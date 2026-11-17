It (Indira Gandhi ji's assassination) was traumatic for both Rahul and Priyanka because they both really adored their grandmother. Then Rajiv ji became Prime Minister. At that stage, the security really closed in, and we were prisoners in a way. Both Rahul and Priyanka were not allowed out of the house for those five years. After their father was killed, Rahul had to go to college abroad. At Harvard, they did not accept any security because it would then endanger others, and there were very strict rules. So, Rahul was at this college where he couldn't reveal his identity because they were not supposed to know his real name. It was probably very difficult for him to communicate or even be with friends because he couldn't talk about his family. And Priyanka stayed back to look after me. : CPP Chairperson Smt. @SoniaGandhi ji on the challenges faced by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi while growing up