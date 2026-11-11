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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Updated :मुंबई , Wednesday, 11 November 2026 (08:27 IST)

कंगना रनौत का बड़ा हमला, सोनिया गांधी की राजनीतिक एंट्री और मेनका गांधी को घर से निकालने पर उठाए सवाल

kangana ranaut attacks sonia gandhi
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Wed, 11 Nov 2026 (08:27 IST)
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भाजपा सांसद और अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत ने एक बार फिर गांधी परिवार पर तीखा हमला बोला है। अपनी फिल्म 'इमरजेंसी' के सिलसिले में गांधी परिवार पर किए गए शोध का हवाला देते हुए कंगना ने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर कई विवादित दावे किए हैं। उन्होंने सोनिया गांधी के राजनीतिक सफर और गांधी परिवार के सदस्यों के निधन पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। ALSO READ: पीएम पद ठुकराने को लेकर सोन‍िया गांधी का खुलासा, बच्‍चों के के कहने पर लेना पड़ा ये फैसला, कि‍ताब आते ही देश में घमासान
 

उत्तराधिकारियों की मौत पर उठाए सवाल

कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि उन्होंने 'इमरजेंसी' फिल्म के लिए भारतीय राजनीति का गहरा अध्ययन किया है। उन्होंने दावा किया कि इंदिरा गांधी, संजय गांधी और राजीव गांधी—एक के बाद एक सभी संभावित उत्तराधिकारियों की मौत हो गई और अंत में केवल सोनिया गांधी ही विकल्प के रूप में बचीं। कंगना के मुताबिक, इन घटनाओं का क्रम महज संयोग नहीं हो सकता।
 

मेनका गांधी को घर से बेदखल करने का आरोप

अपनी दूसरी पोस्ट में कंगना रनौत ने आरोप लगाया कि संजय गांधी के निधन के बाद उनकी पत्नी मेनका गांधी को उनके घर से बाहर निकाल दिया गया था। उन्होंने लिखा, "इंदिरा गांधी छोटे बेटे संजय को उत्तराधिकारी के रूप में तैयार कर रही थीं, लेकिन उनकी रहस्यमयी मौत के बाद उनकी युवा और कमजोर विधवा मेनका को मनमाने कारणों से घर से बाहर कर दिया गया।" ALSO READ: सोनिया गांधी ने दो बार कैसे दी कैंसर को मात, आत्मकथा में बताई संघर्ष की पूरी दास्‍तान
 

वीडियो पर भी दी प्रतिक्रिया

हाल ही में सामने आए गांधी परिवार के एक पुराने वीडियो पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कंगना ने दावा किया कि उस वीडियो में ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि सोनिया गांधी सबका नियंत्रण अपने हाथ में रखती थीं, जबकि पति (संजय गांधी) की मौत के बाद मेनका गांधी पूरी तरह उपेक्षित नजर आ रही थीं।
कंगना ने तीखे शब्दों में कहा कि सोनिया गांधी ने दशकों तक देश की सत्ता और सरकार को प्रभावित किया, जब तक कि साल 2014 में राजनीतिक बदलाव नहीं आया।
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Top News 11 November: दुनिया के 100 प्रदूषित शहरों में 91 भारतीय शहर, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने एनवीडिया को पीछे छोड़ा

प्रशांत किशोर का दावा, नीतीश के निष्क्रिय होते ही खत्म हो जाएगी जेडीयू

प्रशांत किशोर का दावा, नीतीश के निष्क्रिय होते ही खत्म हो जाएगी जेडीयूPrashant Kishor : जन सुराज पार्टी के संस्थापक प्रशांत किशोर ने दावा किया है कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के सक्रिय राजनीति से हटने या निष्क्रिय होने के बाद जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) (JDU) का राजनीतिक वजूद खत्म हो जाएगा और पार्टी टूटकर बिखर जाएगी। उन्होंने भविष्यवाणी की है कि जेडीयू टूटने के बाद इसके कई नेता भारतीय जनता पार्टी, कुछ उनकी अपनी पार्टी जन सुराज, और कुछ अन्य राजनीतिक दलों का दामन थाम सकते हैं। प्रशांत किशोर का कहना है कि जनता दल यूनाइटेड की राजनीति काफी हद तक नीतीश कुमार के व्यक्तित्व और नेतृत्व के इर्दगिर्द केंद्रित रही है।

कौन हैं इसराइल के आइजेनकोट, जिन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने दिया सरकार बनाने का न्योता, भारत को लेकर क्या है रुख?

