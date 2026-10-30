IDBI Bank Privatization : निर्मला सीतारमण का राहुल गांधी पर पलटवार, कांग्रेस राज के बैंक घोटालों की खोली पोल

We all know how @INCIndia has used Banks and financial institutions as personal entities and pressured bank employees to extend loans at their whim, bypassing prudent lending norms. Let me list a few instances. - In 1957, Haridas Mundra got money from LIC due to influence by the Congress leaders. - In 1976, Indira Gandhi's government removed SBI Chairman R.K. Talwar after he refused political pressure to relax lending conditions for a company linked to Sanjay Gandhi's circle. - Sanjay Gandhi pressured the Central Bank of India over loans to Maruti. - B. Janardhana Poojary, MoS Finance under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi — pressured bank employees to issue loans in the 1980s. - Pawan Kumar Bansal, as a minister in the UPA, pressured Canara Bank to give loans to his family-linked businesses. The IDBI Bank was handed over to us in poor shape, as IDBI itself was forced to lend to large business groups with close connections to @INCIndia leaders such as Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard, Kingfisher, etc. These turned into bad loans, causing huge losses for IDBI Bank, which we recognised. The NDA govt led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi revived the IDBI bank through professionalism, prudence and recapitalisation of more than Rs 25,000 crores. The IDBI Bank is now poised for its next phase of growth. All due process has been followed in the IDBI Bank strategic restructuring, and we have already clarified this yesterday. Check this: https://t.co/EjAOziADyf Many more instances of blatant scams and economic mismanagement have been covered in the White Paper on the Indian Economy released in February 2024. It remains relevant even now. Read here: https://t.co/MojSe36Zb2 Your lies with respect to Rafale had failed and were exposed. You had to apologise. The same will happen here. Congress-era banking had a phonebook for the powerful and a rulebook for the common citizens. The era of 'connection and setting banking' is over. Common people now have easy access to loans, and employees are not under pressure to extend loans over the phone calls.