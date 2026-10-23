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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , Friday, 23 October 2026 (14:52 IST)

बंगाल की खाड़ी में गहराया चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा, दक्षिण भारत के कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी

weather update 23 october
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Fri, 23 Oct 2026 (14:52 IST)
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Weather Update 23 October : मौसम विभाग ने देश के कई हिस्सों में भारी बारिश, आंधी-तूफान, बिजली गिरने और तेज हवाओं का अनुमान जताया है। केरलम, कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु और आंध्र प्रदेश सहित दक्षिणी हिस्सों में बारिश होने की संभावना है। बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर एक कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बन गया है। 26 अक्टूबर तक इसके चक्रवात में बदलने की संंभावना है।
 

इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

कोमोरिन क्षेत्र तथा उससे सटे दक्षिण तमिलनाडु और केरलम के ऊपर बने निम्न दबाव के क्षेत्र के प्रभाव से तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी एवं कराईकल में 26 अक्टूबर तक, केरलम में 25 अक्टूबर तक तथा लक्षद्वीप में 24 अक्टूबर तक कहीं-कहीं भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है।

अंडमान एवं निकोबार द्वीप समूह में 26 अक्टूबर तक तथा ओडिशा में 27 एवं 28 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश में 27 एवं 28 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। आंध्र प्रदेश, कर्नाटक और अंडमान-निकोबार द्वीप समूह में भी बारिश और आंधी-तूफान की संभावना है।

केरलम के इन जिलों में ऑरेंज अलर्ट

केरलम के तिरुवनंतपुरम, कोल्लम, पथनमथिट्टा, कोट्टायम, इडुक्की, कोझिकोड, वायनाड, कन्नूर और कासरगोड जिलों के लिए आज भारी बारिश का ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। 24 अक्टूबर को पथनमथिट्टा, अलप्पुझा, कोट्टायम, इडुक्की, एर्नाकुलम, त्रिशूर, पलक्कड़, मलप्पुरम, कोझिकोड और वायनाड जिलों में भारी बारिश हो सकती है।
 

तमिलनाडु में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

तमिलनाडु के कई हिस्सों में लगातार बारिश होने से जलाशयों में जल स्तर तेजी से बढ़ा है। अगले 24 घंटों के दौरान तूतीकोरिन, तिरुनेलवेली, कन्याकुमारी, तेनकासी, विरुधुनगर, रामनाथपुरम, थेनी, डिंडीगुल, मदुरै, कोयंबटूर, नीलगिरि, शिवगंगा, पुदुकोट्टई, तंजावुर, तिरुवरुर, नागपट्टिनम और मयिलादुथुरई सहित कई जिलों में भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है।

इसके अलावा तिरुवल्लुर, विल्लुपुरम, तिरुचिरापल्ली, इरोड, अरियालुर, पेरम्बलूर, कडलूर, नमक्कल, तिरुप्पुर और करूर जिलों में भारी बारिश का अनुमान जताया गया है। वहीं चेन्नई और इसके पड़ोसी इलाकों में अगले दो दिनों के दौरान आमतौर पर मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना है, जबकि 24 और 25 अक्टूबर को तेज बारिश हो सकती है।
 

चक्रवात पर क्या बोला मौसम विभाग?

मौसम विभाग ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, भारतीय समयानुसार सुबह 05:30 बजे पूर्व-मध्य और उससे सटे दक्षिण-पूर्व बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर एक कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बन गया है। इसके उसी क्षेत्र में बने रहने और 24 अक्टूबर 2026 को एक डिप्रेशन में बदलकर और अधिक तीव्र होने की पूरी संभावना है।

इसके पश्चिम-उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा में आगे बढ़ने और 25 अक्टूबर को एक गहरे डिप्रेशन में तथा 26 अक्टूबर की सुबह तक पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर एक चक्रवाती तूफान में और अधिक तीव्र होने की बहुत संभावना है।

इसके बाद इसके और अधिक तीव्र होने तथा अगले 2 दिनों के दौरान पश्चिम-उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा में आगे बढ़ते हुए उत्तरी आंध्र प्रदेश और उससे सटे दक्षिणी ओडिशा तटों की ओर बढ़ने की उम्मीद है।
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