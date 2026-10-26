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Indian Army : अरुणाचल प्रदेश में चीन के कब्जे का दावा करने वाला वीडियो फर्जी? भारतीय सेना ने बताई पूरी सच्चाई

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Published By: सुधीर शर्मा
Updated: Mon, 26 Oct 2026 (16:50 IST)
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भारतीय सेना ने सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे एक वीडियो को भ्रामक और डिजिटल रूप से बदला हुआ बताया है। इस वीडियो में वरिष्ठ सैन्य अधिकारी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल गिरिश कालिया के नाम से कथित बयान प्रसारित किए जा रहे हैं। इनमें दावा किया गया है कि चीन ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश के असाफिला, लोंगजू और तक्सिंग सर्कल पर नियंत्रण कर लिया है और भारतीय सेना को जरूरी सामान की आपूर्ति से वंचित किया जा रहा है। सेना ने इन दावों को फर्जी बताते हुए स्पष्ट किया है कि संबंधित अधिकारी ने ऐसा कोई बयान नहीं दिया था।
 
भारतीय सेना के फैक्ट चेक हैंडल ने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए इस वीडियो की सच्चाई सामने रखी। सेना के मुताबिक, वीडियो में सिंथेटिक जनरेटेड इन्फॉर्मेशन यानी कृत्रिम रूप से तैयार या बदली गई सामग्री का इस्तेमाल करके अधिकारी के नाम से झूठी टिप्पणियां जोड़ी गई हैं। वीडियो को इस तरह पेश किया जा रहा है, मानो किसी वरिष्ठ सैन्य अधिकारी ने गोपनीय जानकारी का खुलासा किया हो। सेना ने इस दावे को भ्रामक बताया है।

क्या है वायरल वीडियो में दावा?

सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित वीडियो में कथित तौर पर कहा जा रहा है कि चीन ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश के तीन क्षेत्रों—असाफिला, लोंगजू और तक्सिंग सर्कल—पर नियंत्रण स्थापित कर लिया है। इसके साथ ही यह दावा भी किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय सेना को जरूरी आपूर्ति नहीं मिल रही है। ये दावे राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा और भारत-चीन सीमा से जुड़े संवेदनशील मुद्दों से संबंधित हैं। ऐसे में वीडियो की प्रामाणिकता की जांच किए बिना इसे सच मानना या आगे साझा करना भ्रामक सूचना को बढ़ावा दे सकता है।

 भारतीय सेना ने क्या बताया?

भारतीय सेना के फैक्ट चेक के अनुसार, वायरल वीडियो में लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल गिरिश कालिया के नाम से जो बयान जोड़े गए हैं, वे फर्जी हैं। सेना ने कहा कि वीडियो को डिजिटल रूप से बदलकर इस तरह तैयार किया गया है कि अधिकारी के नाम से ऐसे बयान प्रसारित हों, जो उन्होंने वास्तव में नहीं दिए थे।
 
सेना के स्पष्टीकरण के मुताबिक, वीडियो का इस्तेमाल कथित तौर पर एक वरिष्ठ सैन्य अधिकारी के स्वीकारोक्ति जैसे बयान का भ्रम पैदा करने के लिए किया जा रहा है। सेना ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश में चीनी नियंत्रण और भारतीय सैनिकों को आवश्यक आपूर्ति से वंचित किए जाने संबंधी दावों को अधिकारी के मूल बयान का हिस्सा नहीं माना है।
 

वायरल वीडियो का असली स्रोत क्या है?

सेना ने बताया कि वायरल वीडियो का मूल फुटेज 27 अक्टूबर 2023 को जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में हुई एक प्रेस ब्रीफिंग से संबंधित है। यह प्रेस ब्रीफिंग उस समय 28 इन्फैंट्री डिवीजन के जनरल ऑफिसर कमांडिंग (GOC) रहे मेजर जनरल गिरिश कालिया ने दी थी। मूल प्रेस ब्रीफिंग में उन्होंने नियंत्रण रेखा (LoC) के पार से घुसपैठ की कोशिशों के बारे में जानकारी दी थी।

सेना के फैक्ट चेक के मुताबिक, उस दौरान 10 घुसपैठ प्रयासों को नाकाम करने, 27 आतंकवादियों को मार गिराने और युद्ध जैसी गतिविधियों में इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्री तथा मादक पदार्थों की बरामदगी का उल्लेख किया गया था। इस मूल ब्रीफिंग में अरुणाचल प्रदेश के क्षेत्रों पर चीन के नियंत्रण या भारतीय सेना को जरूरी आपूर्ति नहीं मिलने के बारे में कोई बयान नहीं दिया गया था।


वायरल दावे की सच्चाई जानने के लिए क्या करें?

 
सोशल मीडिया पर भारत-चीन सीमा, सेना की तैनाती या सैनिकों को मिलने वाली सुविधाओं से संबंधित कोई वीडियो सामने आने पर कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखें:

वीडियो को साझा करने से पहले भारतीय सेना या संबंधित सरकारी विभाग के आधिकारिक स्पष्टीकरण की जांच करें।
  • वीडियो के मूल स्रोत और उसकी तारीख का पता लगाने की कोशिश करें।
  • केवल छोटी क्लिप या बिना संदर्भ वाले बयान के आधार पर निष्कर्ष न निकालें।
  • AI से तैयार या डिजिटल रूप से बदली गई सामग्री की संभावना को ध्यान में रखें।
  • संवेदनशील सैन्य दावों को विश्वसनीय पुष्टि के बिना तथ्य के रूप में प्रसारित न करें।
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पटना में खरगे के बयान पर सियासी घमासान, भाजपा नेताओं ने भी किया पलटवार, क्‍या बोले राजनाथ और अमित शाह?

पटना में खरगे के बयान पर सियासी घमासान, भाजपा नेताओं ने भी किया पलटवार, क्‍या बोले राजनाथ और अमित शाह?Controversial statement case of Mallikarjun Kharge : पटना में बिहार के पहले मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. श्रीकृष्ण सिंह की 139वीं जयंती पर आयोजित कांग्रेस के कार्यक्रम में आज उस वक्त हंगामा हो गया, जब एक युवक ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के संबोधन के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कहा कि इस तरह की राजनीतिक लड़ाई से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सत्ता से नहीं जाने वाले। इस पर खरगे ने मंच से जवाब दिया और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी कर दी। इसके बाद कार्यक्रम में हंगामा बढ़ गया और कुछ लोगों ने युवक की पिटाई कर दी। खरगे के इस बयान से राजनीति का पारा एक बार फिर सातवें आसमान पर पहुंच गया है। रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह समेत भाजपा के कई नेताओं ने खरगे के इस बयान पर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

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दिल्ली में प्रदर्शनों और सुरक्षा को लेकर अलर्ट, अमित शाह ने पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ 3 घंटे की बैठक में क्या-क्या किया रिव्यू?

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