कौन हैं इसराइल के आइजेनकोट, जिन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने दिया सरकार बनाने का न्योता, भारत को लेकर क्या है रुख?Who is Israel’s Gadi Eizenkot : इसराइल में 27 अक्टूबर 2026 के चुनावों के बाद राजनीतिक हलचल तेज हो गई है। राष्ट्रपति इसाक हर्जोग ने पूर्व सेना प्रमुख गैडी आइजेनकोट को नई सरकार बनाने का न्योता दिया है। इससे बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू की सत्ता जाने की चर्चाएं जोरों पर हैं। पूर्व आईडीएफ (IDF) चीफ के रूप में आइजेनकोट का भारतीय सेना से पुराना रिश्ता रहा है। वो भारत और इसराइल के बीच रक्षा व खुफिया तंत्र की मजबूती को खास तवज्जो देते हैं। कौन हैं गैडी आइजेनकोट, जिन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने सरकार बनाने का न्योता दिया? जानते हैं भारत को लेकर क्या है उनका रुख?

AQI देख भड़के अभिजीत दीपके, बोले- जिंदगी तबाह करने पर तुले हैं, किसको माना प्रदूषण का दोषी?

AQI देख भड़के अभिजीत दीपके, बोले- जिंदगी तबाह करने पर तुले हैं, किसको माना प्रदूषण का दोषी?Abhijeet Deepke : दीपावली के बाद दिल्ली, मुंबई समेत कई शहरों का एक्यूआई खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच गया और लोगों का सांस लेना मुश्किल हो गया। दिल्ली में इसको लेकर सियासत शुरू हो गई है। वहीं कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके ने प्रदूषण के लिए आम लोगों को ही जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने कभी ऐसे लोगों को नहीं देखा, जो अपनी जिंदगी को खुद ही बदहाल बनाने पर इतने आमादा हों। दिल्ली में AQI खतरनाक होने के अलावा PM10(607) पर पहुंच गया है। दिल्ली दुनिया के सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों में तीसरे नंबर पर है।

दीपावली के बाद दिल्ली-NCR की हवा हुई जहरीली, वायु प्रदूषण बहुत गंभीर स्थिति में, AQI 366 के पार

दीपावली के बाद दिल्ली-NCR की हवा हुई जहरीली, वायु प्रदूषण बहुत गंभीर स्थिति में, AQI 366 के पारदीपावली के बाद दिल्ली-एनसीआर में इस समय वायु प्रदूषण बहुत गंभीर और खराब स्थिति में है। त्योहार के अगले दिन सोमवार, 9 नवंबर 2026 की सुबह दिल्ली की हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर काफी बढ़ा हुआ दर्ज किया गया। जहां औसत वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (AQI) 366 से ऊपर दर्ज किया गया है, जबकि सोनिया विहार, बुराड़ी क्रॉसिंग, विवेक विहार, जहांगीरपुरी और नॉर्थ कैंपस जैसे इलाकों में AQI 437 से 449 के बीच पहुंच गया है। दिल्ली-NCR में ग्रेडेड रिस्पॉन्स एक्शन प्लान (GRAP) का तीसरा चरण लागू है।

US Midterm Elections में हार के बाद घिरे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप : बिजनेस सौदों, क्रिप्टो विवाद और बगावती सुरों से बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें

US Midterm Elections में हार के बाद घिरे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप : बिजनेस सौदों, क्रिप्टो विवाद और बगावती सुरों से बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलेंDonald Trump Challenges: कहते हैं कि शक्ति का अहंकार इंसान को अंधा बना देता है, लेकिन जब वही शक्ति छिनती है, तब आईना उस व्यक्ति को उसकी असली औकात दिखाता है। अमेरिकी मध्यावधि चुनावों (US Midterm Elections 2026) में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी को मिली करारी शिकस्त के बाद राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की स्थिति भी कुछ ऐसी ही हो गई है।

कंगना रनौत का बड़ा हमला, सोनिया गांधी की राजनीतिक एंट्री और मेनका गांधी को घर से निकालने पर उठाए सवाल

कंगना रनौत का बड़ा हमला, सोनिया गांधी की राजनीतिक एंट्री और मेनका गांधी को घर से निकालने पर उठाए सवालभाजपा सांसद और अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत ने एक बार फिर गांधी परिवार पर तीखा हमला बोला है। अपनी फिल्म 'इमरजेंसी' के सिलसिले में गांधी परिवार पर किए गए शोध का हवाला देते हुए कंगना ने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर कई विवादित दावे किए हैं। उन्होंने सोनिया गांधी के राजनीतिक सफर और गांधी परिवार के सदस्यों के निधन पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े किए हैं।

Top News 11 November: दुनिया के 100 प्रदूषित शहरों में 91 भारतीय शहर, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने एनवीडिया को पीछे छोड़ा

Top News 11 November: दुनिया के 100 प्रदूषित शहरों में 91 भारतीय शहर, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने एनवीडिया को पीछे छोड़ाTop News 11 November: दुनिया के 100 सर्वाधिक प्रदूषित शहरों में 91 भारतीय, एनवीडिया को पीछे छोड़ माइक्रोसॉफ्ट बनी सबसे मूल्यवान कंपनी, अखिलेश यादव की सीएम योगी को चुनौती, इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री गादी आइजेनकोट ने नेतन्याहू की नीतियां पलटने का संकल्प लिया। नताली बेकर को पाकिस्तान में अमेरिकी राजदूत। 11 नवंबर की बड़ी खबरें :

