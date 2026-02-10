मंगलवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2026
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. rahul gandhi penguin mm naravane book controversy
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: नई दिल्ली , मंगलवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2026 (11:36 IST)

राहुल गांधी ने पेंगुइन पर लगाया झूठ का आरोप, बोले— नरवणे की किताब अमेजन पर मौजूद

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Penguin Lied Over Ex Army Chief Naravane’s Book
पूर्व सेना प्रमुख जनरल एमएम नरवणे की आत्मकथा ‘फोर स्टार्स ऑफ डेस्टिनी’ के प्रकाशन को लेकर विवाद बढ़ गया है। पेंगुइन रैंडम हाउस इंडिया के बयान पर राहुल गांधी ने सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि किताब अमेज़न पर उपलब्ध है और सच्चाई सामने आनी चाहिए। ALSO READ: नरवणे की किताब अभी रिलीज नहीं: पेंगुइन का बड़ा खुलासा, संसद में दिखाने पर उठा विवाद
 
राहुल ने कहा कि नरवणे का एक ट्वीट है जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा है, 'मेरी किताब के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।' मेरा कहने का तात्पर्य यह है कि या तो श्री नरवणे झूठ बोल रहे हैं, या पेंगुइन प्रकाशन कंपनी। मुझे नहीं लगता कि पूर्व सेना प्रमुख झूठ बोलेंगे। पेंगुइन प्रकाशन कंपनी का कहना है कि किताब प्रकाशित नहीं हुई है, जबकि अमेज़न पर उपलब्ध है।
 
जनरल नरवणे ने ट्वीट किया है, 'कृपया 2023 में मेरी किताब खरीदें।' मैं पेंगुइन प्रकाशन कंपनी के मुकाबले नरवणे जी पर अधिक विश्वास करता हूं। क्या आप नरवणे जी के मुकाबले पेंगुइन प्रकाशन कंपनी पर अधिक विश्वास करते हैं?
 
उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा मानना ​​है कि नरवणे जी ने अपनी किताब में कुछ ऐसे बयान दिए हैं जो भारत सरकार और प्रधानमंत्री के लिए असुविधाजनक हैं। जाहिर है, आपको यह तय करना होगा कि पेंगुइन प्रकाशन कंपनी या पूर्व सेना प्रमुख में से कौन सच बोल रहा है।
 
राहुल ने कहा कि USA के साथ जो ट्रेड डील हुई है, उसका कारण समझने के लिए आप इस पोस्टर को देख सकते हैं। बात सिर्फ इतनी सी है कि नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्रंप के सामने सरेंडर कर दिया है।
edited by :Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

8 साल में दोगुने से ज्यादा बढ़ी यूपी की अर्थव्यवस्था, वित्तीय वर्ष 2025–26 में ₹36 लाख करोड़ तक पहुंचने की ओर अग्रसर है

8 साल में दोगुने से ज्यादा बढ़ी यूपी की अर्थव्यवस्था, वित्तीय वर्ष 2025–26 में ₹36 लाख करोड़ तक पहुंचने की ओर अग्रसर हैवित्त एवं संसदीय कार्य मंत्री सुरेश कुमार खन्ना ने सोमवार को विधानमंडल के बजट सत्र के पहले दिन उत्तर प्रदेश की पहली आर्थिक समीक्षा सदन के पटल पर प्रस्तुत की। समीक्षा में प्रदेश की अर्थव्यवस्था, निवेश, प्रति व्यक्ति आय, राजकोषीय स्थिति और क्षेत्रीय योगदान को विस्तार से सामने रखा गया है। वित्त मंत्री ने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश की अर्थव्यवस्था ने बीते आठ वर्षों में ऐतिहासिक विस्तार किया है।

Tej Pratap Yadav: अनुष्का यादव के मां बनने के दावे पर तेजप्रताप ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, गिनाए 5 जयचंदों के नाम

Tej Pratap Yadav: अनुष्का यादव के मां बनने के दावे पर तेजप्रताप ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, गिनाए 5 जयचंदों के नामtej pratap yadav: बिहार की राजनीति में एक बार फिर तूफान खड़ा हो गया है। अनुष्का यादव के साथ कभी तस्वीरों को लेकर घर और पार्टी से बाहर हुए तेजप्रताप यादव अब एक नए विवाद में घिर गए हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर अनुष्का यादव के मां बनने और तेजप्रताप से तार जुड़ने के दावों ने हलचल मचा दी है।

