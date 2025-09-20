शनिवार, 20 सितम्बर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 20 सितम्बर 2025 (19:32 IST)

Tariff के बाद डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने भारत पर गिराया H-बॉम्ब, क्या बोला MEA

H1B
भारत पर तगड़ा टैरिफ लगाने के बाद अमेरिका ने एच-1 वीजा को लेकर नया ऐलान किया है। अमेरिका अब H-1B वीजा के लिए हर साल एक लाख डॉलर (करीब 88 लाख रुपए) एप्लीकेशन फीस वसूलेगा। राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने शनिवार को व्हाइट हाउस में इस ऑर्डर पर साइन किए। नए चार्ज 21 सिंतबर से लागू होंगे। ब्रांड गुरु और  Harish Bijoor Consults Inc  के संस्थापक हरीश बिजूर ने एच-1बी वीज़ा मुद्दे पर बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने इसे अमेरिका की 'टैरिफ बम' रणनीति का नया वर्जन यानी  Version 2.0 बताया।
ट्रंप के इस फैसले को उन्होंने कहा कि एच-बम गिराया जा चुका है और यह एच-बम वास्तव में एच-1बी वीजा बम है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह फैसला बताता है कि अमेरिका को अब भारतीय आईटी प्रोफेशन की आवश्यकता नहीं है। अमेरिका भारत और भारतीय आईटी सेक्टर को स्पष्ट मैसेज दिया जा रहा है कि ‘हमें आपकी आवश्यकता नहीं है, हम आपको नहीं चाहते। बिजूर ने आगे कहा कि यह भारत के लिए बेहद गंभीर संदेश है और अब यह देखना होगा कि देश इसका जवाब किस तरह से देता है और इसे कूटनीति के जरिए कैसे संभालता है।
अमेरिका के फैसले पर भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय का भी बयान सामने आया है। मंत्रालय ने कहा कि फैसले के असर का अध्ययन किया जा रहा है। H-1B के इस फैसले से मानवीय संकट। प्रतिभा की आवाजाही से दोनों देशों को लाभ होता था। H-1B वीजा के लिए पहले औसतन 5 लाख रुपए लगते थे।

यह 3 साल के लिए मान्य होता था। इसे 3 साल के लिए रिन्यू किया जा सकता था। अब अमेरिका में H-1B वीजा के लिए 6 साल में 5.28 करोड़ लगेंगे, यानी खर्च करीब 50 गुना से ज्यादा बढ़ जाएगा। एजेंसियां Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
सिर फूल जाता है, हृदय गति धीमी हो जाती है, रीढ़ लंबी हो जाती है, दवा ले नहीं सकते

सिर फूल जाता है, हृदय गति धीमी हो जाती है, रीढ़ लंबी हो जाती है, दवा ले नहीं सकतेअंतरिक्ष यात्री शुभांशु शुक्ला ने बताए अंतरिक्ष के अनुभव, कहा- सहनशक्ति की कठिन परीक्षा

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को तालिबान और चीन ने दिया झटका, बगराम में अड्‍डा बनाना चाहता है अमेरिका

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को तालिबान और चीन ने दिया झटका, बगराम में अड्‍डा बनाना चाहता है अमेरिकाDonald Trump News: चीन और तालिबान ने शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के उस प्रस्ताव को खारिज कर दिया, जिसमें उन्होंने चीन की सीमा के पास स्थित अफगानिस्तान की रणनीतिक रूप से महत्वपूर्ण बगराम एयरबेस को दोबारा हासिल करने की बात कही थी।

इंदौर के डांसिंग कॉप रंजीत सिंह की बिगड़ी तबीयत, महिला ने लगाए थे फ्लाइट- होटल ऑफर के आरोप

