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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , Monday, 26 October 2026 (12:57 IST)

चक्रवात 'अर्णब' का खतरा बढ़ा! 115-125 किमी की रफ्तार से टकराएगा तूफान, दिल्ली-यूपी समेत 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट

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Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Mon, 26 Oct 2026 (12:57 IST)
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बंगाल की खाड़ी में बना कम दबाव का क्षेत्र रविवार को चक्रवाती तूफान अर्नब में बदल गया। अर्नब के असर से आंध्र प्रदेश, तमिलनाडु, ओडिशा, केरलम, पुडुचेरी में भारी बारिश हो रही है। यह 28 अक्टूबर को आंध्र के तट से टकरा सकता है। इसके असर से ओडिशा, आंध्रप्रदेश, यूपी, जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल, उत्तराखंड, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, पंजाब समेत 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है। ALSO READ: Top News 26 October : बंगाल की खाड़ी में चक्रवात 'अर्नब' का खतरा, 15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट; पढ़ें आज की बड़ी खबरें
 

क्या है मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी?

मौसम विभाग ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, पूर्व मध्य और उससे लगे पश्चिम मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर स्थित चक्रवात "अर्णब" पिछले 6 घंटों के दौरान 15 किमी/घंटा की गति से पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ा। यह आज, 26 अक्टूबर, 2026 को सुबह 08:30 बजे IST पर उसी क्षेत्र में, अक्षांश 15.4° उत्तर और देशांतर 88.5° पूर्व के पास केंद्रित था। यह गोपालपुर (ओडिशा) से 580 किमी दक्षिण-पूर्व, विशाखापत्तनम (आंध्र प्रदेश) से 610 किमी पूर्व-दक्षिण-पूर्व, श्री विजयपुरम (अंडमान द्वीप समूह) से 620 किमी उत्तर-पश्चिम, काकीनाडा (आंध्र प्रदेश) से 690 किमी पूर्व-दक्षिण-पूर्व, मसूलीपट्टनम (आंध्र प्रदेश) से 790 किमी पूर्व-दक्षिण-पूर्व और बापटला (आंध्र प्रदेश) से 860 किमी पूर्व-दक्षिण-पूर्व में स्थित है।
 
इसके पश्चिम-उत्तर-पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ने तथा आज, 26 अक्टूबर की मध्यरात्रि तक पश्चिम मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर एक गंभीर चक्रवात और 27 अक्टूबर को उसी क्षेत्र में एक अत्यंत गंभीर चक्रवात में और अधिक तीव्र होने की बहुत संभावना है। ALSO READ: IMD Weather Update : दिल्ली-NCR में बारिश से बदला मौसम, यूपी से दक्षिण भारत तक भारी बारिश का अलर्ट
 
इसके बाद, इसके उत्तर-पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ने और 28 अक्टूबर, 2026 के पूर्वान्ह तक 115-125 किमी/घंटा की गति से हवा के झोंके 140 किमी/घंटा की अधिकतम निरंतर गति वाले एक अत्यंत गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान के रूप में, यानम के पास बापटला और विशाखापत्तनम के बीच आंध्र प्रदेश और यानम के तटों को पार करने की बहुत संभावना है।

राष्‍ट्रपति का ओडिशा दौरा स्थगित

खतरे को देखते हुए राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मु का 28 और 29 अक्टूबर का ओडिशा दौरा स्थगित कर दिया गया है। उन्हें रायगढ़पुर और अपने गृह जिले मयूरभंज जाना था। साथ ही आपदा प्रबंधन तंत्र को भी सक्रिय कर दिया गया है।
 

उत्तर भारत और मध्य भारत में बदला मौसम

उत्तर और मध्य भारत के कई राज्यों में मौसम का मिजाज पूरी तरह बदल गया है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर प्रदेश और हरियाणा के कई इलाकों में तेज हवाओं के साथ झमाझम बारिश का दौर शुरू हो गया है।  दिल्ली के साथ ही नोएडा, गाजियाबाद, गुरुग्राम और फरीदाबाद के कई हिस्सों में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश का दौर जारी है।
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दिवाली से पहले इंदौर में ध्वनि प्रदूषण का धमाका, चौंका रहे हैं प्रदूषण के ये आंकड़े

पटना में खरगे के बयान पर सियासी घमासान, भाजपा नेताओं ने भी किया पलटवार, क्‍या बोले राजनाथ और अमित शाह?

पटना में खरगे के बयान पर सियासी घमासान, भाजपा नेताओं ने भी किया पलटवार, क्‍या बोले राजनाथ और अमित शाह?Controversial statement case of Mallikarjun Kharge : पटना में बिहार के पहले मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. श्रीकृष्ण सिंह की 139वीं जयंती पर आयोजित कांग्रेस के कार्यक्रम में आज उस वक्त हंगामा हो गया, जब एक युवक ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के संबोधन के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कहा कि इस तरह की राजनीतिक लड़ाई से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सत्ता से नहीं जाने वाले। इस पर खरगे ने मंच से जवाब दिया और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी कर दी। इसके बाद कार्यक्रम में हंगामा बढ़ गया और कुछ लोगों ने युवक की पिटाई कर दी। खरगे के इस बयान से राजनीति का पारा एक बार फिर सातवें आसमान पर पहुंच गया है। रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह समेत भाजपा के कई नेताओं ने खरगे के इस बयान पर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

फ्रांस में सड़कों पर उतरे लाखों लोग, पेरिस में आंसू गैस, क्यों भड़का जनता का गुस्सा?

