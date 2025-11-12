बुधवार, 12 नवंबर 2025
  समाचार
  मुख्य ख़बरें
  राष्ट्रीय
  4. Sheikh Hasina Says Her Return To Bangladesh Hinges On These 3 Factors
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: बुधवार, 12 नवंबर 2025 (17:37 IST)

बांग्लादेश लौट सकती हैं शेख हसीना, बताई 3 शर्तें

sheikh haseena
बांग्लादेश की अपदस्थ पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना अपने देश बांग्लादेश वापस लौट सकती हैं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक उन्होंने इसके तीन शर्तें- लोकतंत्र की बहाली, अवामी लीग पर से प्रतिबंध हटना और स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं समावेशी चुनावों का आयोजन रखी हैं। 
बांग्लादेश में सबसे लंबे समय तक प्रधानमंत्री रहीं शेख हसीना ने कई हफ्तों तक चले हिंसक सरकार विरोधी प्रदर्शनों के बाद 5 अगस्त, 2024 को देश छोड़ दिया था। इस आंदोलन के चलते उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देना पड़ा। 
हसीना ने उन्हें शरण देने के लिए भारत सरकार का धन्यवाद किया और कहा कि वह "भारत सरकार और उसके लोगों के उदार आतिथ्य के लिए अत्यंत आभारी हैं। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
Exit Poll में बिहार में NDA की वापसी, कितनी मिल सकती है सीटें

Exit Poll में बिहार में NDA की वापसी, कितनी मिल सकती है सीटेंbihar exit poll 2025 : बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में मतदान के बाद आए लगभग सभी सर्वेक्षणों (Exit Poll) में संभावना जताई गई है कि राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (NDA) प्रचंड बहुमत के साथ एक बार फिर सरकार बना सकता है। यदि असल नतीजे भी चुनाव बाद आए इन सर्वेक्षणों के आंकड़ों की तरह रहते हैं तो एक बार फिर राष्ट्रीय जनता दल, कांग्रेस, वाम दल और विकासशील इंसान पार्टी (वीआईपी) के ‘महागठबंधन’ के लिए सत्ता दूर की कौड़ी साबित होगी।

OnePlus 15 भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च होगा, कीमत और फीचर्स लीक, मिल सकता है फ्री गिफ्ट, क्या रहेगी कीमत

OnePlus 15 भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च होगा, कीमत और फीचर्स लीक, मिल सकता है फ्री गिफ्ट, क्या रहेगी कीमतOnePlus 15 News : वन प्लस अपने नए फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन OnePlus 15 को भारत में 13 नवंबर को लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। आधिकारिक लॉन्च से पहले ही फोन के दाम और फीचर्स से जुड़ी कई जानकारियां लीक हो चुकी हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्‍स के अनुसार फोन की कीमत, बैटरी और प्रोसेसर सहित कई प्रमुख स्पेसिफिकेशन अब सामने आ चुके हैं।

Delhi Car Blast: डॉ. शाहीन शाहिद को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, पाकिस्तान से भी कनेक्शन आया सामने

Delhi Car Blast: डॉ. शाहीन शाहिद को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, पाकिस्तान से भी कनेक्शन आया सामनेDelhi Car Blast: हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद में मिले विस्फोटक और आतंकवादी मॉड्यूल का खुलासा होने के बाद पुलिस ने लखनऊ की महिला डॉक्टर शाहीन शाहिद को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि शाहीन का संबंध पाकिस्तान स्थित जैश ए मोहम्मद और गजवत-उल-हिंद से है और उसे आतंकवादी नेटवर्क में महिलाओं की भर्ती की जिम्मेदारी मिली थी।

दिल्ली ब्लास्ट का क्या है फरीदाबाद कनेक्शन, क्या उमर के साथी थे कश्मीर के 3 डॉक्टर

दिल्ली ब्लास्ट का क्या है फरीदाबाद कनेक्शन, क्या उमर के साथी थे कश्मीर के 3 डॉक्टरDelhi Blast news in hindi : दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास हुए कार बम धमाके में 9 लोग मारे गए जबकि 20 लोग घायल हुए हैं। इस धमाके के तार फरीदाबाद से पुलवामा तक जुड़ रहे हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि कातिल डॉक्टर उमर मोहम्मद का कनेक्शन फरीदाबाद टेरर मॉड्यूल से है। अपने 3 साथी डॉक्टरी की गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही उसने यह कदम उठाया।

Delhi Blast: कौन है डॉक्‍टर उमर की चाची तब्‍बसुम, उमर के बारे में चाची ने क्‍यों खाई खुदा की कसम?

Delhi Blast: कौन है डॉक्‍टर उमर की चाची तब्‍बसुम, उमर के बारे में चाची ने क्‍यों खाई खुदा की कसम?धमाका इतना तेज था कि कई गाड़ियों के परखच्चे उड़ गए। हादसे में कई लोगों की जान चली गई, जबकि कई घायल भी हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक यह धमाका एक कार में रखे गए विस्फोटक में हुआ है। अब मीडिया में संदिग्‍ध आतंकी डॉक्‍टर उमर का नाम आ रहा है। कुछ मीडिया ने उमर की चाची तब्‍बसुम से चर्चा करने का दावा किया है। कौन है तब्‍बसुम और क्‍या है उमर से उनका कनेक्‍शन।

