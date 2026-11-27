Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM jodi is lying. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give one-third reservation to women was passed unanimously in Parliament in Sept 2023. The Congress President had demanded its immediate implementation. But that was rejected and the law did not get notified till 10:40 pm on the night of April 16, 2026–something that happened suddenly. The Special Session is thus NOT for women’s reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years. The Special Session is for Delimitation. And who will be in charge of deciding the geography of constituencies? It will be a thoroughly compromised and brutally exposed CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, who has made a complete mockery of preparation of electoral rolls and destroyed the integrity of the electoral process. The executors of Vote Chori on such a gigantic scale are to be given the powers to carry out delimitation and manipulate the nature of constituencies. This is as atrocious as you can get. This is a desperate move by a nervous and rattled PM who is under siege. It will be countered with firm resolve. पीएम-एचएम की षड्यंत्रकारी जोड़ी हमेशा की तरह झूठ फैला रही है। महिलाओं को एक-तिहाई आरक्षण देने वाला नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम सितंबर 2023 में संसद में सर्वसम्मति से पारित हुआ था। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने इसे तुरंत लागू करने की मांग की थी। लेकिन उनकी मांग को ठुकरा दिया गया और 16 अप्रैल 2026 की रात 10:40 बजे तक कानून की अधिसूचना जारी नहीं हुई थी, जिसे बाद में अचानक कर दिया गया। इसलिए यह पूरी तरह से स्पष्ट है कि संसद का विशेष सत्र महिला आरक्षण के लिए नहीं है। महिला आरक्षण तो पहले से ही कानून बन चुका है, लेकिन पीएम-एचएम की जोड़ी ने इसे तीन साल से ज्यादा समय से ठंडे बस्ते में डाल रखा है। विशेष सत्र का असली मक़सद निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों का मनमाने ढंग से परिसीमन करना है ताकि लोगों की आवाज़ दबाई जा सके। और निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की सीमाएं तय करने की जिम्मेदारी किसे दी जाएगी? क्या यह पूरी तरह सवालों के घेरे में आ चुके और बुरी तरह बेनकाब हो चुके मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार को दी जा सकती है, जिन्होंने मतदाता सूचियां तैयार करने की पूरी प्रक्रिया का मजाक बनाकर रख दिया है और चुनावी प्रक्रिया की विश्वसनीयता को तार-तार कर दिया है। इतने बड़े पैमाने पर वोट चोरी को अंजाम देने वालों को ही अब परिसीमन करने और निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों का स्वरूप बदलने की ताकत कैसे दी जा सकती है? इससे ज्यादा शर्मनाक और क्या हो सकता है! यह चारों तरफ से घिरे, घबराए और बौखलाए प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा हताशा में उठाया गया कदम है। लेकिन इसका पूरी ताकत और दृढ़ संकल्प के साथ मुकाबला किया जाएगा।