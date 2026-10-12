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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , Monday, 12 October 2026 (11:01 IST)

इंडिया गठबंधन के मार्च में शामिल होंगी ममता बनजी, क्या राहुल गांधी को मिलेगा CJP का साथ?

mamata, rahul and abhijeet dipke
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Mon, 12 Oct 2026 (11:01 IST)
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राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में इंडिया गठबंधन के नेता आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेंगे। राहुल सीजेआई से मिलकर उन्हें ज्ञापन सौंपना चाहते थे। हालांकि सीजेआई ने मुलाकात से इनकार करते हुए याचिका दायर करने को कहा। इस बीच राहुल की एक पोस्ट का बाद सवाल उठ रहा है कि क्या सीजेपी नेता भी आज विपक्ष के मार्च में शामिल होंगे? ALSO READ: इंडिया गठबंधन का सुप्रीम कोर्ट मार्च, CJI सूर्यकांत ने राहुल गांधी को मिलने से क्यों किया इनकार?
 
राहुल गांधी ने एक्स पर पोस्ट करते हुए ऐलान किया था कि कल दिल्ली में देश के युवा शांतिपूर्ण विरोध के लिए सड़कों पर उतरा। उनके दिलों में नफरत या गुस्सा नहीं, मोहब्बत थी। लेकिन उन्हें पुलिस और बीजेपी के गुंडों दोनों ने पीटा था। ऐसा भारत हम नहीं चाहते हैं। इसके अलावा सोमवार 12 अक्टूबर को हम भारतीय होने के नाते सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेंगे। पार्टी, महिला-पुरुष, जाति, समुदाय और राज्य की हर दीवार से ऊपर उठकर हम सब एक साथ चलेंगे। 
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तृणमूल कांग्रेस प्रमुख ममता बनर्जी ने इंडिया गठबंधन के आज होने वाले प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने का फैसला किया है। इसमें ममता के साथ ही पार्टी के सभी सांसदों के भी शामिल होने की संभावना है। AISA नेता नेहा बोरा भी आज होने वाले मार्च में शामिल होगी।
 
योगेंद्र यादव ने भी सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट कर कहा कि घंटी बजाने चलेंगे। सोमवार को देशभर के युवा, जन आंदोलनों के साथी और INDIA गठबंधन के नेता सुप्रीम कोर्ट से न्याय की गुहार लगाने निकलेंगे। उन्होंने अपने वीडियो में लोगों से दोपहर डेढ़ बजे से बाराखंभा रोड से सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक होने वाले प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने की अपील की है। हालांकि कांग्रेस के इस प्रस्ताव को लेकर सीजेपी ज्यादा गंभीर नजर नहीं आ रही है। ALSO READ: विपक्ष के मार्च से पहले दिल्ली पुलिस की एडवाइजरी, इन रास्तों पर जाने से बचें
 
कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) के संस्थापक अभिजीत दिपके ने ऐलान किया है कि पार्टी मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ अपना प्रदर्शन फिर शुरू करेगी। उन्होंने उन खबरों को गलत बताया है, जिनमें दावा किया गया था कि उन्होंने और पार्टी के अन्य नेताओं ने भविष्य में प्रदर्शन नहीं करने के लिए बॉन्ड पर हस्ताक्षर किए हैं। हालांकि, इस पूरे विवाद में हिरासत से रिहाई के समय तय की गई कानूनी शर्तें अहम हैं। हिरासत से रिहा होने के बाद दिपके रविवार को महाराष्ट्र के लिए रवाना हो गए। 
 
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