ट्रंप, पुतिन और शी जिनपिंग की बैठक पर राहुल गांधी का पीएम मोदी पर वार, भाजपा का पलटवार
If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table. https://t.co/EpGZVnJPYq— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2026
क्या बोले भाजपा नेता प्रदीप भंडारी?
भारत को सीख लेने की जरुरत नहीं
उन्होंने आगे लिखा, जब कांग्रेस सत्ता में थी तब नेहरू की चीन नीति का नतीजा 1962 के युद्ध में मिली अपमानजनक हार के रूप में सामने आया। भारत को कांग्रेस से सीख लेने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। जिसने पाकिस्तान के प्रति अपने प्रेम को केंद्र में रखकर भारत की विदेश नीति तैयार की थी!
Rahul, • Had Congress been in power India would be losing membership of BRICS like in 2013 & sidelined at global diplomatic stage! • When Congress was in power India gifted the UNSC seat to China! • When Congress was in power India compromised India's security at Sharmal Shekh for Pak Prem! • When Congress was in power, Nehru’s China policy culminated in the humiliation of the 1962 war. India does not need lectures from Congress which designed India's foreign policy keeping Pakistan Prem at centre!— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) November 20, 2026