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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Modified: नई दिल्ली , Wednesday, 14 October 2026 (15:00 IST)

मौसम का बड़ा बदलाव: विदा हुआ दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून, अब दक्षिण भारत में भारी बारिश का दौर शुरू

weather update 14 october
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Wed, 14 Oct 2026 (15:07 IST)
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Weather Update : देश के बाकी हिस्सों से दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून के और पीछे हटने और साथ ही कल, 15 अक्टूबर 2026 को दक्षिणी प्रायद्वीप में उत्तर-पूर्वी मॉनसून की बारिश शुरू होने के लिए हालात अनुकूल हो रहे हैं। उत्तर-पूर्वी मॉनसून के आने के साथ, 14 से 19 अक्टूबर के दौरान दक्षिण प्रायद्वीपीय भारत के कई हिस्सों में बारिश का दौर चलने और कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है।
 
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ चक्रवाती परिसंचरण के रूप में उत्तर पाकिस्तान और उससे लगे जम्मू के निचले क्षोभमंडलीय स्तर पर स्थित है, जिसके साथ एक ट्रफ रेखा मध्य क्षोभमंडलीय स्तर में लगभग 70° पूर्वी देशांतर के सहारे 32° उत्तरी अक्षांश के उत्तर में फैली हुई है। एक चक्रवाती परिसंचरण उत्तर हरियाणा और उसके आसपास के निचले क्षोभमंडलीय स्तर पर स्थित है। एक ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवाती परिसंचरण कोमोरिन क्षेत्र और उसके आसपास के निचले क्षोभमंडलीय स्तर पर स्थित है।
 
कोमोरिन क्षेत्र के ऊपर स्थित उपर्युक्त चक्रवाती परिसंचरण से लेकर उत्तर-पश्चिम बंगाल की खाड़ी तक निचले क्षोभमंडलीय स्तरों में एक ट्रफ बना हुआ है। दक्षिण राजस्थान के केंद्रीय भागों के ऊपर निचले क्षोभमंडलीय स्तर में एक ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवाती परिसंचरण स्थित है। उत्तर-पूर्व उत्तर प्रदेश और उससे सटे बिहार के ऊपर निचले क्षोभमंडलीय स्तर में एक ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवाती परिसंचरण स्थित है। दक्षिण-पूर्व बांग्लादेश और उसके आसपास के निचले क्षोभमंडलीय स्तरों में एक ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवाती परिसंचरण स्थित है। मध्य असम और उसके आसपास के निचले क्षोभमंडलीय स्तरों में एक ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवाती परिसंचरण स्थित है। केरल के केंद्रीय भागों और उसके आसपास के निचले क्षोभमंडलीय स्तर में एक ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवाती परिसंचरण स्थित है।

कहां क्या होगा असर?

उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत:
- 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान जम्मू-कश्मीर-लद्दाख-गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान-मुजफ्फराबाद में; और 15 अक्टूबर को हिमाचल प्रदेश में अधिकांश स्थानों से लेकर व्यापक स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है। 15 अक्टूबर को पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में अधिकांश स्थानों से लेकर व्यापक स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 16 अक्टूबर को जम्मू-कश्मीर-लद्दाख-गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान-मुजफ्फराबाद में; 14 अक्टूबर को तथा 16 से 17 अक्टूबर के दौरान हिमाचल प्रदेश में; और 14 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान उत्तराखंड में छिटपुट से लेकर कुछ स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 16 अक्टूबर को पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश और पंजाब में; 14 अक्टूबर और 16 अक्टूबर को हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में; 15 से 16 अक्टूबर के दौरान पश्चिम उत्तर प्रदेश में; 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान पश्चिम राजस्थान में; और 14 से 16 अक्टूबर के दौरान पूर्वी राजस्थान में छिटपुट से लेकर कुछ स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान उत्तराखंड में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने, बिजली चमकने और तेज हवाएं (40-50 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति जो 60 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है) चलने की संभावना है; साथ ही 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान जम्मू-कश्मीर-लद्दाख-गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान-मुजफ्फराबाद में और 16 अक्टूबर को उत्तराखंड में तेज हवाएं (30-40 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति जो 50 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है) चलने की संभावना है।
- 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली और पंजाब में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने, बिजली चमकने और तेज हवाएं (40-50 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति जो 60 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है) चलने की संभावना है; इसके अलावा 16 अक्टूबर को हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में; 15 अक्टूबर को पश्चिम उत्तर प्रदेश में; 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान पश्चिम राजस्थान में; और 14 से 16 अक्टूबर के दौरान पूर्वी राजस्थान में तेज हवाएं (30-40 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति जो 50 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है) चलने की संभावना है।
- 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान हिमाचल प्रदेश में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने और बिजली चमकने की संभावना है।
- 14 अक्टूबर को जम्मू-कश्मीर-लद्दाख-गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान-मुजफ्फराबाद में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 14 अक्टूबर को हिमाचल प्रदेश और पश्चिम राजस्थान में; 15 अक्टूबर को पूर्वी राजस्थान, उत्तराखंड और पश्चिम उत्तर प्रदेश में; तथा 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली और पंजाब में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर ओलावृष्टि की गतिविधि होने की संभावना है।
 
