कंगना रनौत का बड़ा हमला, सोनिया गांधी की राजनीतिक एंट्री और मेनका गांधी को घर से निकालने पर उठाए सवाल

Even in the end of the clip every one leaves but Maneka stays looking at Mrs Gandhi like a wounded little child seeking some comfort may be a little smile or a gaze in her direction, she stays hoping for one sign but nothing comes only coldness and slowly she disappears like she is there but doesn’t exist. Heartbreaking! On the other hand every one seems to be wrapped around little finger of a mysterious foreign national who bumped in to older son Rajeev Gandhi in a cafe abroad and ever since became inseparable, younger son Sanjay was being formally trained by Mrs Gandhi but he dies mysteriously and his vulnerable young window Maneka was thrown out of his house for random reasons and shortly after that the mother in law and husband were also killed one after the other. Leaving mysterious foreigner Sonia Gandhi as the head of government, wow!! How convenient!!