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Published By सुधीर शर्मा
Last Updated : Wednesday, 11 November 2026 (18:51 IST)

नवी मुंबई बना देश का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर, इंदौर टॉप शहरों की सूची से बाहर, 8 साल से था नंबर-1

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Published By: सुधीर शर्मा
Updated: Wed, 11 Nov 2026 (18:51 IST)
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केंद्र सरकार के वार्षिक स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में इस बार बड़ा बदलाव देखने को मिला है। लगातार 8  वर्षों तक देश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का खिताब हासिल करने वाला मध्य प्रदेश का इंदौर इस बार शीर्ष शहरों की सूची में जगह नहीं बना पाया है। वहीं, नवी मुंबई ने देश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। इस सूची में सूरत दूसरे और विजयवाड़ा तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने नई दिल्ली में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के विजेता शहरों को पुरस्कार प्रदान किए।

नवी मुंबई बना देश का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर

केंद्र सरकार के वार्षिक स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में नवी मुंबई ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। इसके बाद गुजरात के सूरत को दूसरा और आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा को तीसरा स्थान मिला है। वहीं, 3 से 10 लाख की आबादी वाले शहरों की श्रेणी में मध्य प्रदेश के उज्जैन ने बाजी मारी है। इस श्रेणी में चंडीगढ़ दूसरे और गुंटूर तीसरे स्थान पर रहा।

10 लाख से अधिक आबादी वाले शहरों में जबलपुर को दूसरा स्थान

10 लाख से अधिक आबादी वाले शहरों की श्रेणी में ग्रेटर विशाखापत्तनम को देश का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर घोषित किया गया है। इस सूची में मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर ने दूसरा और लखनऊ ने तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया है।

नदी किनारे बसे सबसे स्वच्छ शहरों में रीवा नंबर-1

स्वच्छ रिवरफ्रंट टाउन श्रेणी में मध्यप्रदेश के रीवा ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर को दूसरा और उत्तर प्रदेश के वाराणसी को तीसरा स्थान मिला है।
https://x.com/search?q=Cleanest%20Cities%20in%20India&src=typed_query

स्वच्छ तटीय और हिमालयी शहरों में कौन रहा आगे?

केंद्रीय आवास एवं शहरी मामलों के मंत्रालय के अनुसार, स्वच्छ तटीय शहरों की श्रेणी में ओडिशा के पुरी ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। केरल के अलप्पुझा को दूसरा और महाराष्ट्र के रत्नागिरी को तीसरा स्थान मिला है। वहीं, सबसे स्वच्छ हिमालयी शहरों की श्रेणी में उत्तराखंड के रुद्रपुर ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। जम्मू इस श्रेणी में दूसरे स्थान पर रहा।

आठ साल बाद इंदौर को नहीं मिला पहला स्थान

इंदौर पिछले आठ वर्षों से लगातार देश का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बना हुआ था। लेकिन इस बार जारी स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के शीर्ष शहरों में इंदौर का नाम शामिल नहीं है। इससे स्वच्छता के मामले में देशभर में अपनी अलग पहचान बनाने वाले इंदौर को लेकर चर्चा तेज हो गई है।
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सोनिया गांधी की नीतीश पर टिप्पणी से बवाल, भड़की JDU, जानिए ऐसा क्या लिख दिया कांग्रेस नेता ने

प्रशांत किशोर का दावा, नीतीश के निष्क्रिय होते ही खत्म हो जाएगी जेडीयू

प्रशांत किशोर का दावा, नीतीश के निष्क्रिय होते ही खत्म हो जाएगी जेडीयूPrashant Kishor : जन सुराज पार्टी के संस्थापक प्रशांत किशोर ने दावा किया है कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के सक्रिय राजनीति से हटने या निष्क्रिय होने के बाद जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) (JDU) का राजनीतिक वजूद खत्म हो जाएगा और पार्टी टूटकर बिखर जाएगी। उन्होंने भविष्यवाणी की है कि जेडीयू टूटने के बाद इसके कई नेता भारतीय जनता पार्टी, कुछ उनकी अपनी पार्टी जन सुराज, और कुछ अन्य राजनीतिक दलों का दामन थाम सकते हैं। प्रशांत किशोर का कहना है कि जनता दल यूनाइटेड की राजनीति काफी हद तक नीतीश कुमार के व्यक्तित्व और नेतृत्व के इर्दगिर्द केंद्रित रही है।

कौन हैं इसराइल के आइजेनकोट, जिन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने दिया सरकार बनाने का न्योता, भारत को लेकर क्या है रुख?

