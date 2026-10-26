चक्रवात 'अर्णब' का खतरा बढ़ा! 115-125 किमी की रफ्तार से टकराएगा तूफान, दिल्ली-यूपी समेत 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट

Sub:Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation: Ornab] over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Red Message]* The cyclonic storm *““Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab]”*over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 6 hours, lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 26th October, 2026 over the same region near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.5°E, 580 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 610 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 620 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 690 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 790 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 860 km east-southeast of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, the 26th October and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on 27th October. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.