फ्रांस में सड़कों पर उतरे लाखों लोग, पेरिस में आंसू गैस, क्यों भड़का जनता का गुस्सा?फ्रांस में बढ़ती महंगाई, शिक्षा व्यवस्था की समस्याओं और सार्वजनिक सेवाओं में गिरावट को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन तेज हो गए हैं। शनिवार को राजधानी पेरिस में करीब 1.10 लाख लोगों ने मार्च निकाला। भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पुलिस ने आंसू गैस और वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल किया। देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में हिंसा की आशंका को देखते हुए सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई। हालांकि, उपलब्ध जानकारी में करीब 1,000 लोगों को हिरासत में लिए जाने के दावे की स्वतंत्र पुष्टि नहीं है।

India-China Face Off : ITBP Chief Statement पर केंद्र सरकार का जवाब, जानिए वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (LAC) पर अभी क्या हैं हालात?

India-China Face Off : ITBP Chief Statement पर केंद्र सरकार का जवाब, जानिए वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (LAC) पर अभी क्या हैं हालात?पूर्वी लद्दाख में साल 2020 से जारी भारत और चीन के बीच सैन्य गतिरोध (India-China Face-Off) एक बार फिर चर्चा में है। इस बार चर्चा की वजह भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (ITBP) के महानिदेशक (DG) का एक हालिया बयान और उस पर केंद्र सरकार द्वारा दी गई विस्तृत प्रतिक्रिया है।

दिल्ली में प्रदर्शनों और सुरक्षा को लेकर अलर्ट, अमित शाह ने पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ 3 घंटे की बैठक में क्या-क्या किया रिव्यू?

दिल्ली में प्रदर्शनों और सुरक्षा को लेकर अलर्ट, अमित शाह ने पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ 3 घंटे की बैठक में क्या-क्या किया रिव्यू?केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शनिवार, 24 अक्टूबर को दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय में वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर राजधानी में कानून-व्यवस्था और बड़े प्रदर्शनों से निपटने की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। बैठक में दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता और पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, बैठक में भीड़ प्रबंधन, खुफिया तंत्र मजबूत करने, महिला सुरक्षा, नशे की तस्करी और संगठित अपराध पर कार्रवाई जैसे मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई।

पटना में मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के कार्यक्रम में मचा हंगामा, PM मोदी के जिक्र पर युवक की क्‍यों हुइ पिटाई?

पटना में मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के कार्यक्रम में मचा हंगामा, PM मोदी के जिक्र पर युवक की क्‍यों हुइ पिटाई?पटना में बिहार के पहले मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. श्रीकृष्ण सिंह की 139वीं जयंती पर आयोजित कांग्रेस के कार्यक्रम में आज उस वक्त हंगामा हो गया, जब एक युवक ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के संबोधन के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कहा कि इस तरह की राजनीतिक लड़ाई से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सत्ता से नहीं जाने वाले। इस पर खड़गे ने मंच से जवाब दिया और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी कर दी। इसके बाद कार्यक्रम में हंगामा बढ़ गया और कुछ लोगों ने युवक की पिटाई कर दी।

खड़गे की पीएम मोदी पर टिप्पणी से गरमाई गुजरात की राजनीति : भूपेंद्र पटेल का कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमला

खड़गे की पीएम मोदी पर टिप्पणी से गरमाई गुजरात की राजनीति : भूपेंद्र पटेल का कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमलापटना में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पिता पर की गई टिप्पणी पर गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र पटेल ने कड़ा ऐतराज जताया है।

अमित शाह मानहानि केस में राहुल गांधी बरी, 2018 के विवादित बयान पर सुल्तानपुर कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला

अमित शाह मानहानि केस में राहुल गांधी बरी, 2018 के विवादित बयान पर सुल्तानपुर कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसलालोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी को सुल्तानपुर की विशेष MP/MLA कोर्ट ने सोमवार को अमित शाह की मानहानि के मामले में बरी कर दिया। इस फैसले से राहुल गांधी को बड़ी राहत मिली है।

बड़ा हादसा टला! पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर आपस में टकराईं राहुल गांधी के काफिले की 5 गाड़ियां

बड़ा हादसा टला! पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर आपस में टकराईं राहुल गांधी के काफिले की 5 गाड़ियांलखनऊ से सुलतानपुर जा रहे लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी के काफिले की कई गाड़ियां पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर आपस में टकरा गईं। इस हादसे में कई लोग घायल हो गए। हालांकि राहुल गांधी सुरक्षित हैं।

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खरगे के विवादित बयान पर भड़की भाजपा, देश भर में विरोध प्रदर्शन का एलान

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