परिवार मानकर प्रदेश की सेवा, 1 दिन की भी छुट्टी नहीं ली, अचानक भावुक हो गई CM पुष्कर धामी की पत्नी

परिवार मानकर प्रदेश की सेवा, 1 दिन की भी छुट्टी नहीं ली, अचानक भावुक हो गई CM पुष्कर धामी की पत्नीउत्तरायणी कौथिक महोत्सव के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी की पत्नी गीता धामी संबोधन के दौरान भावुक को गईं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक अपने पति पुष्कर सिंह धामी और मां का जिक्र करते हुए वे काफी भावुक हो गईं और रो पड़ीं। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके पति जब से मुख्यमंत्री बने हैं।

Digital Arrest मामलों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, CBI को पहचान का आदेश; ₹54 हजार करोड़ की ठगी को बताया 'डकैती'

Digital Arrest मामलों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, CBI को पहचान का आदेश; ₹54 हजार करोड़ की ठगी को बताया 'डकैती'Digital Arrest News : डिजिटल धोखाधड़ी और तथाकथित ‘डिजिटल अरेस्ट’ के बढ़ते मामलों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कड़ा रुख अपनाते हुए केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (CBI) को ऐसे मामलों की पहचान करने का निर्देश दिया है। इसके साथ ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुजरात और दिल्ली सरकारों को आदेश दिया है कि चिन्हित मामलों में जांच की अनुमति तत्काल प्रदान की जाए।

Parliament Session News : लोकसभा स्पीकर को लेकर क्यों गरमाईं सियासत, प्रियंका गांधी क्यों नाराज

Parliament Session News : लोकसभा स्पीकर को लेकर क्यों गरमाईं सियासत, प्रियंका गांधी क्यों नाराजलोकसभा में सोमवार को जमकर हंगामा हुआ और कार्यवाही लगभग निष्फल रही। इस बीच कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधी ने लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि स्पीकर पर इतना प्रेशर है कि उन्हें खुद बयान देना पड़ रहा है, जो सही नहीं है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

लोकसभा विवाद बढ़ा: BJP महिला सांसदों ने स्पीकर से की सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग

लोकसभा विवाद बढ़ा: BJP महिला सांसदों ने स्पीकर से की सख्त कार्रवाई की मांगParliament News in hindi : लोकसभा में 4 फरवरी की घटना को लेकर BJP की महिला सांसदों ने स्पीकर ओम बिरला को पत्र लिखकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। आरोप है कि विपक्षी सांसदों ने सदन की मर्यादा भंग की और प्रधानमंत्री की सीट तक पहुंचकर विरोध दर्ज किया। संसदीय कार्य मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने भी घटना पर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी।

LIVE: राहुल गांधी बोले, मुझे पूर्व सेना प्रमुख पर भरोसा, लोकसभा स्थगित

LIVE: राहुल गांधी बोले, मुझे पूर्व सेना प्रमुख पर भरोसा, लोकसभा स्थगितLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : भारी हंगामे की वजह से मंगलवार को भी लोकसभा में गतिरोध बरकरार। सदन की दोपहर 12 बजे तक स्थगित। राहुल गांधी ने कहा, मुझे पूर्व सेनाध्यक्ष पर भरोसा। पल पल की जानकारी...

नरवणे की किताब अभी रिलीज नहीं: पेंगुइन का बड़ा खुलासा, संसद में दिखाने पर उठा विवाद

नरवणे की किताब अभी रिलीज नहीं: पेंगुइन का बड़ा खुलासा, संसद में दिखाने पर उठा विवादपेंगुइन रैंडम हाउस इंडिया ने जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे की आत्मकथा 'फोर स्टार्स ऑफ डेस्टिनी' को लेकर चल रही चर्चाओं पर अपना आधिकारिक बयान जारी करते हुए कहा कि किताब अभी प्रकाशित नहीं हुई है। पेंगुइन के इस बयान से लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी की मुश्किलें बढ़ सकती है। उन्होंने संसद में यह किताब दिखाई थी। वे इसे संसद में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को भेंट भी करना चाहते थे।

