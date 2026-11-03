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Published By सुधीर शर्मा
Last Modified: Tuesday, 3 November 2026 (18:51 IST)

'हैप्पी दिवाली मोदीजी', राहुल गांधी ने फिर दी खुली बहस की चुनौती, बोले- डरिए मत, सामने आइए

rahul gandhi_modi
Published By: सुधीर शर्मा
Updated: Tue, 3 Nov 2026 (19:03 IST)
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राहुल गांधी ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को बहस की चुनौती दोहराई है। उन्होंने कहा कि विपक्ष को देशद्रोही बताने के आरोपों पर प्रधानमंत्री उनके साथ किसी भी मंच पर खुली चर्चा करें। राहुल ने बहस में अमेरिकी डील, अडानी केस, एपस्टीन से जुड़े मुद्दों और कथित विदेशी कनेक्शन पर सवाल उठाने की बात कही। कांग्रेस सांसद और लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को खुली बहस की चुनौती देते हुए कहा है कि उनके चैलेंज को 24 घंटे बीत चुके हैं, लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री की ओर से अब तक कोई जवाब नहीं आया है।
राहुल गांधी ने X पर पोस्ट कर कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री अपनी पसंद की जगह और मंच चुन सकते हैं। दोनों के बीच बहस मीडिया और देश के युवाओं की मौजूदगी में होनी चाहिए। राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री विपक्ष को देशद्रोही बताते हैं, इसलिए यह चर्चा होनी चाहिए कि देशद्रोही कौन है और विदेशी ताकतों से किसका किस तरह का संबंध है। उन्होंने यहां तक कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री चाहें तो राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (RSS) प्रमुख मोहन भागवत को भी बहस का निर्णायक बना सकते हैं।

बहस में किन मुद्दों पर चर्चा चाहते हैं राहुल गांधी?

राहुल गांधी ने अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि बहस केवल राजनीतिक आरोप-प्रत्यारोप तक सीमित नहीं रहनी चाहिए, बल्कि देश के वित्तीय और आर्थिक ढांचे से जुड़े सवालों पर भी खुलकर चर्चा होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने जिन मुद्दों को उठाया, उनमें शामिल हैं- 
- फाइनेंशियल सिस्टम और वित्तीय ढांचा: राहुल ने सवाल उठाया कि देश की वित्तीय व्यवस्था किस तरह काम कर रही है और इसमें विदेशी ताकतों की क्या भूमिका है।
- अमेरिका के साथ हुई डील: उन्होंने पूछा कि अमेरिका के साथ समझौता इतनी जल्दी क्यों किया गया और इसे लेकर कैबिनेट को जानकारी क्यों नहीं दी गई।
- अडानी केस: राहुल ने सवाल किया कि अडानी से जुड़े मामले में केस बंद क्यों हुआ। यह उनका राजनीतिक सवाल और आरोप है; पोस्ट में इसके समर्थन में दस्तावेज या विस्तृत कानूनी जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।
- एपस्टीन से जुड़े मामले: उन्होंने जेफ्री एपस्टीन से संबंधित मुद्दों को भी बहस के एजेंडे में शामिल करने की बात कही।
- कथित विदेशी कनेक्शन: राहुल ने कहा कि चर्चा में यह स्पष्ट होना चाहिए कि विदेशी ताकतों से किसका संबंध है और उसका स्वरूप क्या है।
राहुल गांधी ने इन मुद्दों को उठाते हुए कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री उनके ऊपर लगाए जाने वाले आरोपों पर सार्वजनिक बहस के लिए सामने आएं। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि प्रधानमंत्री चाहें तो बहस के लिए किसी भी व्यक्ति को निर्णायक बना सकते हैं।

मानहानि के मुकदमों का भी किया जिक्र

राहुल गांधी ने अपनी पोस्ट में मानहानि के मामलों का भी उल्लेख किया। उन्होंने दावा किया कि उनके खिलाफ करीब 45 मानहानि के मुकदमे चल रहे हैं। राहुल ने कहा कि विदेशी कनेक्शन से जुड़े आरोपों पर भी प्रधानमंत्री या उनकी ओर से मानहानि का मुकदमा किया जाना चाहिए, ताकि इन मुद्दों पर खुली चर्चा हो सके। उन्होंने चुनौती देते हुए कहा कि उनके खिलाफ लगाए जा रहे आरोपों और उनके द्वारा उठाए जा रहे सवालों पर एक ही मंच पर चर्चा होनी चाहिए। राहुल के मुताबिक, ऐसी बहस में मीडिया और देश के युवा भी मौजूद रहें, जिससे जनता के सामने सभी बातें स्पष्ट हो सकें।

पीएम मोदी के किस बयान के बाद बढ़ा राजनीतिक विवाद?

राहुल गांधी की चुनौती ऐसे समय आई है, जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुजरात में राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के कार्यक्रम के दौरान विपक्ष पर निशाना साधा था। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा था कि लोकतंत्र में विपक्ष की जिम्मेदारी सरकार की नीतियों का विरोध करना है, लेकिन विपक्ष अब 'विरोध पक्ष' के बजाय 'अवरोध पक्ष' बन गया है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि कुछ ताकतें देश में अस्थिरता पैदा करने और अफवाहें फैलाने का प्रयास कर रही हैं।  इसके बाद राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री पर विदेशी मदद से सत्ता में आने और बने रहने का आरोप लगाया था। उन्होंने विदेशी सोशल मीडिया और वित्तीय व्यवस्था में विदेशी प्रभाव का भी दावा किया और खुली बहस की चुनौती दी थी। ये राहुल गांधी के आरोप हैं, स्थापित तथ्य नहीं। 

राहुल ने 'हैप्पी दिवाली' कहकर खत्म की पोस्ट

राहुल गांधी ने अपनी पोस्ट के आखिर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि वे बहस से पीछे न हटें और जल्द से जल्द सामने आएं। उन्होंने लिखा कि आरोपों और सवालों पर खुलकर चर्चा होनी चाहिए, ताकि दूध का दूध और पानी का पानी हो सके।

अपनी चुनौती के अंत में राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री को 'हैप्पी दिवाली' भी कहा। इस तरह उनकी पोस्ट में राजनीतिक आरोपों के साथ-साथ सार्वजनिक बहस का सीधा आमंत्रण भी शामिल रहा। क्या प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी राहुल गांधी की इस चुनौती को स्वीकार करेंगे? फिलहाल उपलब्ध रिपोर्टों में इस विशेष बहस के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकार किए जाने की पुष्टि नहीं है। राहुल गांधी की पोस्ट और प्रधानमंत्री के पिछले बयान के बीच राजनीतिक टकराव जारी है।
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