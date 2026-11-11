अर्नब-मुरासु के बाद एक और चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा! बंगाल की खाड़ी में नया सिस्टम

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी ! मुख्य बिंदु: (i) एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव से 13 नवम्बर तक पश्चिमी हिमालयी क्षेत्र में छिटपुट से लेकर काफी व्यापक वर्षा/बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है। 12 नवम्बर को कश्मीर घाटी में कहीं-कहीं भारी वर्षा/बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है। (ii) 13 नवम्बर के आसपास दक्षिण-पूर्वी बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर एक निम्न दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने की संभावना है। इसके उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा में आगे बढ़ने तथा 14 नवम्बर के आसपास सुस्पष्ट निम्न दबाव क्षेत्र और 15 नवम्बर के आसपास अवदाब में परिवर्तित होने की संभावना है। Highlights: (i) A western disturbance is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region till 13th with isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Kashmir valley on 12th November. (ii) A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 13th November. It is-likely to move northwestwards and become Well Marked Low Pressure Area around 14th November and Depression around 15th November over the same region. Northwest India: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 11th November and during 14th-15th November; Himachal Pradesh during 11th-14th November; Uttarakhand during 12th-14th November. Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Punjab during 12th-13th November. Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 12th-13th November. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 12th-13th November. Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Himachal Pradesh during 12th-13th November. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 12th November. Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 12th November. East India: Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 11th-17th November. Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jharkhand, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 11th November; Gangetic West Bengal during 11th-12th November. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Bihar on 11th and thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 11th-14th November. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 11th-14th November. Northeast India: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 11th-12th November and during 15th-17th November; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 11th-12th November and on 17th November. Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 11th November. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 11th November. Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 11th November. South Peninsular India: Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 11th-14th November and during 16th-17th November; Kerala & Mahe during 11th-15th November; Lakshadweep during 11th-17th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 14th-17th November. Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 15th November; Kerala & Mahe during 16th-17th November. Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 11th-12th November; Lakshadweep on 11th November. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 11th November. West & Central India: No significant weather likely over West & Central India during the week. For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/BPpoTbykBF #IMD #WeatherUpdate #WeatherForecast #IMDWeatherUpdate #WeatherAlert #RainfallAlert #RainfallForecast #HeavyRainfall #ThunderstormAlert #LightningAlert #GustyWinds #SouthPeninsularIndia #SouthIndiaWeather #TamilNaduWeather #KeralaWeather