Indian Army : अरुणाचल प्रदेश में चीन के कब्जे का दावा करने वाला वीडियो फर्जी? भारतीय सेना ने बताई पूरी सच्चाई

Detect the Deepfake A digitally altered video is being circulated with fabricated remarks attributed to Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longjou and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Indian Army has been denied essential supplies. The misleading video attempts to portray fabricated statements as a leaked admission by a senior Indian Army officer. ✅ The video uses #SyntheticGeneratedInformation to falsely attribute remarks to Lt Gen Girish Kalia. The original footage relates to a press briefing delivered by then GOC 28 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir, on 27 October 2023. He addressed infiltration attempts across the Line of Control, reporting 10 foiled attempts, the elimination of 27 terrorists and the recovery of warlike stores and narcotics. He made no such statements about Chinese control over Arunachal Pradesh or denial of supplies to the Indian Army. Original Statement : https://t.co/7vQf7VjJHd Disinformation Pattern: Old military briefing + Digitally manipulated remarks + False attribution + Fabricated territorial claims = Misleading military disinformation. Verify the original speech before amplifying manipulated videos. #FactCheck #DetectTheDeepfake #IndianArmy #ArunachalPradesh #FakeNews @adgpi @easterncomd @Spearcorps @PIBFactCheck @GoI_MeitY @SpokespersonMoD