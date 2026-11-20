Rahul, • Had Congress been in power India would be losing membership of BRICS like in 2013 & sidelined at global diplomatic stage! • When Congress was in power India gifted the UNSC seat to China! • When Congress was in power India compromised India's security at Sharmal Shekh for Pak Prem! • When Congress was in power, Nehru’s China policy culminated in the humiliation of the 1962 war. India does not need lectures from Congress which designed India's foreign policy keeping Pakistan Prem at centre!