मौसम का बड़ा बदलाव: विदा हुआ दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून, अब दक्षिण भारत में भारी बारिश का दौर शुरू

Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings : ❖ The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over North Pakistan & adjoining Jammu in lower tropospheric levels with a trough aloft roughly along Long. 70°E to the north of Lat. 32°N in middle tropospheric level. ❖ A cyclonic circulation lies over North Haryana & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over Comorin area to Northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic lies over Central parts of South Rajasthan in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation over Northeast Uttar Pradesh & adjoining Bihar in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bangladesh & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Central Assam & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Central Parts of Keralam & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 14th-15th October; Himachal Pradesh on 15th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Punjab during 14th-15th October; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 15th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 16th October; Himachal Pradesh on 14th October and during 16th-17th October; Uttarakhand during 14th-18th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on 16th October; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 14th October and on 16th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 15th-16th October; West Rajasthan during 14th-15th October; East Rajasthan during 14th-16th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Uttarakhand during 14th-15th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 14th-15th October; Uttarakhand on 16th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 14th-15th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 16th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 15th October; West Rajasthan during 14th-15th October; East Rajasthan during 14th-16th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Himachal Pradesh during 14th-15th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 14th October. ❖ Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan on 14th October; East Rajasthan,Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 15th October; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 14th-15th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 15th-20th October; East Madhya Pradesh during 16th-20th October; Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during 14th-20th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 15th-19th October; East Madhya Pradesh during 16th-18th October;Vidarbha on 18th October; Chhattisgarh during 14th-15th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Chhattisgarh on 16th October. East India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 14th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 15th-20th October; Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 16th-19th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 14th-17th October;Jharkhand on 15th October; Bihar during 16th-18th October; Odisha during 14th-20th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Odisha during 14th-18th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 14th-20th October; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 14th-18th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 14th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa during 15th-20th October; Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during 14th-20th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Konkan & Goa during 15th-19th October; Madhya Maharashtra during 15th-20th October; Marathawada during 16th-20th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 14th October; Lakshadweep during 14th-15th October; Coastal Karnataka on 15th October;North Interior Karnataka during 15th-16th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 14th-15th October and during 18th-20th October; Rayalaseema on 14th October and during 19th-20th October;Telangana on 15th October and on 20th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 15th-20th October; Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 16th-20th October; North Interior Karnataka during 17th-20th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 16th-17th October; Rayalaseema during 15th-18th October; Telangana during 16th-19th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 14th-20th October; Kerala & Mahe during 15th-16th October; North Interior Karnataka during 16th-18th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 15th-18th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe on 14th October and during 17th-18th October; North Interior Karnataka on 15th October; South Interior Karnataka during 15th-18th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 14th October; Telangana during 15th-20th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Lakshadweep during 14th-16th October; Coastal Karnataka during 15th-18th October; South Interior Karnataka on 14th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 14th October and during 16th-20th October; Kerala & Mahe during 16th-20th October; Coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema during 16th-18th October; North Interior Karnataka and Telangana during 17th-18th October; South Interior Karnataka on 15th October and during 17th-20th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 15th-19th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 15th October; South Interior Karnataka on 16th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 14th-18th October. Hot & Humid weather warning: ❖ Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa during 14th-16th October; Coastal Karnataka during 14th-15th October.