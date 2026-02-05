गुरुवार, 5 फ़रवरी 2026
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 5 फ़रवरी 2026 (12:27 IST)

द वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट में ऐतिहासिक छंटनी, शशि थरूर के बेटे ईशान की भी गई नौकरी

Ishaan Tharoor news in hindi : दुनिया के प्रतिष्ठित अखबारों में से एक द वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट ने बुधवार को अपने एक-तिहाई कर्मचारियों की छंटनी करते हुए स्पोर्ट्स और कई अंतरराष्ट्रीय ब्यूरो बंद कर दिए। इस छंटनी में कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर के बेटे ईशान थरूर सहित 300 से अधिक पत्रकार प्रभावित हुए। इसे मीडिया जगत की अब तक की सबसे बड़ी छंटनियों में से एक माना जा रही है। ALSO READ: shashi tharoor : संसद की सीढ़ियों पर लड़खड़ाए शशि थरूर, अखिलेश यादव ने तुरंत लपककर संभाला, देखें Viral Video
 
इस छंटनी में अखबार के नई दिल्ली ब्यूरो प्रमुख और मिडिल ईस्ट की पूरी रिपोर्टिंग टीम भी शामिल है। शशि थरूर के बेटे और वरिष्ठ पत्रकार इशान थरूर को भी नौकरी से हटा दिया गया है। वे वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट में अंतरराष्ट्रीय मामलों पर लिखते थे।
 
ईशान ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी विदाई की पुष्टि करते हुए  लिखा कि उन्हें और इंटरनेशनल टीम के कई शानदार पत्रकारों को एक साथ निकाल दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें अपने न्यूजरूम और दुनियाभर में काम कर रहे पत्रकारों के लिए बेहद दुख हो रहा है। एक अन्य पोस्ट में उन्होंने खाली न्यूजरूम की तस्वीर साझा करते हुए इसे एक बुरा दिन बताया।
उन्होंने कहा कि 2017 में WorldView कॉलम शुरू करना उनके लिए सम्मान की बात थी। उन्होंने अपने करीब पांच लाख पाठकों का धन्यवाद किया, जिन्होंने वर्षों तक उनका काम पढ़ा।

ईशान वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट के इस फैसले से काफी दुखी दिखाई दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने एक अन्य पोस्ट में उन्होंने खाली न्यूजरूम की तस्वीर साझा करते हुए इसे एक बुरा दिन बताया।
