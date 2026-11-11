नवी मुंबई बना देश का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर, इंदौर टॉप शहरों की सूची से बाहर, 8 साल से था नंबर-1
नवी मुंबई बना देश का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर
10 लाख से अधिक आबादी वाले शहरों में जबलपुर को दूसरा स्थान
Celebrating India’s cleanest cities! ◎ Navi Mumbai, Surat and Vijayawada secure the top three ranks under the National Clean City category in Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 Awards #SwachhSurvekshanAwards #GarbageFreeCities @MoHUA_India @SwachhBharatGov— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 11, 2026
नदी किनारे बसे सबसे स्वच्छ शहरों में रीवा नंबर-1
https://x.com/search?q=Cleanest%20Cities%20in%20India&src=typed_query
स्वच्छ तटीय और हिमालयी शहरों में कौन रहा आगे?
आठ साल बाद इंदौर को नहीं मिला पहला स्थान
#WATCH | ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????-???????? ????????????????????????. Top-performing towns recognised for cleanliness! ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????: Rewa, Madhya Pradesh Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh #SwachhSurvekshan #SwachhSurvekshanAwards #SwachhBharat— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 11, 2026