इंदौर के डांसिंग कॉप रंजीत सिंह की बिगड़ी तबीयत, महिला ने लगाए थे फ्लाइट- होटल ऑफर के आरोपअपने खास अंदाज में इंदौर का ट्रैफिक संभालने वाले डांसिंग कॉप रंजीत सिंह (Dancing Cop Ranjit Singh) की अचानक तबियत बिगड़ गई है। सीने में दर्द और घबराहट के बाद उन्हें इंदौर के शेल्बी हॉस्पिटल (Shelby Hospital) में एडमिट करवाया गया है। बता दें कि डांसिंग कॉप रणजीत सिंह को हाल ही में लाइन अटैच (Line Attach) कर दिया गया है। पिछले दो दिनों से उन्‍हें लेकर विवाद चल रहा है।

राहुल के Gen-Z वाले बयान पर फडणवीस का पलटवार, बोले- 'अर्बन नक्सली' की तरह बोलते हैं...

राहुल के Gen-Z वाले बयान पर फडणवीस का पलटवार, बोले- 'अर्बन नक्सली' की तरह बोलते हैं...Devendra Fadnavis News : महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने शुक्रवार को राहुल गांधी पर ‘अर्बन नक्सली’ की तरह बयान देने का आरोप लगाया और दावा किया कि कांग्रेस नेता ने ‘जेन-जेड’ को लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से चुनी गई सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकने को कहा। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, उन्हें न तो संविधान पर भरोसा है और न ही वे संस्थाओं को मानते हैं। ‘जेन-जेड’ वे युवा हैं जिनका जन्म 1997 से 2012 के बीच हुआ है।

इमरान खान ने सेना प्रमुख मुनीर पर लगाए आरोप, बोले- मुझे और पत्नी को मानसिक यातना दे रहे...

इमरान खान ने सेना प्रमुख मुनीर पर लगाए आरोप, बोले- मुझे और पत्नी को मानसिक यातना दे रहे...Imran Khan News : जेल में बंद पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख जनरल आसिम मुनीर उन्हें और उनकी पत्नी को जेल में 'मानसिक यातना' दे रहे हैं ताकि वे टूटकर उनके सामने झुक जाएं। पूर्व क्रिकेटर से नेता बने 72 वर्षीय इमरान खान कई मामलों में 2 साल से अधिक समय से जेल में हैं। वह फिलहाल रावलपिंडी की अडियाला जेल में बंद हैं।

मारीच की तरह घुसा था, फिर हाथ जोड़कर गिड़गिड़ा रहा था

मारीच की तरह घुसा था, फिर हाथ जोड़कर गिड़गिड़ा रहा थाYogi on Disha Patani house firing case: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शनिवार को बरेली में अभिनेत्री दिशा पाटनी के घर पर हुई गोलीबारी के मामले में गिरफ्तार एक शूटर की तुलना राक्षस ‘मारीच’ से की। लखनऊ के लोक भवन में एक समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि आपने कल देखा कि महिला संबंधी अपराध में शामिल एक अपराधी बाहर (राज्य से बाहर) से आया था।

Uttarakhand : चमोली पहुंचे CM पुष्कर सिंह धामी, आपदा पीड़ितों से मिले, दिया हरसंभव मदद का भरोसा

Uttarakhand : चमोली पहुंचे CM पुष्कर सिंह धामी, आपदा पीड़ितों से मिले, दिया हरसंभव मदद का भरोसाचमोली जनपद के नंदानगर क्षेत्र में हाल ही में आई आपदा के बाद राहत और बचाव कार्यों का जायजा लेने के लिए उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्करसिंह धामी आज मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने प्रभावित परिवारों से मुलाकात की और जरूरी सहायता का भरोसा दिलाया। चमोली ज़िले के नंदानगर क्षेत्र में हालिया आपदा के बाद ज़िंदगी धीरे-धीरे पटरी पर लौट रही है। हालात का ख़ुद जायज़ा लेने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी शनिवार को प्रभावित इलाक़ों में पहुंचे।

इंदौर हादसे में घायल संस्कृति को बेहतर इलाज के लिए CM डॉ. मोहन यादव की पहला मुंबई किया गया एयरलिफ्ट

