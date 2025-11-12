बांग्लादेश लौट सकती हैं शेख हसीना, बताई 3 शर्तें

हसीना ने उन्हें शरण देने के लिए भारत सरकार का धन्यवाद किया और कहा कि वह "भारत सरकार और उसके लोगों के उदार आतिथ्य के लिए अत्यंत आभारी हैं। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
PTI INFOGRAPHICS | PTI Exclusive Interview with ousted former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2025
In an exclusive email interview with Press Trust of India from an undisclosed location in India, ousted former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina said her return home hinges on the… pic.twitter.com/nUAVJYUcxZ