30 सितम्बर 2025 (23:21 IST)

Chennai Ennore Power Plant Accident : चेन्नई में पावर प्लांट में मचान गिरने से 9 की मौत, 5 घायल

तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई में मंगलवार शाम को एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ। एन्नोर थर्मल पावर प्लांट की नई साइट पर निर्माण कार्य के दौरान मचान गिर गई।  साइट पर काम कर रहे कई मजदूर उसी में दब गए। हादसे में अब तक 9 मजदूरों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं कई गंभीर घायल हैं, जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।  मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक 10 लोग घायल हुए हैं।
एन्नोर थर्मल पावर प्लांट चेन्नई में स्थित एक कोयला आधारित बिजली संयंत्र है। इसे 1970 में स्थापित किया गया था। इसकी क्षमता 450 मेगावाट है।
30 फुट से नीचे गिरे
मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक मजदूर मचान पर चढ़कर काम कर रहे थे, तभी एकाएक मचान भरभराकर नीचे गिर पड़ी। करीब 30 फुट से मजदूर नीचे गिरे और तेज आवाज हुई। आवाज सुनकर साइट पर अलग-अलग जगहों पर काम कर रहे अन्य मजदूर भी पहुंच गए।
 
अवाडी पुलिस कमिश्नर ने बताया कि थर्मल पावर प्लांट में मचान गिरने का सही कारण अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। मौके पर राहत-बचाव कार्य जारी है। हादसे की जांच की जा रही है।