मध्य भारत:
- 15 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान पश्चिम मध्य प्रदेश में; 16 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में; तथा 14 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान छत्तीसगढ़ और विदर्भ में छिटपुट से लेकर कुछ स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 15 से 19 अक्टूबर के दौरान पश्चिम मध्य प्रदेश में; 16 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में; 18 अक्टूबर को विदर्भ में; और 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान छत्तीसगढ़ में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने, बिजली चमकने और तेज हवाएं (30-40 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति जो 50 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है) चलने की संभावना है।
- 16 अक्टूबर को छत्तीसगढ़ में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने और बिजली चमकने की संभावना है।
 
पूर्व भारत:
- 14 अक्टूबर को अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह में अधिकांश स्थानों से लेकर व्यापक स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 15 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह में; 16 से 19 अक्टूबर के दौरान उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम में; 14 से 17 अक्टूबर के दौरान गंगा के मैदानी पश्चिम बंगाल में; 15 अक्टूबर को झारखंड में; 16 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान बिहार में; और 14 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान ओडिशा में छिटपुट से लेकर कुछ स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 14 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान ओडिशा में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने, बिजली चमकने और तेज हवाएं (30-40 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति जो 50 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है) चलने की संभावना है।
 
उत्तर-पूर्व भारत:
- 14 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान अरुणाचल प्रदेश में; और 14 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान असम और मेघालय तथा नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा में छिटपुट से लेकर कुछ स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 14 अक्टूबर को नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने और बिजली चमकने की संभावना है।
 
पश्चिम भारत:
- 15 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान कोंकण और गोवा में; तथा 14 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान मध्य महाराष्ट्र और मराठवाड़ा में छिटपुट से लेकर कुछ स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 15 से 19 अक्टूबर के दौरान कोंकण और गोवा में; 15 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान मध्य महाराष्ट्र में; और 16 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान मराठवाड़ा में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने और बिजली चमकने की संभावना है।
 
दक्षिण प्रायद्वीपीय भारत:
- 14 अक्टूबर को केरल और माहे, दक्षिण अंदरूनी कर्नाटक तथा तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल में; 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान लक्षद्वीप में; 15 अक्टूबर को तटीय कर्नाटक में; 15 से 16 अक्टूबर के दौरान उत्तर अंदरूनी कर्नाटक में; 14 से 15 अक्टूबर के दौरान तथा 18 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश और यनम में; 14 अक्टूबर को तथा 19 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान रायलसीमा में; और 15 अक्टूबर तथा 20 अक्टूबर को तेलंगाना में छिटपुट से लेकर कुछ स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 15 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान केरल और माहे, दक्षिण अंदरूनी कर्नाटक तथा तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल में; 16 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान तटीय कर्नाटक और लक्षद्वीप में; 17 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान उत्तर अंदरूनी कर्नाटक में; 16 से 17 अक्टूबर के दौरान तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश और यनम में; 15 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान रायलसीमा में; और 16 से 19 अक्टूबर के दौरान तेलंगाना में अधिकांश स्थानों से लेकर व्यापक स्थानों पर वर्षा होने की संभावना है।
- 14 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल में; 15 से 16 अक्टूबर के दौरान केरल और माहे में; 16 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान उत्तर अंदरूनी कर्नाटक में; 15 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश और यनम तथा रायलसीमा में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने, बिजली चमकने और तेज हवाएं (40-50 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति जो 60 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है) चलने की संभावना है; इसके अलावा 14 अक्टूबर को तथा 17 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान केरल और माहे में; 15 अक्टूबर को उत्तर अंदरूनी कर्नाटक में; 15 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान दक्षिण अंदरूनी कर्नाटक में; 14 अक्टूबर को तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश और यनम तथा रायलसीमा में; और 15 से 20 अक्टूबर के दौरान तेलंगाना में तेज हवाएं (30-40 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति जो 50 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती है) चलने की संभावना है।
- 14 से 16 अक्टूबर के दौरान लक्षद्वीप में; 15 से 18 अक्टूबर के दौरान तटीय कर्नाटक में; और 14 अक्टूबर को दक्षिण अंदरूनी कर्नाटक में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने और बिजली चमकने की संभावना है।
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