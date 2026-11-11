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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Modified: नई दिल्ली , Wednesday, 11 November 2026 (15:52 IST)

अर्नब-मुरासु के बाद एक और चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा! बंगाल की खाड़ी में नया सिस्टम

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Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Wed, 11 Nov 2026 (16:01 IST)
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Weather Update 11 November : बंगाल की खाड़ी में नया मौसमी सिस्टम विकसित होने की संभावना है। इस वजह से दक्षिण भारत के कई राज्यों में बारिश की गतिविधियां बढ़ सकती हैं। मौसम विभाग ने बारिश, आंधी और तेज हवाओं को लेकर चेतावनी जारी की है। बहरहाल अर्नब और मुरासु के बाद देश में एक और चक्रवाती तूफान का खतरा मंडरा रहा है।
 
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव से 13 नवंबर तक पश्चिमी हिमालयी क्षेत्र में छिटपुट से लेकर काफी व्यापक वर्षा और बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है। 12 नवंबर को कश्मीर घाटी में कहीं-कहीं भारी वर्षा और बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है।
 
13 नवंबर के आसपास दक्षिण-पूर्वी बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर एक निम्न दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने की संभावना है। इसके उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा में आगे बढ़ने तथा 14 नवंबर के आसपास सुस्पष्ट निम्न दबाव क्षेत्र और 15 नवंबर के आसपास अवदाब में परिवर्तित होने की संभावना है। हालांकि इसके चक्रवाती तूफान में बदलने की पुष्टि अभी नहीं हुई है।
इसके प्रभाव से तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी में 15-16 नवंबर को भारी बारिश की संभावना है। केरल में 16 नवंबर को भारी बारिश की चेतावनी दी गई है। अंडमान-निकोबार में बारिश के साथ ही तेज हवाएं चल सकती है।
 
खराब समुद्री हालात को देखते हुए, IMD ने मछुआरों को सलाह दी है कि वे इस दौरान इन इलाकों में समुद्र में न जाएं। फिलहाल आंध्र प्रदेश के लिए कोई खास चेतावनी जारी नहीं की गई है लेकिन मौसम विशेषज्ञ स्थिति पर लगातार नजर बनाए हुए हैं।
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प्रशांत किशोर का दावा, नीतीश के निष्क्रिय होते ही खत्म हो जाएगी जेडीयू

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AQI देख भड़के अभिजीत दीपके, बोले- जिंदगी तबाह करने पर तुले हैं, किसको माना प्रदूषण का दोषी?

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Samsung Galaxy S27 सीरीज को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, S27 और S27 Plus को लेकर सामने आई यह खबर

Samsung Galaxy S27 सीरीज को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, S27 और S27 Plus को लेकर सामने आई यह खबरamsung Galaxy S27 सीरीज को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। सैमसंग से जुड़ी खबरें प्रकाशित करने वाली वेबसाइट SammyGuru की एक नई रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कंपनी अपनी आगामी Galaxy S27 सीरीज में बड़े कैमरा अपग्रेड की तैयारी करती नजर नहीं आ रही है।

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OnePlus के 3 सस्ते फोन होंगे लॉन्च, OnePlus 16R भी आएगा, कीमत को लेकर क्या हुआ खुलासास्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी OnePlus भारत में अपनी नई स्मार्टफोन सीरीज लॉन्च करने की तैयारी कर रही है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, कंपनी OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16R और OnePlus 16T समेत तीन नए स्मार्टफोन पेश कर सकती है। हालांकि, कंपनी ने अभी तक भारत में इन स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं की है। लेकिन सामने आए लीक्स से इनके संभावित फीचर्स और कीमतों की जानकारी मिली है।

Vivo Y32 5G : सस्ते में मिलेगा वीवो का 5G स्मार्टफोन, 37 घंटे चलेगी बैटरी, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo Y32 5G : सस्ते में मिलेगा वीवो का 5G स्मार्टफोन, 37 घंटे चलेगी बैटरी, जानें फीचर्सस्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी Vivo ने अपना नया 5G स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y32 5G पेश कर दिया है। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसकी 8,000mAh की बड़ी बैटरी है। कंपनी का दावा है कि यह एक बार चार्ज करने पर 37 घंटे तक वीडियो प्लेबैक दे सकती है। इसके अलावा फोन में 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाला डिस्प्ले, 44W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 2TB तक एक्सपेंडेबल स्टोरेज का सपोर्ट दिया गया है।