'पुलिस और लाठियों से घबराने की जरूरत नहीं...': रामलीला मैदान मार्च से पहले राहुल गांधी का संदेश

नमस्कार, चलो दिल्ली रामलीला मार्च, लोकतंत्र को बचाने का, वोट चोरी को रोकने का, संविधान को बचाने का मार्च है। यह किसी एक राजनीतिक पार्टी का मार्च नहीं - यह हिंदुस्तान की आत्मा का मार्च है। सब लोग जो नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, ज्ञानेश कुमार से तंग हैं। सब लोग जो लोकतंत्र को बचाना चाहते हैं, संविधान की रक्षा करना चाहते हैं, आप सब आइए। एक ही protest है - देश का protest है। Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis - the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation - if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there. 1 नवंबर रामलीला मैदान, नई दिल्ली #ChaloDilli