कौन हैं इसराइल के आइजेनकोट, जिन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने दिया सरकार बनाने का न्योता, भारत को लेकर क्या है रुख?Who is Israel’s Gadi Eizenkot : इसराइल में 27 अक्टूबर 2026 के चुनावों के बाद राजनीतिक हलचल तेज हो गई है। राष्ट्रपति इसाक हर्जोग ने पूर्व सेना प्रमुख गैडी आइजेनकोट को नई सरकार बनाने का न्योता दिया है। इससे बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू की सत्ता जाने की चर्चाएं जोरों पर हैं। पूर्व आईडीएफ (IDF) चीफ के रूप में आइजेनकोट का भारतीय सेना से पुराना रिश्ता रहा है। वो भारत और इसराइल के बीच रक्षा व खुफिया तंत्र की मजबूती को खास तवज्जो देते हैं। कौन हैं गैडी आइजेनकोट, जिन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने सरकार बनाने का न्योता दिया? जानते हैं भारत को लेकर क्या है उनका रुख?

AQI देख भड़के अभिजीत दीपके, बोले- जिंदगी तबाह करने पर तुले हैं, किसको माना प्रदूषण का दोषी?

AQI देख भड़के अभिजीत दीपके, बोले- जिंदगी तबाह करने पर तुले हैं, किसको माना प्रदूषण का दोषी?Abhijeet Deepke : दीपावली के बाद दिल्ली, मुंबई समेत कई शहरों का एक्यूआई खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच गया और लोगों का सांस लेना मुश्किल हो गया। दिल्ली में इसको लेकर सियासत शुरू हो गई है। वहीं कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके ने प्रदूषण के लिए आम लोगों को ही जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने कभी ऐसे लोगों को नहीं देखा, जो अपनी जिंदगी को खुद ही बदहाल बनाने पर इतने आमादा हों। दिल्ली में AQI खतरनाक होने के अलावा PM10(607) पर पहुंच गया है। दिल्ली दुनिया के सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों में तीसरे नंबर पर है।

दीपावली के बाद दिल्ली-NCR की हवा हुई जहरीली, वायु प्रदूषण बहुत गंभीर स्थिति में, AQI 366 के पार

दीपावली के बाद दिल्ली-NCR की हवा हुई जहरीली, वायु प्रदूषण बहुत गंभीर स्थिति में, AQI 366 के पारदीपावली के बाद दिल्ली-एनसीआर में इस समय वायु प्रदूषण बहुत गंभीर और खराब स्थिति में है। त्योहार के अगले दिन सोमवार, 9 नवंबर 2026 की सुबह दिल्ली की हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर काफी बढ़ा हुआ दर्ज किया गया। जहां औसत वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (AQI) 366 से ऊपर दर्ज किया गया है, जबकि सोनिया विहार, बुराड़ी क्रॉसिंग, विवेक विहार, जहांगीरपुरी और नॉर्थ कैंपस जैसे इलाकों में AQI 437 से 449 के बीच पहुंच गया है। दिल्ली-NCR में ग्रेडेड रिस्पॉन्स एक्शन प्लान (GRAP) का तीसरा चरण लागू है।

US Midterm Elections में हार के बाद घिरे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप : बिजनेस सौदों, क्रिप्टो विवाद और बगावती सुरों से बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें

US Midterm Elections में हार के बाद घिरे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप : बिजनेस सौदों, क्रिप्टो विवाद और बगावती सुरों से बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलेंDonald Trump Challenges: कहते हैं कि शक्ति का अहंकार इंसान को अंधा बना देता है, लेकिन जब वही शक्ति छिनती है, तब आईना उस व्यक्ति को उसकी असली औकात दिखाता है। अमेरिकी मध्यावधि चुनावों (US Midterm Elections 2026) में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी को मिली करारी शिकस्त के बाद राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की स्थिति भी कुछ ऐसी ही हो गई है।

नवी मुंबई बना देश का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर, इंदौर टॉप शहरों की सूची से बाहर, 8 साल से था नंबर-1

नवी मुंबई बना देश का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर, इंदौर टॉप शहरों की सूची से बाहर, 8 साल से था नंबर-1केंद्र सरकार के वार्षिक स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में इस बार बड़ा बदलाव देखने को मिला है। लगातार 8 वर्षों तक देश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का खिताब हासिल करने वाला मध्य प्रदेश का इंदौर इस बार शीर्ष शहरों की सूची में जगह नहीं बना पाया है। वहीं, नवी मुंबई ने देश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। इस सूची में सूरत दूसरे और विजयवाड़ा तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।

सोनिया गांधी की नीतीश पर टिप्पणी से बवाल, भड़की JDU, जानिए ऐसा क्या लिख दिया कांग्रेस नेता ने

सोनिया गांधी की नीतीश पर टिप्पणी से बवाल, भड़की JDU, जानिए ऐसा क्या लिख दिया कांग्रेस नेता नेSonia Gandhi Book Nitish Kumar: सोनिया गांधी ने अपनी पुस्तक 'बिलॉन्गिंग : अ जर्नी ऑफ लव' (Belonging: A Journey of Love) में बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री और जदयू अध्यक्ष नीतीश कुमार के विपक्षी 'इंडिया' (INDIA) गठबंधन से बाहर निकलने के घटनाक्रम का विस्तृत उल्लेख किया है। नीतीश से जुड़ी जानकारी सामने आने के बाद जदयू भड़क गई है।

Assam Train Accident : सिग्नल रेड है ब्रेक नहीं लग रहा, लोको-पायलट के ये बोलते ही आई धड़ाम की आवाज, असम रेल हादसे का सामने आया Video

Assam Train Accident : सिग्नल रेड है ब्रेक नहीं लग रहा, लोको-पायलट के ये बोलते ही आई धड़ाम की आवाज, असम रेल हादसे का सामने आया Videoअसम में कोलकाता-सैरांग एक्सप्रेस के पटरी से उतरने की घटना से ठीक पहले का एक कथित वीडियो सामने आया है। बुधवार सुबह गुवाहाटी के पास हुए इस हादसे से पहले लोकोमोटिव के अंदर रिकॉर्ड किए गए वीडियो में ट्रेन का ड्राइवर संभावित ब्रेक फेल होने की बात कहता सुनाई दे रहा है। वीडियो में ड्राइवर यह भी कह रहा है कि सिग्नल लाल है और इमरजेंसी सिस्टम काम नहीं कर रहा है।

Electric Scooter : Bajaj Chetak, TVS, Hero, Honda और Suzuki, Ather और River की उड़ी नींद, Vespa का सस्ता इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर मचाने आया तहलका

Electric Scooter : Bajaj Chetak, TVS, Hero, Honda और Suzuki, Ather और River की उड़ी नींद, Vespa का सस्ता इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर मचाने आया तहलकाप्रीमियम स्कूटर बनाने वाली कंपनी Vespa ने ग्लोबल मार्केट में अपनी नई इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर रेंज पेश की है। कंपनी ने इस लाइनअप में तीन इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर Sprint S, Primavera और Primavera Tech शामिल किए हैं। इन स्कूटर्स में Vespa का आइकॉनिक डिजाइन, मोनोकॉक चेसिस और नया इलेक्ट्रिक पावरट्रेन दिया गया है। नई रेंज में अलग-अलग बैटरी क्षमता और फीचर्स के विकल्प मिलते हैं।

सरकारी नौकरी वालों पर गि‍र सकती है गाज, समय से पहले र‍िटायर कर सकती है सरकार, क्‍या कहा सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने?

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