अमेरिका-बांग्लादेश नई ट्रेड डील: टैरिफ में कटौती, टेक्सटाइल और कृषि निर्यात को बड़ा बूस्ट

अमेरिका-बांग्लादेश नई ट्रेड डील: टैरिफ में कटौती, टेक्सटाइल और कृषि निर्यात को बड़ा बूस्टUS Bangladesh Trade Deal : अमेरिका और बांग्लादेश के बीच नई ट्रेड डील साइन हुई है। अमेरिका ने बांग्लादेशी निर्यात पर टैरिफ 20% से घटाकर 19% कर दिया, जबकि बांग्लादेश अमेरिकी सामान पर टैरिफ जीरो करेगा। समझौते से टेक्सटाइल, कृषि और मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर को बड़ा लाभ मिलेगा।

भारत से मैच पर पाकिस्तान की हामी, 15 फरवरी को भिड़ंत तय, PCB क्यों पड़ा दबाव में

भारत से मैच पर पाकिस्तान की हामी, 15 फरवरी को भिड़ंत तय, PCB क्यों पड़ा दबाव मेंमीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान अब भारत के खिलाफ टी20 विश्व कप का मैच खेलने के लिए तैयार हो गया। हालांकि अभी आधिकारिक ऐलान होना बाकी है, इसका इंतजार किया जा रहा है। न्यूज चैनल्स की खबरों के मुताबिक आईसीसी ने पीसीबी की उन सभी मांगों को खारिज कर दिया है, जो रखी गई थीं। अब 15 फरवरी को होने वाले मुकाबले के होने की संभावनाएं फिर से जीवित हो उठी हैं।

samsung Unpacked 2026 : S26 अल्ट्रा समेत ये 5 बड़े डिवाइस होंगे लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

samsung Unpacked 2026 : S26 अल्ट्रा समेत ये 5 बड़े डिवाइस होंगे लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खासsamsung अपने अगले बड़े इवेंट 'Galaxy Unpacked' की तैयारी कर रही है। माना जा रहा है कि इवेंट इसी महीने यानी 25 फरवरी 2026 को अमेरिका के सैन फ्रांसिस्को में आयोजित किया जा सकता है। यहां अब तक केवल गैलेक्सी S26 सीरीज़ की चर्चा थी, वहीं ताज़ा लीक्स ने संकेत दिया है कि सैमसंग के पिटारे में इस बार उम्मीद से कहीं ज्यादा डिवाइस मौजूद हैं।

Realme P4 Power 5G भारत में लॉन्च, 10,001 mAh की 'मॉन्स्टर' बैटरी और 6500 निट्स ब्राइटनेस के साथ मचाएगा तहलका

Realme P4 Power 5G भारत में लॉन्च, 10,001 mAh की 'मॉन्स्टर' बैटरी और 6500 निट्स ब्राइटनेस के साथ मचाएगा तहलकाRealme ने गुरुवार को भारतीय बाजार में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन Realme P4 Power 5G लॉन्च कर दिया है। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसकी 10,001 mAh की विशाल बैटरी है, जो इसे उन यूजर्स के लिए एक पावरहाउस बनाती है जो बार-बार चार्जिंग के झंझट से छुटकारा चाहते हैं।

redmi note 15 pro 5g: 200MP कैमरा, 45W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 6580mAh की बैटरी, 3000 का कैशबैक ऑफर, जानिए क्या है कीमत

redmi note 15 pro 5g: 200MP कैमरा, 45W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 6580mAh की बैटरी, 3000 का कैशबैक ऑफर, जानिए क्या है कीमतRedmi Note 15 Pro series : नई स्मार्टफोन रेडमी नोट 15 प्रो सीरीज लॉन्च हो गई है। रेडमी नोट 15 प्रो को मिड-रेंज बजट में फ्लैगशिप फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च किया गया है। अपनी मजबूती के लिए चर्चित यह सीरीज शाओमी के नए 'रेडमी टाइटन स्ट्रक्चर' (Redmi Titan structure) पर आधारित है। इसके साथ ही नोट 15 प्रो प्लस को भी पेश किया गया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

राशिफल 2026

क्रिकेट

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2026, Webdunia.com