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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , Thursday, 29 October 2026 (12:13 IST)

'पुलिस और लाठियों से घबराने की जरूरत नहीं...': रामलीला मैदान मार्च से पहले राहुल गांधी का संदेश

rahul gandhi
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Thu, 29 Oct 2026 (12:13 IST)
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दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में 1 नवंबर को होने वाली 'INDIA' गठबंधन की मेगा रैली से ठीक पहले सियासत गरमा गई है। लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने एक वीडियो संदेश जारी कर देशवासियों, युवाओं और छात्र संगठनों से दिल्ली मार्च में शामिल होने की अपील की है। राहुल ने दो टूक कहा कि यह मार्च किसी एक पार्टी का नहीं बल्कि देश के संविधान और लोकतंत्र को बचाने की लड़ाई है, इसलिए पुलिस या लाठियों से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। 
 
उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस से मत डरिए, लाठियों की फिक्र मत कीजिए। बीजेपी में इतनी हिम्मत नहीं होगी कि वे अपनी कोई भी चाल चल सकें। आइए हमारे साथ मार्च कीजिए - हम संविधान की रक्षा करने और भारतीय राष्ट्र की रक्षा करने के लिए एक साथ चलेंगे। घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। ALSO READ: कांग्रेस का पीएम मोदी पर पलटवार, नागपुर और वाराणसी में क्या हुआ?
 
लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष ने कहा कि पुलिस से मत डरिए, लाठियों की फिक्र मत कीजिए। बीजेपी में इतनी हिम्मत नहीं होगी कि वे अपनी कोई भी चाल चल सकें। आइए हमारे साथ मार्च कीजिए - हम संविधान की रक्षा करने और भारतीय राष्ट्र की रक्षा करने के लिए एक साथ चलेंगे। घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है।
 
राहुल ने कहा कि मैं सभी छात्र संगठनों से अपील करता हूं, भले ही आपकी राजनीतिक विचारधारा कोई भी हो—यदि आपको लगता है कि भारत खतरे में है, यदि आपको लगता है कि आप पर हमला हो रहा है, आपकी अभिव्यक्ति, आपके विचार, आपके सोचने के तरीके पर हमला हो रहा है, तो आइए और हमारे साथ जुड़िए। यह एक शानदार मार्च होगा, और यह इस देश की आत्मा के लिए एक मार्च है। आप सभी से वहां मिलने का इंतजार रहेगा। ALSO READ: 'नजर हटी, दुर्घटना घटी': वाराणसी MLC चुनाव में रिकाउंटिंग के बीच अखिलेश यादव ने क्यों कही यह बात?
 
इधर 1 नवंबर को रामलीला मैदान में होने वाली 'INDIA' ब्लॉक की रैली से पहले, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के आवास पर गठबंधन के नेताओं ने एक बैठक की।
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