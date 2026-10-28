तबाही मचा रहा चक्रवात 'अर्णब': आंध्र प्रदेश तट से टकराया तूफान, पेड़ उखड़ें, सड़कें जलमग्न, घरों में घुसा समुद्र का पानी
The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] overWestcentral Bay of Bengal offAndhra Pradesh coast moved nearly west-northwestwards with aspeed of 22 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday,the 27th October, 2026 over thesame region, near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 50 km east-southeastof Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 70 km south of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 100 kmeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 180 km east-northeast of Bapatla(Andhra Pradesh), and 200 km south-southwestof Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), It is very likely to recurve northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh& Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanamas a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135kmph gusting to 150 kmph during early hours of 28th October, 2026. Very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” is continuing to interact with theland surface and the spiral band of northern sector has further entered intothe land. Centre of Severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coast line andthe landfall process will commence during next 1-2 hours. It is likely to makelandfall during early hours (0200-0400 Hrs IST) of 28th October.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026
अर्णब गोपालपुर के करीब
क्या बोले ओडिशा के मंंत्री?
बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठा चक्रवात अर्नब खतरनाक स्पीड से आगे बढ़ रहा है। हवाएं 135 से 150 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से आगे बढ़ रही हैं। अर्नब चक्रवात के कारण भारी बारिश, गरज चमक, वज्रपात और समुद्र में ऊंची लहरें उठ रही हैं। वीडियो पश्चिम बंगाल का है। #CycloneArnab https://t.co/KFvZB7ZPPt— Chandra (@cpt2025) October 28, 2026