सोनिया गांधी ने दो बार कैसे दी कैंसर को मात, आत्मकथा में बताई संघर्ष की पूरी दास्‍तान

सोनिया गांधी ने दो बार कैसे दी कैंसर को मात, आत्मकथा में बताई संघर्ष की पूरी दास्‍तानसोनिया गांधी ने अपनी आत्मकथा 'बिलॉन्गिंग: ए जर्नी ऑफ लव' में अपनी जिंदगी से जुड़े कई निजी और भावुक अनुभव शेयर किए। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्ष 2010 में स्तन कैंसर की आशंका के चलते उनका ऑपरेशन हुआ था। इसके करीब एक साल बाद अग्न्याशय (पैंक्रियाज) में भी एक गांठ मिली, जिसके लिए उन्हें दोबारा सर्जरी करानी पड़ी।

पीएम पद ठुकराने को लेकर सोन‍िया गांधी का खुलासा, बच्‍चों के के कहने पर लेना पड़ा ये फैसला, कि‍ताब आते ही देश में घमासान

पीएम पद ठुकराने को लेकर सोन‍िया गांधी का खुलासा, बच्‍चों के के कहने पर लेना पड़ा ये फैसला, कि‍ताब आते ही देश में घमासानसोन‍िया गांधी की नई कि‍ताब पर विवाद शुरू हो गया है। इसमें नए खुलासा सामने आया है। उन्‍होंने कहा क‍ि उन्‍होंने बच्‍चों के मना करने पर प्रधानमंत्री का पद ठुकराया था। उन्‍होंने क‍िताब के जर‍िये कहा क‍ि उनके व‍िदेशी मूल के होने पर विवाद की आशंका थी। इसे लेकर बीजेपी और कांग्रेस आमने सामने आ गए हैं।

क्‍या बांग्लादेश वापस लौटने की तैयारी में शेख हसीना? नए पासपोर्ट और राष्ट्रीय पहचान पत्र के लिए किया आवेदन

क्‍या बांग्लादेश वापस लौटने की तैयारी में शेख हसीना? नए पासपोर्ट और राष्ट्रीय पहचान पत्र के लिए किया आवेदनबांग्लादेश की अपदस्थ प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना की स्वदेश वापसी को लेकर हलचल तेज हो गई है। भारत में रह रहीं हसीना ने नई दिल्ली स्थित बांग्लादेश उच्चायोग से नया पासपोर्ट और राष्ट्रीय पहचान पत्र जारी करने का अनुरोध किया है।

OnePlus के 3 सस्ते फोन होंगे लॉन्च, OnePlus 16R भी आएगा, कीमत को लेकर क्या हुआ खुलासा

OnePlus के 3 सस्ते फोन होंगे लॉन्च, OnePlus 16R भी आएगा, कीमत को लेकर क्या हुआ खुलासास्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी OnePlus भारत में अपनी नई स्मार्टफोन सीरीज लॉन्च करने की तैयारी कर रही है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, कंपनी OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16R और OnePlus 16T समेत तीन नए स्मार्टफोन पेश कर सकती है। हालांकि, कंपनी ने अभी तक भारत में इन स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं की है। लेकिन सामने आए लीक्स से इनके संभावित फीचर्स और कीमतों की जानकारी मिली है।

Vivo Y32 5G : सस्ते में मिलेगा वीवो का 5G स्मार्टफोन, 37 घंटे चलेगी बैटरी, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo Y32 5G : सस्ते में मिलेगा वीवो का 5G स्मार्टफोन, 37 घंटे चलेगी बैटरी, जानें फीचर्सस्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी Vivo ने अपना नया 5G स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y32 5G पेश कर दिया है। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसकी 8,000mAh की बड़ी बैटरी है। कंपनी का दावा है कि यह एक बार चार्ज करने पर 37 घंटे तक वीडियो प्लेबैक दे सकती है। इसके अलावा फोन में 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाला डिस्प्ले, 44W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 2TB तक एक्सपेंडेबल स्टोरेज का सपोर्ट दिया गया है।

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra की कीमत कितनी होगी? नए कैमरा डिजाइन और प्राइवेसी डिस्प्ले के साथ 2027 में होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra की कीमत कितनी होगी? नए कैमरा डिजाइन और प्राइवेसी डिस्प्ले के साथ 2027 में होगा लॉन्चसैमसंग की अगली फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन सीरीज Galaxy S27 को लेकर चर्चाएं तेज हो गई हैं। एक नई लीक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कंपनी Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra में कई बड़े बदलाव कर सकती है। इसमें नया कैमरा डिजाइन, बेहतर प्राइवेसी डिस्प्ले और दमदार बैटरी जैसे फीचर्स मिलने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि, कंपनी ने अभी तक इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स को लेकर आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं दी है।