इंदौर हादसे में घायल संस्कृति को बेहतर इलाज के लिए CM डॉ. मोहन यादव की पहला मुंबई किया गया एयरलिफ्टमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने संवेदनशीलता और मानवीय सरोकार का परिचय देते हुए इंदौर की सड़क दुर्घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल 17 वर्षीय संस्कृति वर्मा के उपचार की पूरी जिम्मेदारी ली है। मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव के निर्देश पर शनिवार को उच्च स्तरीय उपचार के लिये संस्कृति वर्मा को एयरलिफ्ट कर मुंबई के बॉम्बे हॉस्पिटल भेजा गया, जहां विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों की देखरेख में उनका विशेष उपचार किया जाएगा।

योरप के कई एयरपोर्ट पर साइबर अटैक, तकनीकी खराबी से उड़ानों पर असर

योरप के कई एयरपोर्ट पर साइबर अटैक, तकनीकी खराबी से उड़ानों पर असरयोरप के कई एयरपोर्ट्‍स पर साइबर अटैक की खबरें हैं। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार तकनीकी खराबी से उड़ानों पर असर पड़ा है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक हीथ्रो एयरपोर्ट पर भी उड़ानें देरी से उड़ रही हैं। एयरपोर्ट पर लंबी कतारें देखी जा रही हैं।

MP में CM योगी पर बनी फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने की मांग

MP में CM योगी पर बनी फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने की मांगMadhya Pradesh News : संस्कृति बचाओ मंच व हिन्दू उत्सव समिति के अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर तिवारी ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर बनी फिल्म को सभी सनातन धर्मियों से देखने की अपील की। साथ ही उन्‍होंने मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव से मांग की है की इस फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री किया जाए। तिवारी ने मौलाना के फतवे को पब्लिसिटी स्टंट बताया।

iPhone 17 खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मुंबई में एपल स्टोर के बाहर मारपीट

iPhone 17 खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मुंबई में एपल स्टोर के बाहर मारपीटApple Iphone 17 : आईफोन 17 सीरीज की बिक्री शुरू होते ही देशभर में इस फोन को खरीदने के लिए शुक्रवार सुबह एप्पल स्टोर्स पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। जोश से भरे ग्राहक दिल्ली, मुबंई और बेंगलुरु में स्टोर के बाहर सुबह से ही कतार में लग गए। उन्होंने नए पेश हुए एप्पल 17 के साथ ही एप्पल वॉच और एयरपॉड्स भी खरीदे।

apple iphone 16 pro पर बंपर डिस्काउंट, 55,000 रुपए तक की बचत, जानिए क्यों कम हुए दाम

apple iphone 16 pro पर बंपर डिस्काउंट, 55,000 रुपए तक की बचत, जानिए क्यों कम हुए दामapple 17 सीरीज को लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। नए मॉडल्स लॉन्च होने के बाद आईफोन 16 के कुछ मॉडल्स की कीमतों में गिरावट आई है। iPhone 16 Pro Max को अब Flipkart की आने वाली Big Billion Days Sale में बेहद कम दामों पर खरीदा जा सकेगा। साल की Big Billion Days Sale, जो 23 सितंबर से शुरू हो रही है, में iPhone 16 Pro Max के बेस वेरिएंट पर भारी डिस्काउंट मिलेगा।

iPhone Air: अब हवा से भी पतला फ़ोन लाया Apple!

iPhone Air: अब हवा से भी पतला फ़ोन लाया Apple!सोचिए इतना पतला फ़ोन कि हाथ में पता ही न चले! iPhone Air इस सीरीज़ का नया स्टार है, और ये अब तक का सबसे पतला iPhone है। इसकी मोटाई सिर्फ़ 5.6 मिमी है। ये iPhone 17 Plus की जगह ले रहा है और इसमें 6.5-इंच की बड़ी स्क्रीन है जो गेमिंग और मूवी देखने के लिए एकदम परफेक्ट है।
