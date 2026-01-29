गुरुवार, 29 जनवरी 2026
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: वॉशिंगटन , गुरुवार, 29 जनवरी 2026 (10:40 IST)

ईरान की ओर बढ़ा दूसरा अमेरिकी बेड़ा, ट्रंप की चेतावनी- समझौते के लिए वक्त खत्म

US Iran tension
Iran US Tension : ईरान और अमेरिका के बीच तनाव चरम पर पहुंचता नजर आ रहा है। दूसरा अमेरिकी नौसैनिक बेड़ा तेजी से ईरान की ओर बढ़ रहा है। इस बीच अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान पर दबाव बढ़ाते हुए दावा किया कि समझौते के लिए वक्त खत्म हो रहा है।
 
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि किसी नए समझौते के लिए अब समय खत्म हो रहा है। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि बढ़ते सैन्य दबाव के बीच ईरान नए समझौते के लिए राजी हो सकता है।
 
उन्होंने दावा किया कि दूसरा अमेरिकी नौसैनिक बेड़ा तेजी से ईरान की ओर बढ़ रहा है। जरूरत पड़ने पर यह बल तेजी और ताकत के साथ अपने मिशन को अंजाम देगा।
इस बीच ईरान के विदेश मंत्री अब्बास अराघची ने चेतावनी दी है कि अगर अमेरिका की ओर से कोई भी सैन्य कार्रवाई की गई, तो ईरानी सेनाएं तुरंत और पूरी ताकत से जवाब देंगी।
 
अराघची ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा कि ईरान की सशस्त्र सेनाएं पूरी तरह तैयार हैं और किसी भी हमले का जमीन, हवा और समुद्र में कड़ा जवाब देने के लिए उनकी उंगलियां ट्रिगर पर हैं। ईरानी विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि ईरान हमेशा से एक निष्पक्ष और समान शर्तों वाले परमाणु समझौते के पक्ष में रहा है।
