बंगाल की खाड़ी में गहराया चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा, दक्षिण भारत के कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी

Under the influence of yesterday’s upper-air cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral #Bay_of_Bengal, a low pressure area formed over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal at 0530 hours IST of today, the 23rd October, 2026. It is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on 24th October, 2026. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep #depression on 25th October & into a #cyclonic_storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 26th October morning. It would then continue to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards North #Andhra_Pradesh and adjoining South #Odisha coasts during subsequent 2 days.