5 साल तक के बच्चे Railway में कर सकेंगे free यात्रा, नियम में क्या हुआ बदलाव

5 साल तक के बच्चे Railway में कर सकेंगे free यात्रा, नियम में क्या हुआ बदलावindian Railway : भारतीय रेलवे (indian railways) ने एक नियम बड़ा बदलाव किया है। 5 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चे बिना टिकट यात्रा कर सकेंगे, लेकिन सीट या बर्थ चाहिए तो पूरा किराया देना होगा। अगर आपका बच्चा 5 साल से छोटा है और आप उसे अपनी गोद में बैठाकर यात्रा कराते हैं तो आपको उसके लिए कोई टिकट नहीं लेना होगा।

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने लाड़ली बहनों के खातों में ट्रांसफर किए 1500-1500 रुपये, विपक्ष पर कसा तंज. कहा वो करके दिखाया

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने लाड़ली बहनों के खातों में ट्रांसफर किए 1500-1500 रुपये, विपक्ष पर कसा तंज. कहा वो करके दिखायामध्यप्रदेश की लाड़ली बहनों के लिए 12 नवंबर का दिन खास रहा। उनके चेहरे खिले और उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव को जी भरकर दुआएं दीं। दरअसल, भगवान श्री कृष्ण और सम्राट विक्रमादित्य के पदचिन्हों पर चलने वाले सीएम डॉ. मोहन यादव ने सिवनी जिले में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में 1 करोड़ 26 लाख लाड़ली बहनों के खातों में 1500-1500 यानी 1857 करोड़ रुपये ट्रांसफर किए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने सिवनी जिले में 560.75 करोड़ रुपये की लागत के 114 विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण और भूमि-पूजन किया। उन्होंने विश्व की सबसे बड़ी बाघ प्रतिमा का भी अनावरण किया। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने कार्यक्रम में आते ही स्थानीय कलाकारों का अभिनंदन किया। उसके बाद उन्होंने कार्यक्रम स्थल पर लगाई गई प्रदर्शनियों का भी अवलोकन किया। उन्होंने बच्चियों का खीर चटाकर अन्नप्राशन भी किया।

दिल्ली धमाका केस में पुलिस को लाल कार की तलाश, आखिर क्या है इस कार का रहस्य

दिल्ली धमाका केस में पुलिस को लाल कार की तलाश, आखिर क्या है इस कार का रहस्यDelhi car blast case : दिल्ली कार विस्फोट मामले में एक नया खुलासा हुआ है। जांच में सामने आया है कि संदिग्धों के पास i20 के अलावा एक और लाल रंग की EcoSport भी थी। दिल्ली पुलिस ने इस कार को लेकर अलर्ट जारी किया है। कार की पूरी दिल्ली में तलाश की जा रही है। पुलिस की 5 टीमें इस कार की तलाश में जुटी हुई हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश और हरियाणा की पुलिस को भी लाल रंग की कार के बारे में अलर्ट कर दिया गया है।

सूडान में महिलाएं, भूख, बमबारी और यौन हिंसा की चपेट में

सूडान में महिलाएं, भूख, बमबारी और यौन हिंसा की चपेट मेंहिंसक टकराव से बेहाल सूडान में बलात्कार को युद्ध के एक औज़ार के रूप में इस्तेमाल में लाया जा रहा है और पीने के लिए पानी, आग जलाने के लिए लकड़ी जुटाने या फिर भोजन पाने की क़तार में खड़े होते समय महिलाओं को यौन हिंसा का शिकार बनाए जाने की घटनाएं हुई हैं। स्वास्थ्य देखभाल के अभाव में अनेक महिलाओं ने मजबूरी में सड़कों पर ही बच्चों को जन्म दिया है।

भूटान से लौटते LNJP अस्पताल पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, घायलों से मिले

भूटान से लौटते LNJP अस्पताल पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, घायलों से मिलेPM Modi in LNJP Hospital : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को भूटान से दिल्ली लौटते ही कि LNJP अस्पताल जाकर लाल किले के पास 10 नवंबर को विस्फोट में घायल हुए लोगों से मुलाकात की।

Lava Agni 4 की टीजर ने मचाया धमाका, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Lava Agni 4 की टीजर ने मचाया धमाका, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या होंगे फीचर्सLava Agni 4 Launching Date: Lava Agni 4 का टीजर सामने आ गया है। लावा मोबाइल्स के आधिकारिक हैंडल ने ऐलान किया की कि अग्नि सीरीज़ का अगला मॉडल 20 नवंबर को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। लॉन्च की तारीख की घोषणा के साथ ही डिवाइस में इस्तेमाल होने वाले प्रोसेसर का एक टीजर भी जारी किया गया। चिपसेट का खुलासा किए बिना, कंपनी ने डाइमेंशन लोगो साझा किया।

एलन मस्क का बड़ा दावा : 5-6 साल बाद 'स्मार्टफोन युग' खत्म! न Apps, न iOS/Android, सिर्फ AI

एलन मस्क का बड़ा दावा : 5-6 साल बाद 'स्मार्टफोन युग' खत्म! न Apps, न iOS/Android, सिर्फ AISmartphone era will end in 5-6 years: कल्पना कीजिए, एक ऐसा दौर जहां आपका स्मार्टफोन सिर्फ एक स्क्रीन न हो, बल्कि आपकी हर कल्पना को जीवंत करने वाला जादू का लैंप हो। जहां ऐप्स और ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम की दुनिया खत्म हो जाए, और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) आपकी हर इच्छा को रीयल-टाइम वीडियो में बदल दे।
