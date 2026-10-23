बंगाल की खाड़ी में गहराया चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा, दक्षिण भारत के कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी
इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट
Daily Weather Briefing (22.10.2026) Under the influence of the low-pressure area over Comorin Area & adjoininmg South Tamil Nadu and Keralam, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 22nd -26th and Keralam during 22nd-25th; Lakshadweep during 22nd-24th. YouTube : https://t.co/ikl1fI0p5z Facebook : https://t.co/CmWKPL2Okt For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/BPpoTbykBF #WeatherUpdate #RainfallForecast #IndiaWeather #HeavyRain #ThunderstormAlert #WeatherWarnings #LowPressurearea @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 22, 2026
केरलम के इन जिलों में ऑरेंज अलर्ट
तमिलनाडु में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट
चक्रवात पर क्या बोला मौसम विभाग?
Under the influence of yesterday’s upper-air cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral #Bay_of_Bengal, a low pressure area formed over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal at 0530 hours IST of today, the 23rd October, 2026. It is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on 24th October, 2026. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep #depression on 25th October & into a #cyclonic_storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 26th October morning. It would then continue to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards North #Andhra_Pradesh and adjoining South #Odisha coasts during subsequent 2 days.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 23, 2026
इसके बाद इसके और अधिक तीव्र होने तथा अगले 2 दिनों के दौरान पश्चिम-उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा में आगे बढ़ते हुए उत्तरी आंध्र प्रदेश और उससे सटे दक्षिणी ओडिशा तटों की ओर बढ़ने की उम्मीद है।